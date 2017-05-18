Sections

This Photo Of Senators Looking Like They're "Smoking Reefer" Is A Thing Of Beauty

Now that's what I call a ~joint~ session of Congress.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

On Thursday, a photographer captured a picture of three senators, and there's just so much going on here that we need to talk about.

Senators Chuck Schumer, Ben Sasse, and Tom Cotton were meeting on Capitol Hill when the photo was taken.
Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Senators Chuck Schumer, Ben Sasse, and Tom Cotton were meeting on Capitol Hill when the photo was taken.

Let's break this photo down. Here we have Sasse, sitting on the railing in very dad-esque gym attire, looking like someone deleted his favorite show off the Tivo.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

And here's Schumer, looking like he's double-fisting a venti latte and a joint fat enough to last until midterm elections.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

After the photos went viral on Twitter, Sasse said what basically everyone else was thinking: "It looks like Sen. Schumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding."

holy moly - it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding...
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

holy moly - it looks like @SenSchumer and I are smoking reefer outside a wedding...

After that, the memes started rolling in.

Alex Griswold @HashtagGriswold

Same
Yashar @yashar

Same

It got a pretty incredible Photoshop, complete with a rasta cap and a hacky sack.

@BenSasse @SenSchumer @BenHowe
darth:™ @darth

@BenSasse @SenSchumer @BenHowe

Note the smoke pouring out of Schumer's "joint."

"I thought we were off the record," joked Sasse.

I thought we were off the record https://t.co/GRcEX6SOQp
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

I thought we were off the record https://t.co/GRcEX6SOQp

It turned into a pretty incredible caption contest.

SCHUMER: I bought TWO Romphims SASSE: Can't afford them, because avocado toast
Michael Del Moro @MikeDelMoro

SCHUMER: I bought TWO Romphims SASSE: Can't afford them, because avocado toast

tfw dad isn't finished talking to his friend but u wana go to the park
Shoshana Weissmann @senatorshoshana

tfw dad isn't finished talking to his friend but u wana go to the park

(⌐■_■) @dorseyshaw

"That party was insane. Last thing I remember is taking two drags off Rand's vape. Then I woke under the Rontunda,… https://t.co/M5Vn0ay68h

A ton of people made the same joke about Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who just last week issued a memo ordering tougher sentencing for drug offenses.

Jeff Sessions would not approve https://t.co/Jh2x8zY3Zl
Catherine Thompson @KT_thomps

Jeff Sessions would not approve https://t.co/Jh2x8zY3Zl

I don't think the Attorney General is going to like this. https://t.co/dMcrHzbBz9
Matt House @mattwhouse

I don't think the Attorney General is going to like this. https://t.co/dMcrHzbBz9

don't let sessions see you https://t.co/PZkMvDdJGC
wanda mason @jrc813jr

don't let sessions see you https://t.co/PZkMvDdJGC

And people got REALLY creative imagining the possibilities.

I'm all for @BenSasse and @SenSchumer starring in the remake of Cheech & Chong
Evan Siegfried @evansiegfried

I'm all for @BenSasse and @SenSchumer starring in the remake of Cheech & Chong

Hilarious. Both Sasse & Schumer look like they went to Ping Pong Pizza
Stephen Miller @redsteeze

Hilarious. Both Sasse & Schumer look like they went to Ping Pong Pizza

Homeless man claiming to be @BenSasse seen harassing lawmakers on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/1i81ogyaQn
Chris Field @ChrisMField

Homeless man claiming to be @BenSasse seen harassing lawmakers on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/1i81ogyaQn

This looks like a poster for a 90's Ferris Bueller-esque comedy about how a clever trouble maker finds himself elec… https://t.co/hKa0zLN7cb
Brandon Morse @TheBrandonMorse

This looks like a poster for a 90's Ferris Bueller-esque comedy about how a clever trouble maker finds himself elec… https://t.co/hKa0zLN7cb

"Well that escalated quickly," tweeted Schumer, retweeting Sasse.

Well that escalated quickly. https://t.co/uUzlZktBoG
Chuck Schumer @SenSchumer

Well that escalated quickly. https://t.co/uUzlZktBoG

Indeed it did.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

