This College Student Made A Dating Resume And It’s Kind Of Incredible

Skills include: crying during Marley & Me.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. This is Joey Adams, a 21-year-old junior at Michigian State University.

Joey Adams

2. On Wednesday, his friend tagged him in a post in the class Facebook group. A girl had put out an ad to be her roommate’s formal date, and Adams’ friend thought he could be the right choice.

Facebook

3. And boy was Adams was READY.

Facebook

4. Yep, he made a resume. But it’s no ordinary resume — it’s his DATING RESUME.

Joey Adams

5. Adams’ resume starts out pretty traditionally, with his major, GPA, and work experience as a lubricants consultant (which he promises is “not a euphemism”).

Joey Adams

6. Then it gets into his skills, which include “crying during Marley & Me,” “acting like a dad in public,” and “replying to long texts.” He is upfront about his greatest weakness, which is rollerblading.

Joey Adams

“I’ve always been terrible at rollerblading. Honestly, that’s probably why I’m still single,” Adams told BuzzFeed News. “But I make up for it in other ways like being an emotional flower and legitimately acting like a dad in public.”

7. It even breaks down how he uses his time, of which roughly 70% is split between “academic grind,” “religious functions,” and maintaining his dog’s social media presence.

Joey Adams

8. The origin story of the dating resume actually dates back several months ago, Adams said.

“At the beginning of the semester I was in one of the MSU cafeterias and saw this absolutely gorgeous girl. We started making small talk and I worked up the courage to ask her on a date,” he said.

“She asked if I had a dating resume that she could look at, and when I said no (like any normal person would) she told me no,” he said. “So afterward I decided to make one, so if it ever came up again I could use it in my favor.”

9. Another MSU student saw the Facebook exchange (and Adams’ “12/10 resume”) and shared it on Twitter.

UNREAL EFFORT BY THIS KID 12/10 RESUME

— Simone Campbell (@simonecampbelll)

10. People are truly amazed by the resume.

Twitter provides us with so many legendary things. It's truly amazing https://t.co/ZnfA3tYSKI

— Zach (@ZachFozz)

this resume is the bet thing I think I've ever seen https://t.co/Fik3cYLfBh

— Samantha McNaney (@samburch08)

I don't know this kid, but I'd like to shake his hand. https://t.co/TwaPsFe6s4

— Matthew Sinnaeve (@MJSinnaeve23)

13. Sadly, Adams’ didn’t get the date, even though he was — in his words — “DTF (down to formal).”

In fact, he never even wound up meeting the girl.

“Ashley informed me that the mysterious suitor has since asked another guy to formal. I never actually talked with the girl who originally needed a date, just Ashley who originally made the Facebook post,” he said.

14. But it wasn’t all for naught.

I'll be his date 🙋🏼 https://t.co/1mY5OqsF7C

— Jos (@JosieBuer)

If she doesn't take him I might https://t.co/5cyRE3ah3v

— jen (@jennacundy)

Okay but he's actually my dream guy https://t.co/fX9te8tyhF

— Cait (@CaitlinRobison)

“A lot of girls have contacted me since,” Adams said. “I’ve gotten a few texts asking me to other formals/wedding dates so this wasn’t a lost cause.”

“It definitely stinks that I won’t be going, but I put myself out there and made a lot of people laugh in the meantime,” he said. “As Michael Scott once said, ‘You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.’”

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
