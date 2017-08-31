People Think This All-Female Remake Of "Lord Of The Flies" Completely Misses The Point

There's a new Lord of the Flies movie in the works, and it's got a major twist: All the boys stranded on the island will instead be girls.
The remake, which was first reported by Deadline, will be written and directed by Scott McGehee and David Siegel for Warner Bros.
The novel, written by William Golding in 1954, focuses on a group of boys who, after getting stranded on an island, attempt to govern themselves and wind up descending into savagery.
McGehee told Deadline the new film "is aggressively suspenseful, and taking the opportunity to tell it in a way it hasn’t been told before, with girls rather than boys, is that it shifts things in a way that might help people see the story anew. It breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression."
The remake's announcement is not going over so well, with many people saying it misses the whole point of the story.
In fact, many are saying the entire plot of Lord of the Flies wouldn't have happened if they were girls...
...because toxic masculinity is a major theme of the story.
A lot of people think its a pretty lazy way to make a female-centered movie.
Not to mention the all-female remake is being made by...all men.
Now people are predicting what an all-female Lord of the Flies would actually look like.
And brainstorming what movies should be made instead.
People have all the jokes.
And — of course — everyone has the exact same joke about Mean Girls.
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Warner Bros. for comment.
