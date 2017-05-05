A Government Official Said The Trump Administration Ordered All Their Agency's TVs To Display Fox News

Staffers at the Food and Drug Administration were told that office TVs were switched from CNN to Fox News by order of the "current administration," according to an email obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The email was sent on Wednesday to researchers at the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, the FDA branch that regulates medical products.

"The reason for the change is that a decision from the current administration administrative officials has requested that all monitors, under our control, on the White Oak Campus, display FOX news," reads the email, which was sent by an employee in charge of the digital displays. "Sorry for the inconvenience, but I am unable to change any of the monitors to any other news source at this time."

The staffer who sent the email about the digital displays would not provide further details to BuzzFeed News, saying he "cannot say anything on that subject matter at this time."

A spokesperson for the White House did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News.