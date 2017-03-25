Armed Robbers Wearing Masks Staged A Robbery In The Bellagio Hotel In Las Vegas

1. Police are investigating after an armed robbery at the Bellagio, one of the most famous hotels on the Las Vegas strip, in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police told the Associated Press that at least three thieves entered a store inside the hotel, and one of them fired gunshots.
There were no injuries, police told the AP, and one suspect was taken into custody.
Yvette Monet, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts, the hotel’s parent company, told BuzzFeed News the store targeted was Tesorini, a high-end jewelry vendor known for stocking Rolex watches.
At least one witness said on Twitter that they saw an armed robber in a pig mask get arrested at the store.
Scene outside of the Bellagio Hotel. Law enforcement is surrounding the hotel.— Ama Arthur-Asmah (@Ama_A_Asmah)
As of Saturday morning at 10:30 AM, things were back to normal at the hotel, according to Monet.
“It’s business as usual,” Monet said.
The Las Vegas police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
