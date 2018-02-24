A Canadian Skier Was Arrested At The Olympics For Allegedly Stealing A Pink Hummer While Drunk

The driver of the car — who was not named, but was reportedly not the skier —had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 when arrested. The legal limit in South Korea is 0.05.

According to a local report , the three Canadians allegedly stole a tourist's pink Hummer and drove it near the Olympic village while drunk.

Canadian Olympic skier David Duncan, as well as his wife Maja Duncan and coach William Raine, were arrested Saturday at the Winter Games in Pyeongchang for an incident Duncan said "demonstrated poor judgement."

Chris Overholt, head of the Canadian Olympic Committee, said the Korean police have now concluded their investigation and the "team members have been released."

"We expect our athletes and team members to conduct themselves responsibly and in keeping with our Canadian and Olympic values," said Overholt. "We are deeply disappointed in the behaviours of these individuals. All team members are expected to respect the laws of South Korea and all places we compete in around the world."

All three of the arrested have apologized for the incident.

"We are deeply sorry," said David and Maja. "We engaged in behaviour that demonstrated poor judgement and was not up to the standards expected of us as Members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians."

Raine also apologized to the "owner of the vehicle."

"I would like to apologize profusely for my inexcusable actions," said Raine. "Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved."