These All-Female, Asexually Reproducing Mutant Crayfish Are The Future Liberals Want

You go girls!!!! 👑 💪

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Scientists have discovered a species of mutant all-female crayfish that reproduce asexually in massive numbers, according to the New York Times.

Wikimedia Commons / Via Flickr: guppiecat

The marbled crayfish (aka marmorkrebs) came into existence about 25 years ago as the result of a major mutation in a single crayfish. They became popular with aquarium owners in Germany in the 1990s.

The mutation made the crayfish able to clone themselves — and reproduce only female offspring.

Due to the large numbers of offspring they reproduce, many marbled crayfish owners dumped the babies into lakes. They wound up thriving and reproducing even more, and are now quickly spreading across and beyond Europe.

“Every single one has the ability to reproduce. Every single one could start a new population," Zen Faulkes, a crustacean researcher at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, told the Atlantic.

People are truly inspired by these feminist crustaceans who don't need a man.

I, for one, welcome our new all-female, asexually-reproducing, mutant crustacean overlords https://t.co/RnUrSDCPaY
Jennifer Harrison @GeneticJen

I, for one, welcome our new all-female, asexually-reproducing, mutant crustacean overlords https://t.co/RnUrSDCPaY

More like SLAYFISH.

mutant feminist crayfish are destroying gender I'm rooting for them https://t.co/IHLRZ1BjPe
JuanPa @jpbrammer

mutant feminist crayfish are destroying gender I'm rooting for them https://t.co/IHLRZ1BjPe

We have decided to stan.

Misandrist crayfish give me hope 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O3DvaKbUuR
🌚 Corni B 🌚 @grapecranberry

Misandrist crayfish give me hope 🙏🏽 https://t.co/O3DvaKbUuR

Many people are like, yep, this is how humanity deserves to go.

We humans have had a good run. I’m OK with us going out like this. https://t.co/GTY9MLk4kj
Sid Acker @siddharma

We humans have had a good run. I’m OK with us going out like this. https://t.co/GTY9MLk4kj

Oh, for the love of God. Europe makes it through the Black Death, survives the depredations of WWII, only to finall… https://t.co/wd6ZiA7leM
Myke Cole @MykeCole

Oh, for the love of God. Europe makes it through the Black Death, survives the depredations of WWII, only to finall… https://t.co/wd6ZiA7leM

the four horsemen of the apocalypse: robots, flood, nuclear war, and https://t.co/EAW1XFUkk0
nicole j. @nicjbae

the four horsemen of the apocalypse: robots, flood, nuclear war, and https://t.co/EAW1XFUkk0

Though some have another idea in mind.

::gets etouffe fixings ready --:: What? https://t.co/1QFcvF6QPA
N. K. Jemisin @nkjemisin

::gets etouffe fixings ready --:: What? https://t.co/1QFcvF6QPA

I knew this day would come. ::pulls 7 pound container of Old Bay out from back of closet:: https://t.co/BsbovmFuSU
Pierre C. Shadeaux @Sedna_51

I knew this day would come. ::pulls 7 pound container of Old Bay out from back of closet:: https://t.co/BsbovmFuSU

Some are straight-up inspired.

When will humans??? Men are trash. https://t.co/WEFD5Ci8EE
The Gay Burn Book @SouthernHomo

When will humans??? Men are trash. https://t.co/WEFD5Ci8EE

*aggressively taking notes* https://t.co/JZeCwVXLWv
green blur @sleepynaga

*aggressively taking notes* https://t.co/JZeCwVXLWv

Girls, let's talk about our menstrual cycle. How many of you have cramps? Spotting? Need to use lots of different… https://t.co/z0qOJuCeul
Red, Not Secret Society Member @Redpainter1

Girls, let's talk about our menstrual cycle. How many of you have cramps? Spotting? Need to use lots of different… https://t.co/z0qOJuCeul

Yes my sisters!!!!!!!!!!

if this is what it's gonna take to close the pay gap then so be it. https://t.co/bBEhX8Trfp
Hend Amry @LibyaLiberty

if this is what it's gonna take to close the pay gap then so be it. https://t.co/bBEhX8Trfp

Down with the patriarchy, up with the cray-triarchy!

all the single craydies https://t.co/cYaUPvaeRq
Premee @premeesaurus

all the single craydies https://t.co/cYaUPvaeRq

This is the future that liberals want.

doritos: we're making a line of chips for the ladies! all-female crayfish army: we'll fucking see about that
rae paoletta @PAYOLETTER

doritos: we're making a line of chips for the ladies! all-female crayfish army: we'll fucking see about that

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

