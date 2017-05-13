In a colorful scene described in a Washington Post story Wednesday, reporters said Spicer "spent several minutes hidden in the bushes" to avoid taking questions about why President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.
The story was later updated "to more precisely describe" that Spicer had actually been "among" the bushes — not "in" them.
Naturally, people had a field day with this information.
But on Thursday, one creative Canadian woman from Victoria, British Columbia, got some inspiration from the incident...
Lisa Kadonaga, who teaches at the University of Victoria, told BuzzFeed News when she heard about the curious Spicer reports, she immediately thought about all the luscious pastures and hedges around her home city. "The thing about Victoria is we’re into gardening here and there are bushes all around," she said. "I was looking around outside and thought hmmm."
...and so Kadonada created this original Spicer cut-out from a Getty newswire image and stuck it among some bushes at a nearby bank.
She said as a Canadian staying informed on the news coming from the US, she finds all of it "so strange."
People are very inspired by her ~ornament~.
Just in time for Mother's Day!
And many are saying they plan to make lawn Spiceys of their own.
#GardenSpicer is now a real hashtag, where people are really planting Spicer faces ~among~ their local bushes.
You can download, print out, cut out, and stick your own Spicer in a bush here.
And if you do, please share with us photos of your Spicer bushes.
