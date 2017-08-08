 go to content

People Can't Stop Laughing Over This Mom's Relatable First Day Of School Photo

It's the most wonderful time of the year...well, for some of us.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Jena Willingham, her husband Edd, and their children, 11-year-old Wrangler, 7-year-old Emmy, and 4-year-old Sykes.

The family lives in Beulah, Alabama.

On Monday, the three children began the school year. Sykes started pre-K, his very first year in school.

"It's the first time in 11 years I haven't had a kid at home," Jena told BuzzFeed News. "I was excited to get a break because they're a lot of work."
The family lives in Beulah, Alabama.

On Monday, the three children began the school year. Sykes started pre-K, his very first year in school.

"It’s the first time in 11 years I haven’t had a kid at home," Jena told BuzzFeed News. "I was excited to get a break because they’re a lot of work."

So, naturally, she commemorated the occasion with a photo op.

Jena said she'd been looking forward to getting a little time to herself once school started, and even did a countdown to the first day.

"They have been fighting over everything all summer...over who's going to use the charger, who's going to sit in the front seat," she said. "So I said, 'I'm so tired of listening to y'all argue, I'm just going to sit in the pool on the first day of school and let my brain hear the silence.'"
Jena said she'd been looking forward to getting a little time to herself once school started, and even did a countdown to the first day.

"They have been fighting over everything all summer...over who’s going to use the charger, who’s going to sit in the front seat," she said. "So I said, ‘I’m so tired of listening to y’all argue, I’m just going to sit in the pool on the first day of school and let my brain hear the silence.'"

Jena's photo went viral after she posted in on Facebook, and thousands of moms are relating hard.

"This is the best first day of school picture I have ever seen," one commenter said.

"You say in the pic what so many of us moms are feeling but aren't brave enough to say!" said another.

The photo was actually staged the Sunday before school started and taken by her husband, she said.

Unfortunately, her day of relaxation had to be postponed, as she wound up babysitting her niece on Monday.

"This is the best first day of school picture I have ever seen," one commenter said.

"You say in the pic what so many of us moms are feeling but aren't brave enough to say!" said another.

The photo was actually staged the Sunday before school started and taken by her husband, she said.

Unfortunately, her day of relaxation had to be postponed, as she wound up babysitting her niece on Monday.

Jena said she hopes the moms who see her picture take it as a reminder that they deserve time to relax, too.

"I would just say not to feel guilty about wanting a break from your kids, because we do a lot for them," she said.

And she has no time for commenters who've had "negative things to say about me being excited that my kids are going to school."

"I take very good care of them, and I deserve a break too!" she said.
"I would just say not to feel guilty about wanting a break from your kids, because we do a lot for them," she said.

And she has no time for commenters who've had "negative things to say about me being excited that my kids are going to school."

"I take very good care of them, and I deserve a break too!" she said.

