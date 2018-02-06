Scientists have discovered a species of mutant all-female crayfish that reproduce asexually in massive numbers, according to the New York Times.
The marbled crayfish (aka marmorkrebs) came into existence about 25 years ago as the result of a major mutation in a single crayfish. They became popular with aquarium owners in Germany in the 1990s.
The mutation made the crayfish able to clone themselves — and reproduce only female offspring.
Due to the large numbers of offspring they reproduce, many marbled crayfish owners dumped the babies into lakes. They wound up thriving and reproducing even more, and are now quickly spreading across and beyond Europe.
“Every single one has the ability to reproduce. Every single one could start a new population," Zen Faulkes, a crustacean researcher at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, told the Atlantic.
People are truly inspired by these feminist crustaceans who don't need a man.
More like SLAYFISH.
We have decided to stan.
Many people are like, yep, this is how humanity deserves to go.
Though some have another idea in mind.
Some are straight-up inspired.
Yes my sisters!!!!!!!!!!
Down with the patriarchy, up with the cray-triarchy!
This is the future that liberals want.
