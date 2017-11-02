Racist Election Flyers Were Anonymously Sent Out Calling For Two Asian Candidates To Be Deported

On Wednesday, residents of Edison, New Jersey, got flyers in the mail that targeted two Asian candidates for school board with racist messages.
The anonymously mailed flyers said "Make Edison great again," and featured photos of candidates Jerry Shi and Falguni Patel with red "deport" stamps on them.
"The Chinese and Indians are taking over our town! Chinese school! Indian school! Cricket fields! Enough is Enough!!" read the flyer, a copy of which was provided to BuzzFeed News by an anonymous recipient.
The back of the flyer called for an end to "overcrowding," "taking over our sports fields," "McMansions," "multiple families living in the same house," "wasting school holidays," and "the outsiders."
"Let's take back our Edison," it said.
The flyer was mailed anonymously, and no person or group has claimed credit for sending it.
It also doesn't disclose who paid for them, which violates New Jersey election law.
Edison has a huge population of Asian residents, with nearly a third identifying as Indian in 2010, according to the 2010 census. That number is now estimated to be almost half.
Patel, a Democratic committeewoman and an immigration lawyer, told NJ101.5, she was "obviously disgusted by [the flyer], to say the least."
“I didn’t expect anything like that," she told the radio station. "We live in a such diverse town, it’s very shocking somebody would put that in writing.”
Shi was appointed to the school board in 2014, and is now running for re-election. Neither Shi nor Patel immediately responded to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.
In a Facbeook post Thursday, town mayor Tom Lankey, a Democrat, denounced the mailer and said he would investigate where it came from.
"It has become a sad reality that in our polarized political atmosphere, some people suddenly feel empowered to publicly express these vile nativist ideas," said Lankey.
Lankey's Republican challenger for mayor, Keith Hahn, called the flyers "disgraceful and unacceptable" and also vowed to investigate the "anonymous cowards" who sent it.
