This Rogue Florist Is Filling New York City With Giant Pop-Up Flower Arrangements

Many of them are displayed in trash can "vases."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

A rogue florist is creating giant flower arrangements all around New York City, kind of like the Banksy of bouquets.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

The artist, Lewis Miller, is a floral designer for weddings and parties, but started putting his "Flower Flashes" — many of them in trash can "vases" — around the city a few months ago.

“Gifting flowers to New Yorkers is a simple idea that I have been thinking about for years,” Lewis told Vogue. “I am in the business of fantasy and flowers, and it’s my job to transform key moments in my clients’ lives into joyful, everlasting memories. I wanted to recreate a similar feeling for the everyday city-dwellers and tourists of New York City.”

Miller and his team work swiftly and stealthily to create the bouquets, typically arranging them well before the sun comes up.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

"Our call time for these flashes is 5:45 a.m., and we try to finish them before sunrise," he said. "We always recycle flowers from events when possible.”

Though they don't announce where the next pop-up will be, they do mark each one with "LMD x NYC" in chalk spray paint.

"It’s our way of saying #LMDWasHere," Miller said.

Some of the pop-up displays feature the city's most iconic sites, like the Washington Square Arch.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

And the LOVE sculpture.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

And the Alice in Wonderland statue in Central Park.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

They even gave the Crosby Street Hotel cat statue a purple mohawk in honor of the Met Gala.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

Their first public display was at the Imagine mosaic in Central Park, Miller told the magazine.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

"We got to see how our idea translated in real time with hundreds of selfies and photographs documenting the flowers throughout the course of the day," he said.

"It was really cool to see how people changed and altered the installation, sometimes by rearranging the flowers, other times by simply taking them!”

Next up, Miller said he's planning even bigger floral displays in even more cities.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

“These flashes are so gratifying and rewarding on many levels," he told Vogue. "There is something sort of ‘Banksy-esque’ about what we do, which is fun and exciting!”

At the end of the day, Miller and his team just want to beautify the city and make people smile, he said.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @lewismillerdesign

"If we can bring nature — something wild and sumptuous — to New Yorkers and make them smile, the way people smile when they witness a random act of kindness, then that is a great thing," he said.

"That is my goal. It’s a really simple vision but powerful, I think, to try to create an emotional response through flowers.”

(h/t Vogue)

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

