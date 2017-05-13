Sections

This Woman Actually Made A Sean Spicer Lawn Ornament To Display Among Your Bushes

The perfect way to ~spice~ up your lawn. And she's given BuzzFeed News a template so you can make your own!

Posted on
Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Tanya Chen
Tanya Chen
BuzzFeed News Reporter

In a colorful scene described in a Washington Post story Wednesday, reporters said Spicer "spent several minutes hidden in the bushes" to avoid taking questions about why President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

This is just the most unreal scene to picture—Spicer, hiding in the bushes, asking for the lights to be turned off… https://t.co/siea7fEbD0
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

This is just the most unreal scene to picture—Spicer, hiding in the bushes, asking for the lights to be turned off… https://t.co/siea7fEbD0

Reply Retweet Favorite

The story was later updated "to more precisely describe" that Spicer had actually been "among" the bushes — not "in" them.

Someone wants you to know this critical note to @wpjenna's amazing story: Spicer was *among* the bushes, not in the… https://t.co/aPGno3Ptm0
Drew Harwell @drewharwell

Someone wants you to know this critical note to @wpjenna's amazing story: Spicer was *among* the bushes, not in the… https://t.co/aPGno3Ptm0

Reply Retweet Favorite

Naturally, people had a field day with this information.

this gif is overused, but in light of sean spicer in the bushes....
marisa kabas @MarisaKabas

this gif is overused, but in light of sean spicer in the bushes....

Reply Retweet Favorite
It's 9 a.m. Sean Spicer arrives to the bushes. He hangs his jacket on a branch, sets various family photos in the leaves. He works here now.
Mark Agee @MarkAgee

It's 9 a.m. Sean Spicer arrives to the bushes. He hangs his jacket on a branch, sets various family photos in the leaves. He works here now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
found this photo of sean spicer hiding between the bushes
David Mack @davidmackau

found this photo of sean spicer hiding between the bushes

Reply Retweet Favorite
Spicer on phone to WaPo: 😡
Prof Dynarski @dynarski

Spicer on phone to WaPo: 😡 "I was not IN the bushes! I was AMONG the bushes!" Editor: 🙄 Social media manager: 😎

Reply Retweet Favorite

But on Thursday, one creative Canadian woman from Victoria, British Columbia, got some inspiration from the incident...

Lisa Kadonaga

Lisa Kadonaga, who teaches at the University of Victoria, told BuzzFeed News when she heard about the curious Spicer reports, she immediately thought about all the luscious pastures and hedges around her home city. "The thing about Victoria is we’re into gardening here and there are bushes all around," she said. "I was looking around outside and thought hmmm."

Lisa Kadonaga
Lisa Kadonaga

...and so Kadonada created this original Spicer cut-out from a Getty newswire image and stuck it among some bushes at a nearby bank.

"Now you too can have the White House press secretary in — or rather, 'among' — the bushes in your yard," Kadonaga wrote in a Facebook post that's since gone viral.

"And hey, if you're concerned that when exposed to the outdoors, the image will run....no worries, that's exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it's totally authentic!" she added.
Lisa Kadonaga

"Now you too can have the White House press secretary in — or rather, 'among' — the bushes in your yard," Kadonaga wrote in a Facebook post that's since gone viral.

"And hey, if you're concerned that when exposed to the outdoors, the image will run....no worries, that's exactly what Sean Spicer does, so it's totally authentic!" she added.

She said as a Canadian staying informed on the news coming from the US, she finds all of it "so strange."

"I actually feel sorry for him. It's a tough job he's got having to do it and not being given information from his boss and going out there and making excuses," Kadonga said.

"I would be hiding in the bushes too," she added.
Lisa Kadonaga

But she told BuzzFeed News she has a lot of sympathy for Spicer's "tough job" in defending President Trump for firing Comey.

"I actually feel sorry for him. It’s a tough job he’s got having to do it and not being given information from his boss and going out there and making excuses," Kadonga said.

"I would be hiding in the bushes too," she added.

People are very inspired by her ~ornament~.

Trolling Level: Expert. Plus, extra credit for creatively crafting resistance. https://t.co/o3YKnpZ6bf
Sinclair Lewis @sinclairlewis18

Trolling Level: Expert. Plus, extra credit for creatively crafting resistance. https://t.co/o3YKnpZ6bf

Reply Retweet Favorite
The best laugh of my morning. I hope these show up everywhere. https://t.co/XfzId1IbT1
Dennine Dudley @DennineD

The best laugh of my morning. I hope these show up everywhere. https://t.co/XfzId1IbT1

Reply Retweet Favorite
The world may be going to shit, but there are times when I really love humanity. https://t.co/BQiwU69vww
Graydancer @Graydancer

The world may be going to shit, but there are times when I really love humanity. https://t.co/BQiwU69vww

Reply Retweet Favorite

Just in time for Mother's Day!

must have for mothers day....#hinthint https://t.co/8tkPJOlQJY
maggie richards @feismom92

must have for mothers day....#hinthint https://t.co/8tkPJOlQJY

Reply Retweet Favorite
*adds to cart for Mothers day gift* https://t.co/nbgyicdiqe
☔DAKrólak ☔ @dakrolak

*adds to cart for Mothers day gift* https://t.co/nbgyicdiqe

Reply Retweet Favorite

And many are saying they plan to make lawn Spiceys of their own.

WELL THERE GOES MY WEEKEND https://t.co/EdipuHVLom
Erin Brr, sir @erinscafe

WELL THERE GOES MY WEEKEND https://t.co/EdipuHVLom

Reply Retweet Favorite
Time to start my next craft project. https://t.co/k5S4Q4cb0b
Dianne @Champingthebit

Time to start my next craft project. https://t.co/k5S4Q4cb0b

Reply Retweet Favorite

#GardenSpicer is now a real hashtag, where people are really planting Spicer faces ~among~ their local bushes.

#GardenSpicer spotted outside of the Watergate!
Jeremy Birch @jbirch28

#GardenSpicer spotted outside of the Watergate!

Reply Retweet Favorite
My #gardenspicer!! Thank you Lisa Kadonaga! @PressSec #saturdaymorning #DumpTrump https://t.co/xs5PwcyJpd
Kathlene Russell @Joanbet

My #gardenspicer!! Thank you Lisa Kadonaga! @PressSec #saturdaymorning #DumpTrump https://t.co/xs5PwcyJpd

Reply Retweet Favorite

You can download, print out, cut out, and stick your own Spicer in a bush here.

And if you do, please share with us photos of your Spicer bushes.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Tanya Chen is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in New York.

Contact Tanya Chen at tanya.chen@buzzfeed.com.

Connect With USNews