The Navy Would Like To Apologize That One Of Its Pilots Drew A Penis In The Sky

The Navy said there was "zero training value in that maneuver." Predictably, the crew has been grounded.

Julia Reinstein
Navy officials have confirmed a giant penis that appeared in the sky over Okanogan County in Washington state on Thursday was indeed drawn by its pilots.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky
Anahi Torres @anahi_torres_

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky

Many local residents spotted the phallic skywriting, and some posted pictures of it on social media.

"The Navy apologizes for this irresponsible and immature act," Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell told BuzzFeed News. Hubbell also confirmed the crew had been grounded for the stunt.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za
Adam Gessaman @adamrg

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za

"We hold our aircrews to the highest standards, and we do find this absolutely unacceptable," said the Navy in another statement.

So, somebody in the Omak/Okanogan area got in a plane and put this in the sky. I appreciate the time, effort and re… https://t.co/5r7x4UMhNb
Brett Fancher @brettfancher

So, somebody in the Omak/Okanogan area got in a plane and put this in the sky. I appreciate the time, effort and re… https://t.co/5r7x4UMhNb

"There was zero training value in that maneuver and we’re holding the crew accountable."

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

