Armed Robbers Wearing Masks Staged A Robbery In The Bellagio Hotel In Las Vegas

1. Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Bellagio, one of the most famous hotels on the Las Vegas strip, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Police told the Associated Press that at least three thieves entered a store inside the hotel, and one of them fired gunshots.

There were no injuries, police told the AP, and one suspect was taken into custody.

Yvette Monet, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts, the hotel’s parent company, told BuzzFeed News the store targeted was Tesorini, a high-end jewelry vendor known for stocking Rolex watches.

At least one witness said on Twitter that they saw an armed robber in a pig mask get arrested at the store.