Chloe Kim Posed With Her Dog On The Cover Of Sports Illustrated And It's The Only Pure Thing Left On This Earth

WARNING: This post includes many adorable photos of Kim's extremely good dog.

Julia Reinstein
By now, you're probably familiar with 17-year-old Chloe Kim, Olympic gold medalist, snowboarding extraordinaire, and world-renowned hangry person.

David Ramos / Getty Images

But did you know about Reese, Kim's truly excellent dog?

Happiest little pupper
Chloe Kim @chloekimsnow

Happiest little pupper

Because you really, really should.

Ummm... you good?
Chloe Kim @chloekimsnow

Ummm... you good?

Well, this week, both Kim and Reese are gracing us with their presence on the cover of Sports Illustrated. Would you look at how cute and great they are???

Kim shared the cover on Instagram on Tuesday, thanking Sports Illustrated as well as Reese "for staying still and being a good girl."

Anyway, here are a bunch more pics of Reese I'd appreciate if you looked at!

Look at how she smiles in her sleep!

She loves to play fetch!

This is her as a puppy!

This is her biting one of those rope things!

Okay byeee!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

