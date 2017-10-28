"Stranger Things" Star Charlie Heaton Reportedly Caught With Cocaine And Denied Entry To The US

Share On more Share On more

British actor Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers in Netflix's Stranger Things, was caught with traces of cocaine at Los Angeles International Airport and barred entry to the US, according to reports.

A drug-sniffing dog detected trace amounts of cocaine in Heaton's luggage when he arrived in the US last Saturday, an anonymous law enforcement official told the Associated Press.

Heaton was reportedly not allowed to enter the US and was sent back to London. He was not arrested or charged.

As a result, Heaton missed the premiere of the second season of Stranger Things, which was held Thursday in Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Reporter.