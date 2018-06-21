The little girl has been on the front cover of newspapers and magazines. Her whereabouts remain a mystery.

The photo, taken by Getty photographer John Moore, showed a 2-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker, sobbing while her mother was searched and detained at the Texas border on June 11. The family entered from Mexico by rafting across the Rio Grande, and were then detained in McAllen, Texas, and "sent to a processing center for possible separation," according to Moore, who took the pictures during a ride-along with Customs and Border Protection agents. (Trump has since signed an executive order addressing the separations, though it's unclear if it actually changes anything.)

The photo was covered widely, appearing on the front page of the New York Daily News and New York Times. This is Trump’s America. What’s going to happen to this 2-year-old Honduran girl? The new policy is to separate her from her mother. Shame!!! https://t.co/vy6HtRupQE

On Saturday, BuzzFeed News first asked about the whereabouts of the child and her mother, and if they were separated. A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said, "We're still researching and will get back to you." "I would tell you," the spokesperson said at the time, "that being an infant, she will not be separated from her mother unless there is the criminal or immigration history of an adult in the family unit, evidence of abuse that would indicate that the child’s safety is at risk, questionable familial relationships (fraud), [or] insufficient detention space to accommodate a family unit where both parents are present." Despite the spokesperson saying they would get back to BuzzFeed News, they never did.

A spokesperson for CBP then said the mother and daughter were not separated and are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. He could not, however, say where the two are presently or whether the mother is being prosecuted. He referred further questions to ICE.

Her name — much less her date of birth — is not currently known. Bourke said he'd "seen the pictures, but I don’t have a name of the adult, and until very recently CBP was responding to questions on this issue." (CBP had directed BuzzFeed News to ICE for further questions.) "As I said, should you be able to provide a name and date-of-birth, then we can look into the matter," said Bourke.

Pruneda said they also would need an "alien registration number" in order to look into the matter.

On Thursday, the unknown little girl was also on the cover of Time magazine. Trump is on the cover of Time again, but it’s not one he’ll like.

