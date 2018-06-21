Public outrage towards the Trump administration's policy of separating migrant families at the border reached a fever pitch this week, particularly after this photo went viral:
The photo, taken by Getty photographer John Moore, showed a 2-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker, sobbing while her mother was searched and detained at the Texas border on June 11.
The family entered from Mexico by rafting across the Rio Grande, and were then detained in McAllen, Texas, and "sent to a processing center for possible separation," according to Moore, who took the pictures during a ride-along with Customs and Border Protection agents.
(Trump has since signed an executive order addressing the separations, though it's unclear if it actually changes anything.)
The photo was covered widely, appearing on the front page of the New York Daily News and New York Times.
On Saturday, BuzzFeed News first asked about the whereabouts of the child and her mother, and if they were separated.
A US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) spokesperson said, "We're still researching and will get back to you."
"I would tell you," the spokesperson said at the time, "that being an infant, she will not be separated from her mother unless there is the criminal or immigration history of an adult in the family unit, evidence of abuse that would indicate that the child’s safety is at risk, questionable familial relationships (fraud), [or] insufficient detention space to accommodate a family unit where both parents are present."
Despite the spokesperson saying they would get back to BuzzFeed News, they never did.
Advertisement
After AP reported on Wednesday that babies had in fact been separated from their parents and were being held in "tender age" shelters, BuzzFeed News again followed up.
A spokesperson for CBP then said the mother and daughter were not separated and are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody.
He could not, however, say where the two are presently or whether the mother is being prosecuted. He referred further questions to ICE.
ICE spokesperson Matthew Bourke claimed the agency does not know who the mother and daughter are — and could not share their whereabouts unless BuzzFeed News were to provide them with the mother's name and date of birth.
Her name — much less her date of birth — is not currently known.
Bourke said he'd "seen the pictures, but I don’t have a name of the adult, and until very recently CBP was responding to questions on this issue."
(CBP had directed BuzzFeed News to ICE for further questions.)
"As I said, should you be able to provide a name and date-of-birth, then we can look into the matter," said Bourke.
Advertisement
A second ICE spokesperson, Adelina Pruneda, also replied saying they "do NOT know who this person is."
Pruneda said they also would need an "alien registration number" in order to look into the matter.
BuzzFeed News went back to the CBP spokesperson to ask if they could share the mother's name, birthdate, and "alien registration number."
"No, I can’t as you I’m sure are aware that is privacy information," the spokesperson said more than 12 hrs later.
Advertisement
While her identity and whereabouts remains unknown, the girl's photo has been used as the key image for a Facebook fundraiser that has so far raised more than 15 million dollars to reunite migrant children and parents.
On Thursday, the unknown little girl was also on the cover of Time magazine.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.