Ed Sheeran Just Announced He Got Engaged

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

“One of our best friends worked on my tour,” Sheeran told Us Weekly last March. “So when we came to New York, where she was living at the time, we hung out and reconnected through our mutual friend. She’s great.”

Seaborn is a financial consultant and a hockey star in the Wimbledon Hockey Club, according to Rolling Stone.

Their relationship reportedly bloomed while Sheeran was taking a break from music, and the two spent much of 2016 traveling together.