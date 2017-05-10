Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. Entertainment
  10. Food
  11. Geeky
  12. Health
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Shopping
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

A Ton Of High Schoolers Took The Opportunity To Roast Trump In Their AP Exam Essays

"Probably got a 1, but at least I got to roast Trump in my essay."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Across the country on Wednesday, high schoolers took the AP English exam, a standardized test featuring multiple choice and essay questions — including one that many took as an opportunity to roast President Trump.

The question (which was based on 'America the Illiterate,' a column by progressive writer Chris Hedges) asked how much of a role 'artifice,' or cunning and deceit, play in politics.

The question (which was based on "America the Illiterate," a column by progressive writer Chris Hedges) asked how much of a role "artifice," or cunning and deceit, play in politics.

And, well, a lot of teens had the exact same idea for their essay.

They came ready to roast.

They really didn't hold back.

Naturally, the teens pondered how the commander-in-chief might feel about being such an inspiration to AP students.

And now, some of them are wondering...what happens if the test graders turn out to be Trump supporters?

(Some people planned ahead and specifically avoided writing about Trump for that very reason).

Good luck with those scores, AP students!

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews