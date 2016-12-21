This Russian Fisherman’s Deep-Sea Discoveries Are The Stuff Of Nightmares

1. A fisherman in Murmansk, Russia, is sharing his deep-sea catches online, and HOLY SHIT they are terrifying.
The fisherman, Roman Fedortsov, has gained a large following on Instagram and Twitter, where he shows off his discoveries.
2. And oh my god, they are ALL sorts of nope.
3. Like, I may never step foot in the ocean again.
4. Heck. Naw.
5. PUT THAT THING BACK WHERE IT CAME FROM OR SO HELP ME.
6. What is this snaggletoothed sea demon???
7. This isn’t a creature of this planet. This is 100% a Pokémon.
8. “Come give granny a kiss!”
9. NOOOOOPE.
10. This can fuck right off.
11. STOP LOOKING AT ME.
12. The fact that we inhabit the same planet as these creepy critters is terrifying and baffling but also kind of amazing???
13. All together now: Damn, nature, you scary.
Мелкое рогатое прозрачное... кто ты? #рыба #улов #из_глубины #промысел #fish— Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov)
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Federtsov.
14. (H/T Moscow Times)
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
In The News Today
- Carrie Fisher's brother says she is "stabilized" in the hospital after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles.
- The US abstained on a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements, allowing it to pass 14-0.
- Italian police killed Anis Amri, the suspect in Monday's Berlin market attack that killed 12 people, after a shootout in Milan.
- People can't believe this woman only came second in an ugly sweater contest at her office, after basically wearing a Christmas tree 😭🎄
Connect With USNewsLike Us On Facebook Follow Us On Twitter
More News
Now Buzzing