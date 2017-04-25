Sections

This "Commuter Barbie" Parody Commercial Is Way Too Real For New Yorkers

"If she can't hear the cat callers, how will she know to smile?"

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Finally, there's a doll for the subway-riding, S'well-bottle-sipping, NPR-listening, Trader-Joe's-bag-toting millennial in your life: Commuter Barbie!

Well, not really. The doll (unfortunately) isn't actually real.

New York roommates Carina Hsieh and Claudia Arisso (a Cosmopolitan editor and a brand packaging designer, respectively) created the parody doll.

And they even filmed a commercial advertising Commuter Barbie in all her Canada-Goose-coat-clad glory:

Hsieh told BuzzFeed News she and Arisso got the idea one night while they were visiting The Strand, a popular New York bookstore.

"We saw a mini Strand tote bag keychain, and it set off a PTSD flashback to every canvas-lined rush hour commute we’ve ever had," said Hsieh.

"If there are 18 miles of books at The Strand, there must be double that mileage in stockroom totes," she said. "And every single one of them will end up being flaunted on the train."

Hsieh and Arisso debuted the video Tuesday on social media, and people basically gave it a standing ovation.

And people are relating hard.

Commuter Barbie comes with all the essentials: a Metrocard, a Clif bar, an iPhone playing "This Barbie Life," a S'Well bottle, and a copy of Zadie Smith's "Swing Time."

And, of course, a Starbucks cup for "Babrie."

But that's not all. Hsieh and Arisso have even more ideas for Commuter Barbie accessories, such as "an Etsy pack so she can knit on the train."

"We'd also be down to do a Murray Hill Ken — complete with loafers a size too large with his suit flaps sticking out from under his Herschel backpack," said Hsieh.

While the doll hits the nail on the head of millennial life in New York, Hsieh said she and her roommate didn't create Commuter Barbie in their own image.

"We don't think we're Commuter Barbies, if not only because we can't afford $800 Canada Goose jackets — we'll just freeze in our J. Crew Factory coats, thanks," she said. "But aren't we ALL a lil' bit Commuter Barbie?"

Commuter Barbie is "just a girl you see commuting on the train that felt near and dear to us," said Hsieh.

"We think she's trying her best with what she's got," she said.

"But all bets are off when her yoga mat gives her the wingspan of a California condor in a packed train car," said Hsieh. "Then she’s truly a villain."

Connect With USNews