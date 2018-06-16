This Video Showing A Border Patrol SUV Hitting A Native American Man And Speeding Away Is Going Viral

U.S Border Patrol ran over an O’odham man today on the Tohono O’odham Nation. This is an example of the fear O’odham have to face everyday because BP ravage our communities & are careless with our lives. https://t.co/ZEbVlIe5cl

In a video that's been going viral, a US Border Patrol SUV is seen hitting a Native American man in Arizona and speeding away.

"They just ran me over, bro," Remes can be heard saying in the video, which was taken Thursday in the village of Topawa.

The video was taken by Paulo Remes, the 33-year-old member of the Tohono O’odham Nation who was hit by the vehicle.

Because the tribe's land straddles the US–Mexico border, they have strongly opposed President Trump's proposed border wall, which would divide their people.

After being hit, Remes was treated for bruising at a hospital, but is now "doing all right ... just a little sore, really," he told the Arizona Daily Star.

The SUV did not stop after hitting him, Remes said, instead turning on its sirens and speeding away.

“What I think he did was turn on the sirens to get away from the scene of the crime,” he said.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a spokesperson for US Customs and Border Protection said it is "actively investigating this incident" and "fully cooperating with the Tohono O’odham Police Department as they investigate."

The agent's identity will not be released "at this time" since the incident "is still under investigation," he said.

"We stress honor and integrity in every aspect of our mission," the US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said. "We do not tolerate misconduct on or off duty and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged unlawful conduct by our personnel."