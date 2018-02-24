Colleges Are Promising High Schoolers That Getting Suspended For Protesting Guns Won’t Hurt Their Admissions Chances

As high schoolers across the US lead the charge in protesting for gun reform after the deadly Florida school shooting, many are facing the risk of harsh disciplinary action.
In the Needville Independent School District just outside Houston, Texas, the superintendent reportedly sent out letters threatening three-day suspensions for any student who joins in on walkouts.
"Life is all about choices and every choice has a consequence whether it be positive or negative," Superintendent Curtis Rhodes said. "We will discipline no matter if it is 1, 50, or 500 students involved. All will be suspended for three days and parent notes will not alleviate the discipline."
The Spring Independent School District, also in the Houston area, and the Waukesha County School District in Wisconsin issued similar warnings. (The Waukesha superintendent later made another statement saying students could participate if they were excused from class by their parents.)
Now colleges are standing up for the teenage activists, saying it won't affect their admissions decisions if they get suspended for protesting.
Here are just a few of the schools that have vowed not to penalize student protesters:
Yale University
MIT
Boston University
University of Virginia
Tulane University
Dartmouth College
George Washington University
UMass Amherst
Brown University
Northeastern University
University of Connecticut
Clark University
Smith College
UCLA
Brandeis University
