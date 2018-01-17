Ashleigh Banfield Fired Back After The Writer Of That Aziz Ansari Piece Insulted Her In An Email

On her show Tuesday evening, Banfield read aloud a portion of Babe.net writer Katie Way's email to her, telling the audience it might offer “insight into the caliber of person who held that nuclear weapon that was wielded on Ansari’s career.”

"Ashleigh, someone I am certain nobody under the age of 45 has heard of," Banfield read aloud. "I hope the 500 retweets on the single news write-up made that burgundy lipstick, bad highlights, second-wave feminist has-been really relevant for a little while."

Banfield fired back at Way, calling her "hypocritical" and insulting her commitment to feminism.

"The reason I want to share that is because," Banfield continued, "if you truly believe in the #MeToo movement, if you truly believe in women’s rights, if you truly believe in feminism, the last thing you should do is attack someone in an ad hominem way for her age — I’m 50. And for my highlights — I was brown-haired for a while when I was a war correspondent interviewing Yasser Arafat and in Afghanistan and Iraq, Gaza and the West Bank. Google those places."

"That is not the way we have this conversation, as women or men — as journalists," Banfield added.

"We do not attack people for their age or their highlights or their lipstick because it is the most hypocritical thing a woman who says she supports the women’s movement could ever do, and that’s the caliber of the woman who was given all of this power and was able to wield this power."