8. The origin story of the dating resume actually dates back several months ago, Adams said.

“At the beginning of the semester I was in one of the MSU cafeterias and saw this absolutely gorgeous girl. We started making small talk and I worked up the courage to ask her on a date,” he said.

“She asked if I had a dating resume that she could look at, and when I said no (like any normal person would) she told me no,” he said. “So afterward I decided to make one, so if it ever came up again I could use it in my favor.”