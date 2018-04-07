In 2016, This Newspaper Made A Mock Front Page About A Trump Presidency. Here's What Came True.

Advertisement

In a visit to the CIA on his first day in office, "the president seemed unimpressed" by new efforts to limit deaths of civilians in Syria, the Washington Post reported. While watching a recording of a drone strike in which the CIA waited to fire until the target was a safe distance from his family, Trump reportedly asked, "Why did you wait?” This seems to jibe with Trump's previously stated support for killing terrorists' family members. On Fox & Friends in 2015, he said that "when you get these terrorists, you have to take out their families." Still, there has been no evidence that the US military under Trump has been ordered to kill the families of terrorists.

Trump's presidency has been marked with repeated, vicious attacks on reporters and media outlets. On multiple occasions, he has responded to stories about himself that he did not like with calls to "change libel laws." In a January press conference following the release of Fire and Fury, an explosive book about the Trump campaign and administration filled with many unflattering details, Trump said "the libel laws are very weak in this country." "If they were strong, it would be very helpful," Trump said. "You wouldn't have things like that happen where you can say whatever comes to your head." Still, the president hasn't actually introduced any such laws.

While she didn't become education secretary, former Celebrity Apprentice contestant Omarosa Manigault did take a White House job as a political aide to the president, but was fired in December. She later appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, where she said she was "haunted" by Trump's tweets while working at the White House. "It's going to not be okay," she predicted. "It's not."

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

