Frank Ocean Wore A T-Shirt With A Powerful Statement During His Show And People Loved It

"Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?"

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Friday night at Panorama, a New York City music festival, Frank Ocean came out for his headlining act wearing a shirt with a powerful message:

Frank Ocean's shirt tonight at Panorama NYC: "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just… https://t.co/VdOMWmwk7x
Fashionable KiIIas @fashionkiIIas

Frank Ocean's shirt tonight at Panorama NYC: "Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just… https://t.co/VdOMWmwk7x

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" it reads.

Frank.
deray mckesson @deray

Frank.

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are high-key obsessed with the shirt (and the guy wearing it).

frank ocean really did THAT
malin @maliinmy

frank ocean really did THAT

Reply Retweet Favorite
frank ocean wore a shirt saying "why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" wow i love my dad
JuJu Smiles @dswizzzlee

frank ocean wore a shirt saying "why be racist, sexist, homophobic, or transphobic when you could just be quiet?" wow i love my dad

Reply Retweet Favorite
political views: frank ocean's t shirt
paul richard @paulboy

political views: frank ocean's t shirt

Reply Retweet Favorite

And now everyone's buying it.

I need this shirt in medium please.https://t.co/PsOtoducn1
Nada @TGWKE

I need this shirt in medium please.https://t.co/PsOtoducn1

Reply Retweet Favorite
aaaand now i own it https://t.co/m4Ue1CclAJ
boo boo ✨ @__emmanemem

aaaand now i own it https://t.co/m4Ue1CclAJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
I want that shirt https://t.co/IZRc0gdlrV
Obi-BigBaller Kenobi @ToureDeTrap

I want that shirt https://t.co/IZRc0gdlrV

Reply Retweet Favorite

The shirt comes from Green Box Shop, an online store that sells clothes with social justice messages.

It's available here.
Green Box Shop / Via greenboxshop.us

It's available here.

It became a viral sensation in January, when a teen in Houston tweeted photos of himself wearing it.

A LOOK
aaron @lustdad

A LOOK

Reply Retweet Favorite

It's been gracing Tumblr feeds with its ads ever since.

In conclusion:

good morning to frank ocean only
️ً @nothjngwithoutu

good morning to frank ocean only

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

