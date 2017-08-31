 go to content
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down

People Think This All-Female Remake Of "Lord Of The Flies" Completely Misses The Point

"The all-girl remake of Lord of the Flies won't work because realistically the girls would set aside their differences and work to get off the island."

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There's a new Lord of the Flies movie in the works, and it's got a major twist: All the boys stranded on the island will instead be girls.

Castle Rock Entertainment

The remake, which was first reported by Deadline, will be written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel for Warner Bros.

The novel, written by William Golding in 1954, focuses on a group of boys who, after getting stranded on an island, attempt to govern themselves and wind up descending into savagery.

McGehee told Deadline the new film "is aggressively suspenseful, and taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression."

The remake's announcement is not going over so well, with many people saying it misses the whole point of the story.

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES
Gavia Baker-Whitelaw @Hello_Tailor

"all-female Lord of the Flies remake" SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MISSED THE FUUUUUCKIN POINT OF LORD OF THE FLIES

Reply Retweet Favorite
I am all for diversity in Hollywood but.....all female Lord of the Flies is a no from me
Age N. @_BetterWithAge

I am all for diversity in Hollywood but.....all female Lord of the Flies is a no from me

Reply Retweet Favorite

In fact, many are saying the entire plot of Lord of the Flies wouldn't have happened if they were girls...

literally nothing that happens in lord of the flies would even happen if it were girls on the island ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
yoga skeleton @personalmaps

literally nothing that happens in lord of the flies would even happen if it were girls on the island ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Reply Retweet Favorite
An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women.
roxane gay @rgay

An all women remake of Lord of the Flies makes no sense because... the plot of that book wouldn't happen with all women.

Reply Retweet Favorite

...because toxic masculinity is a major theme of the story.

uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity every 9th grader knows this u can re… https://t.co/uSusilu1Zz
froy @froynextdoor

uhm lord of the flies is about the replication of systemic masculine toxicity every 9th grader knows this u can re… https://t.co/uSusilu1Zz

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm all for "all female ____" movies but the whole point of Lord of The Flies was how easy it is for men (boy) to become violent savages.
Stephen Ford @StephenSeanFord

I'm all for "all female ____" movies but the whole point of Lord of The Flies was how easy it is for men (boy) to become violent savages.

Reply Retweet Favorite
[flies into frame on a broom] the thing about lord of the flies is that it's about systemic male violence + how it replicates [flies away]
#rachelsyme @rachsyme

[flies into frame on a broom] the thing about lord of the flies is that it's about systemic male violence + how it replicates [flies away]

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people think its a pretty lazy way to make a female-centered movie.

The Lord of the Flies movie feels like a studio had a big jar of "Make with Chicks?" ideas &amp; just picked the one that made the least sense.
Sam @unegrandefemme

The Lord of the Flies movie feels like a studio had a big jar of "Make with Chicks?" ideas &amp; just picked the one that made the least sense.

Reply Retweet Favorite
imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls
JamesHurleyVEVO @soalexgoes

imagine having such little interest in seeking out original stories about girlhood by women that you remake LORD OF THE FLIES with girls

Reply Retweet Favorite

Not to mention the all-female remake is being made by...all men.

LORD OF THE FLIES: written by a man about masculinity. An all-female LORD OF THE FLIES, also written by men, seems just a little defensive.
Joanne Harris @Joannechocolat

LORD OF THE FLIES: written by a man about masculinity. An all-female LORD OF THE FLIES, also written by men, seems just a little defensive.

Reply Retweet Favorite
NO I DONT THINK THIS ALL-WOMEN "LORD OF THE FLIES" 'LACKS NUANCE' BECAUSE IT WAS WRITTEN BY MEN. I DONT EVEN SEE WH… https://t.co/sqniAVQpJv
DVS @DVSblast

NO I DONT THINK THIS ALL-WOMEN "LORD OF THE FLIES" 'LACKS NUANCE' BECAUSE IT WAS WRITTEN BY MEN. I DONT EVEN SEE WH… https://t.co/sqniAVQpJv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now people are predicting what an all-female Lord of the Flies would actually look like.

The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead.
Jessica Valenti @JessicaValenti

The all-female Lord of the Flies will just be a group of young women apologizing to each other over and over till everyone is dead.

Reply Retweet Favorite
the all-girl remake of lord of the flies wont work bc realistically the girls would set aside their differences &amp; work to get off the island
ellie @spikejonzes

the all-girl remake of lord of the flies wont work bc realistically the girls would set aside their differences &amp; work to get off the island

Reply Retweet Favorite
The all-female Lord of the Flies is about a group of girls stranded on an island fighting over a single dress with pockets.
Nina Bargiel @slackmistress

The all-female Lord of the Flies is about a group of girls stranded on an island fighting over a single dress with pockets.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The female-led Lord of the Flies wouldn't ever happen because women would just branch off into their own respective groups peacefully
rachel leishman @RachelLeishman

The female-led Lord of the Flies wouldn't ever happen because women would just branch off into their own respective groups peacefully

Reply Retweet Favorite
"They get to the island &amp; they talk shit about all the guys back home. Then they become lesbians" - me pitching all-female Lord of the Flies
Rachel Fisher @TheRachelFisher

"They get to the island &amp; they talk shit about all the guys back home. Then they become lesbians" - me pitching all-female Lord of the Flies

Reply Retweet Favorite

And brainstorming what movies should be made instead.

Can we get an all female Lord of the Rings remake instead of an all female Lord of the Flies remake because that sounds AWESOME
👻Audrey @ RCCC 🌹 @Turbocrit

Can we get an all female Lord of the Rings remake instead of an all female Lord of the Flies remake because that sounds AWESOME

Reply Retweet Favorite
okay but when are we gonna get an all-fly Lord of the Flies
moth dad @innesmck

okay but when are we gonna get an all-fly Lord of the Flies

Reply Retweet Favorite

People have all the jokes.

The female Lord of the Flies has inspired me to write The Handdudes Tale
Jeff Wild @jiffywild

The female Lord of the Flies has inspired me to write The Handdudes Tale

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can't believe they're doing an all-Ghostbusters version of Lord of the Flies.
Rex Huppke @RexHuppke

I can't believe they're doing an all-Ghostbusters version of Lord of the Flies.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Female-centric Lord of the Flies, u say?? How about a female-centric federal govt okay I'll take that
Cameron Esposito @cameronesposito

Female-centric Lord of the Flies, u say?? How about a female-centric federal govt okay I'll take that

Reply Retweet Favorite

And — of course — everyone has the exact same joke about Mean Girls.

All female Lord of the Flies? I thought they made that already and it was called Mean Girls. #topical
Bit (Neat!) Raptor @bit_raptor

All female Lord of the Flies? I thought they made that already and it was called Mean Girls. #topical

Reply Retweet Favorite
new all female lord of the flies is just a reboot of mean girls with spears
Friedrice Nietzsche @tinynietzsche

new all female lord of the flies is just a reboot of mean girls with spears

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With USNews