A Nightclub Has Been Shut Down After A Woman Rode A Horse On The Dance Floor

The incident "could only be described as insane stupidity and irresponsibility," said Miami Beach mayor Dan Gelber.

A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down after videos of a woman riding a spooked horse on the dance floor sparked widespread allegations of animal cruelty. WATCH: Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach under fire after video surfaced of a horse inside the nightclub

Videos of the incident, which occurred at Mokai Lounge in Miami Beach between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, show the horse panicking and bucking off a woman in a bikini as hordes of clubgoers scream and cheer. The videos quickly went viral and drew massive outrage online. Nearly 3,000 people signed a petition for police to take action against the club.

On Friday, Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy L. Morales issued an order for the club's business license to be revoked. As we continue our investigation alongside @MiamiBeachPD & our Code Compliance Dept we have revoked Mokai’s business license. Read more: https://t.co/co9mSUAKhA https://t.co/K5t4giyebL

Mayor of Miami Beach Dan Gelber said the incident "could only be described as insane stupidity and irresponsibility" and expressed his support for the club's closing at a Friday press conference. Press Conference with Mayor Dan Gelber regarding the incident at Mokai Lounge https://t.co/rVxzVmGwco

"it wasn’t just stupid — it was really inhumane, and it’s not who our city is," said Gelber. The club will face a criminal animal cruelty investigation, Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oates told reporters. On Friday night, Miami Beach Police said the horse had been located and was deemed to be "healthy and safe." The club has not yet commented on the incident, and staff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News on Saturday.

