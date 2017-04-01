1. Netflix Live
2. George Takei running for Congress against Devin Nunes
3. Seamless and Grubhub's new hardcore parkour food delivery method: DELIVERY X
4. Google Gnome
5. "All Stuf" (creme only) Oreos
6. Mars life insurance from Progressive
7. Zappos' invisible, unstealable boxes.
8. Emirates' giant airplane with a pool, game room, gym, and park
9. Pitless avocados from Fresh Direct
10. Pornhub's "automatic video sharing"
11. Quilted Northern's "uSit," "the world’s first biometric bathroom device."
12. The newest language learning course from DuoLingo: Emoji
13. Timehop updates from the future
14. KFC's new ~smart bucket~
15. Buffalo Wild Wings' "Rally Beard Sauce"
16. Amazon Echo with Petlexa
17. Airbnb "humanless hosts"
18. A hitchhiker's thumb wearable for hailing a Lyft.
19. Turkey Hill's "CowsOnly.com," the first ever dating site for cows
20. T-Mobile ONEsies.
21. Bush's jelly beans
22. Virgin Australia's doggie flight attendants
23. Auntie Anne's new flower logo.
24. Coffee-flavored Coffee-Mate
25. Petco's "DooDoo Drone"
26. Subway sandwich-flavored ice cream cones
27. "Jim Beans"
28. Hulu's efficient new way to speed through a show: Hu.
29. Honda horn emojis
30. Kayak @ Work, for secretly booking travel arrangements when you're at work
31. ANZ Australia "PayPaw," bank accounts for cats
32. Burger King's Whopper-flavored toothpaste
33. Royal Carribean's ski resort cruise ship
34. Garlic sauce by the gallon from Papa John's
35. Equinox removing mirrors from their gyms
36. "Kripsy Cream" gets spellchecked
37. A Hot Topic dating app for finding the goth/emo/scene love of your life
38. Snapchat filter that looks like Instagram
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
