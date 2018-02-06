Share On more Share On more

The marbled crayfish (aka marmorkrebs) came into existence about 25 years ago as the result of a major mutation in a single crayfish. They became popular with aquarium owners in Germany in the 1990s.

The mutation made the crayfish able to clone themselves — and reproduce only female offspring.

Due to the large numbers of offspring they reproduce, many marbled crayfish owners dumped the babies into lakes. They wound up thriving and reproducing even more, and are now quickly spreading across and beyond Europe.

“Every single one has the ability to reproduce. Every single one could start a new population," Zen Faulkes, a crustacean researcher at the University of Texas at Rio Grande Valley, told the Atlantic.