Get Our App!
Here’s What People Are Buying On Amazon Right Now
This Is What It’s Like To Be A Muslim In Birmingham…
A Pro Makeup Artist Gave Us A Bunch Of Really Good…
This 44-Year-Long Study Looked At The Links Between…
What Do You Always Eat When You’re Hungover?
We Got Couples To Get Lap Dances In Front Of Each… video
50 Genius April Fools’ Day Pranks That Will Totally…
Dave Chappelle Is Back And So Is His Transphobia
Here’s What Your Favorite Childhood Boy Band…

Armed Robbers Wearing Masks Staged A Robbery In The Bellagio Hotel In Las Vegas

A witness photo shows a man wearing a pig mask standing outside a jewelry store.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

1. Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Bellagio, one of the most famous hotels on the Las Vegas strip, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Bellagio, one of the most famous hotels on the Las Vegas strip, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

View this image ›

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Police told the Associated Press that at least three thieves entered a store inside the hotel, and one of them fired gunshots.

There were no injuries, police told the AP, and one suspect was taken into custody.

Yvette Monet, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts, the hotel’s parent company, told BuzzFeed News the store targeted was Tesorini, a high-end jewelry vendor known for stocking Rolex watches.

At least one witness said on Twitter that they saw an armed robber in a pig mask get arrested at the store.

As of Saturday morning at 10:30 AM, things were back to normal at the hotel, according to Monet.

“It’s business as usual,” Monet said.

The Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Check out more articles on BuzzFeed.com!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
More
 
 
In The News Today
Download the BuzzFeed News app
He Says His Lie Sent A Man To Prison For Life. Coming Forward Could Put Him Behind Bars

by Albert Samaha

Connect With USNews
More News
More News
Now Buzzing