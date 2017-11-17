Navy officials have confirmed that a giant penis that appeared in the sky over Okanogan County in Washington state on Thursday was indeed drawn by its pilots.
Many local residents spotted the phallic skywriting, and some posted pictures of it on social media.
"The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell told BuzzFeed News. Hubbell also confirmed the crew had been grounded for the stunt.
"We hold our aircrews to the highest standards, and we do find this absolutely unacceptable," the Navy said in another statement.
"There was zero training value in that maneuver and we’re holding the crew accountable."
