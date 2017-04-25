This "Commuter Barbie" Parody Commercial Is Way Too Real For New Yorkers

Hsieh told BuzzFeed News she and Arisso got the idea one night while they were visiting The Strand, a popular New York bookstore.

"We saw a mini Strand tote bag keychain, and it set off a PTSD flashback to every canvas-lined rush hour commute we’ve ever had," said Hsieh.

"If there are 18 miles of books at The Strand, there must be double that mileage in stockroom totes," she said. "And every single one of them will end up being flaunted on the train."