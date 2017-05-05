Sections

A Government Official Said The Trump Administration Ordered All Their Agency's TVs To Display Fox News

In an email to Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research staff obtained by BuzzFeed News, an employee said "the reason for the change is...a decision from the current administration."

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Staffers at the Food and Drug Administration were told that office TVs were switched from CNN to Fox News by order of the "current administration," according to an email obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The email was sent on Wednesday to researchers at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the FDA branch that regulates medical products.

"The reason for the change is that a decision from the current administration administrative officials has requested that all monitors, under our control, on the White Oak Campus, display FOX news," reads the email, which was sent by an employee in charge of the digital displays. "Sorry for the inconvenience, but I am unable to change any of the monitors to any other news source at this time."

The staffer who sent the email about the digital displays would not provide further details to BuzzFeed News, saying he "cannot say anything on that subject matter at this time."

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.

An FDA spokesperson denied that the Trump administration had ordered the channel change, according to the Washington Post.

A CBER employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told BuzzFeed News the email came after multiple employees spoke out against the channel change.

A lot of the staff were very upset about the change," the employee said. "After some complaints about the switch, we all received an email saying that the current administration ordered the change."

The employee said some of the TVs have since been turned off, but she did not know by who.

Here is the full text of the email:

Good Morning, CBER Researchers,

Please excuse me for sending this out to your entire group via your listserv, but I was alerted by a member in your group and I wanted to let everyone know that the reason for the change from CNN to FOX.

The reason for the change is that a decision from the current administration administrative officials has requested that all monitors, under our control, on the White Oak Campus, display FOX news.

Sorry for the inconvenience, but I am unable to change any of the monitors to any other news source at this time.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

