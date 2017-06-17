Sections

This Couple Turned 42 On The Same Day And Did The Cutest Birthday Photo Shoot

The happiest birthday.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is Yolanda Etheridge and Kerry Wilson, a South Carolina couple that turned 42 together on Tuesday — and commemorated it with the cutest birthday photo shoot.

It was their first birthday together, so the two decided to really go all out, Etheridge told BuzzFeed News.

The couple met on a dating app almost a year ago, and "just automatically clicked."
Sandhill-Columbia-SC

It was their first birthday together, so the two decided to really go all out, Etheridge told BuzzFeed News.

The couple met on a dating app almost a year ago, and "just automatically clicked."

It was on that first date that the two discovered the share a birthday, Etheridge said.

"While we were eating, I don't know how it came up, but he was like, 'When's your birthday?' So I told him, and he was like, 'No way, that's my birthday!'" Etheridge said.

Etheridge didn't believe Wilson at first, and even checked his drivers' license to make sure.

"Not only was it the same day, but the same year. We were the exact same age," she said. "It was really crazy."
"While we were eating, I don’t know how it came up, but he was like, 'When’s your birthday?' So I told him, and he was like, ‘No way, that’s my birthday!’" Etheridge said.

Etheridge didn't believe Wilson at first, and even checked his drivers' license to make sure.

"Not only was it the same day, but the same year. We were the exact same age," she said. "It was really crazy."

The two talked every day after that and quickly became "inseparable."

To commemorate their first birthday together as a couple, Etheridge wanted to go all out. She came up with the idea of a photo shoot, complete with matching t-shirts — but her daughter wasn't a fan.

"She said, 'Mom, that's so corny! Really? Matching t-shirts?'"

But her mind was changed once she saw how the shoot came out, Etheridge said.

"When I emailed her the pictures, she said, 'Oh my god, I'm so glad you didn't listen to me!"
"She said, 'Mom, that’s so corny! Really? Matching t-shirts?'"

But her mind was changed once she saw how the shoot came out, Etheridge said.

"When I emailed her the pictures, she said, 'Oh my god, I’m so glad you didn’t listen to me!"

The photo shoot went viral after Etheridge's 19-year-old daughter, Kaelove Richardson, shared them on Twitter.

My mom really met her soul mate at 42. They have the same birthday and took headass pictures to celebrate 😂😂
P + H @therealkluvv

My mom really met her soul mate at 42. They have the same birthday and took headass pictures to celebrate 😂😂

Richardson told BuzzFeed News she loves how the shoot turned out.

"I've seen my mom go through a lot so I'm really happy to see her happy," Richardson said. "Plus, Kerry is pretty great."

Now, people are obsessing over the cute couple.

@therealkluvv
kayla @k4yl44

@therealkluvv

@therealkluvv @thefake_mimi My eyes are sweating again
Mr.NextelChirp📲 @kingmakebeats

@therealkluvv @thefake_mimi My eyes are sweating again

@therealkluvv This is beautiful. I love when people find that special 1 to do headass shyt with.
J.I.M.B.R.O.W.S.K.I. @PeaceAndCheese

@therealkluvv This is beautiful. I love when people find that special 1 to do headass shyt with.

And people really can't believe they're 42.

42? you mean 24? 😍yes mom! https://t.co/Ef8uRFZcMK
mya🖤👩🏾‍🚀 @_myareid

42? you mean 24? 😍yes mom! https://t.co/Ef8uRFZcMK

@therealkluvv Wait I'm sorry how old am I supposed to believe these people are? 🤔🤔
AA™WSS @seren_sensei

@therealkluvv Wait I'm sorry how old am I supposed to believe these people are? 🤔🤔

Etheridge said it was a perfect birthday, and that Wilson truly is her "soulmate."

"I don't care how empty I see that cup, he has a way of making me see it half full," she said. "He's very positive and motivating and just kind of stepped into my life at a crucial time."

Wilson moved in with her last month after having previously lived about two hours away. Now, they're planning on getting married.

The two each have four kids, the youngest three of which live with the couple now, while Etheridge also has four grandchildren. They want their wedding to be an intimate ceremony with just their families.

"We just said we're going to take a chance on love, and that's what we did," she said.
"I don’t care how empty I see that cup, he has a way of making me see it half full," she said. "He’s very positive and motivating and just kind of stepped into my life at a crucial time."

Wilson moved in with her last month after having previously lived about two hours away. Now, they're planning on getting married.

The two each have four kids, the youngest three of which live with the couple now, while Etheridge also has four grandchildren. They want their wedding to be an intimate ceremony with just their families.

"We just said we’re going to take a chance on love, and that’s what we did," she said.

Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

