Those Elon Musk Fans Actually Got Their Billionaire Boy A Couch

"Rest so we can go to the stars..."

(This seems as good a time as any to note that Musk has a reported net worth of almost $20 billion.)

"Elon, kind of famously, is not good at taking care of himself. … He needs the community to help him in some ways," Sullins said. Several other people who donated told BuzzFeed News they thought Musk getting a solid nap in could have a direct impact on the world. "Elon needs the best possible rest for the sake of bettering mankind!" Andrew Gazdecki, a tech CEO in San Diego who donated $100, told BuzzFeed News. In the end, the GoFundMe raised about $7,600. Tesla Club Sweden, an unofficial fan club, raised an additional $1,500.

Earlier this month, Sullins went to the Tesla factory in Fremont, California to deliver the couch in person. The couch was actually donated by Wayfair, so none of the funds were actually spent on the couch. Instead, the Tesla team is donating it to charity. The funds will go to Renewable World, a UK charity that brings renewable energy services to developing countries. The cause was selected in a vote by the GoFundMe donors, Sullins said.

Sweet cupholders!

On Thursday, Musk offered his thanks for the couch, and said he would match the donation. @teslanomicsco @Wayfair @TeslaClubSweden Wow, thanks for the couch! I will match the donation from my foundation.

In total, $18,000 will be donated. (Tesla originally said they would match the donation, but then determined the matching would come from Musk instead, Sullins said.) "It's great to know that I was able to help the community reach him in a way that he appreciates and that resulted in a fair amount of money going to a great cause," said Sullins. Unfortunately, we still don't know if Musk is sleeping any better, or if his new couch is helping. "Elon wasn't in so I didn't get to meet him," said Sullins.

