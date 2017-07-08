Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Baby Got So Freakin' Psyched To Play With A Lightsaber And People Can't Stop Laughing

The Force is strong with this one.

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is DiAnna Smarsh, a mom from St. Louis, and her 7-month-old daughter, Zelda.

On Wednesday, Smarsh's 6-year-old son, Christopher, wanted to try and entertain his little sister."He ran upstairs and grabbed his toy lightsabers and asked me if he could give her one," Smarsh told BuzzFeed News.
Supplied

On Wednesday, Smarsh's 6-year-old son, Christopher, wanted to try and entertain his little sister.

"He ran upstairs and grabbed his toy lightsabers and asked me if he could give her one," Smarsh told BuzzFeed News.

As soon as her brother handed her the lightsaber, Zelda "was in awe," Smarsh said.

"She started getting excited and chasing my son around our dining room, which is when I decided to take my camera out," said Smarsh.
Supplied

"She started getting excited and chasing my son around our dining room, which is when I decided to take my camera out," said Smarsh.

Zelda got pretty into it.

Supplied

LIKE REALLY...

Supplied

...REALLY INTO IT.

😱 😱 😱
Supplied

😱 😱 😱

Smarsh posted it on Twitter and people could not stop laughing.

My daughter was chasing my son around with a lightsaber and got a little too into it.....
Super Slayin Mom👻 @MommaSmarsh

My daughter was chasing my son around with a lightsaber and got a little too into it.....

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pretty much everyone agrees: the Force is strong with this one.

@MommaSmarsh This child is destined for greatness
Cray Uchiha @Waved_Out_Vick

@MommaSmarsh This child is destined for greatness

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MommaSmarsh @lov3jonez That face 😂she means it! Epic
ea$ymoney @Johnwoodlawn

@MommaSmarsh @lov3jonez That face 😂she means it! Epic

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MommaSmarsh
Dominatus Maximus @Dom_C02

@MommaSmarsh

Reply Retweet Favorite

And we're all pretty sure Zelda's destined for the dark side.

@MommaSmarsh How She Was Looking At Her Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Amazing👌🏾
iA♏️TheAPEXpredator™ @OGcolorwaysOnly

@MommaSmarsh How She Was Looking At Her Brother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #Amazing👌🏾

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MommaSmarsh @iglvzx Clearly she should be holding the red one. 0_0
Ryan Whorton @RealRyanWhorton

@MommaSmarsh @iglvzx Clearly she should be holding the red one. 0_0

Reply Retweet Favorite
@MommaSmarsh baby turning into a sith 😫
Beytwicé @HollyGoNightly1

@MommaSmarsh baby turning into a sith 😫

Reply Retweet Favorite

May the force be with you, Zelda.

Give yourself to the Dark Side.
Super Slayin Mom👻 @MommaSmarsh

Give yourself to the Dark Side.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews