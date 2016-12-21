Get Our News App
19 Reasons Being A Straight White Man Is Hard AF
"Star Wars" Actress Carrie Fisher In Intensive Care…
The Try Guys Try The Weirdest 2016 Beauty Trends video

This Russian Fisherman’s Deep-Sea Discoveries Are The Stuff Of Nightmares

The ocean is terrifying and don’t you forget it.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. A fisherman in Murmansk, Russia, is sharing his deep-sea catches online, and HOLY SHIT they are terrifying.

The fisherman, Roman Fedortsov, has gained a large following on Instagram and Twitter, where he shows off his discoveries.

2. And oh my god, they are ALL sorts of nope.

3. Like, I may never step foot in the ocean again.

4. Heck. Naw.

5. PUT THAT THING BACK WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP ME.

6. What is this snaggletoothed sea demon???

Для вновь "прибывших" на борт-очередной подводный хищник #промысел #рыба #фото_с_борта_судна

— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)

7. This isn’t a creature of this planet. This is 100% a Pokémon.

Instagram: @roman_fedortsov

8. “Come give granny a kiss!”

Еще немного больших лун в ленту. Было дело-подняли #промысел #Атлантика #луна #фото_с_борта_судна

— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)

9. NOOOOOPE.

Очередной #морской_огурец в ленту. #цветок для морячки, ну или кто как испорчен...

— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)

10. This can fuck right off.

По просьбе одного товарища выкладываю еще раз сею рыбу. Черт, он такой)... #рыба #промысел #Баренцево_море #черт… https://t.co/1PqVKrl0Ga

— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)

11. STOP LOOKING AT ME.

Наблюдаю за тобой! #промысел #Баренцево_море #скат #траулер #рыбалка #фото_с_борта_судна #рыба #рыбофабрика

— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)

12. The fact that we inhabit the same planet as these creepy critters is terrifying and baffling but also kind of amazing???

Instagram: @roman_fedortsov

13. All together now: Damn, nature, you scary.

Мелкое рогатое прозрачное... кто ты? #рыба #улов #из_глубины #промысел #fish

— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Federtsov.

14. (H/T Moscow Times)

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
The Most Memorable Crime Stories We Published This Year

by Marisa Carroll

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing