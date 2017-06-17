Amazon's CEO Wants Your Advice On How He Should Spend His Billions To Change The World

Share On more Share On more

On Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted out a request for ideas on how to use his billions of dollars to help the world.

The multibillionaire, whose company announced it would buy Whole Foods on Friday, wrote:

This tweet is a request for ideas. I'm thinking about a philanthropy strategy that is the opposite of how I mostly spend my time — working on the long term. For philanthropy, I find I'm drawn to the other end of the spectrum: the right now. As one example, I'm very inspired and moved by the work done at Mary's Place here in Seattle. I like long-term — it's a huge lever: Blue Origin, Amazon, Washington Post — all of these are contributing to society and civilization in their own ways. But I'm thinking I want much of my philanthropic activity to be helping people in the here and now — short term — at the intersection of urgent need and lasting impact. If you have ideas, just reply to this tweet with the idea ( and if you think this approach is wrong, would love to hear that too).



Thanks!

Jeff

After Amazon announced on Friday it would buy Whole Foods, Bezos's net worth jumped $2.5 billion, according to Forbes, making him the world's second-richest person with a net worth of more than $84 billion.