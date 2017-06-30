Sections

World

Here's A Look Back At Three Decades Of Struggle For German Marriage Equality

Marriage equality finally came to Germany after decades of struggle on Friday.

Posted on
Juliane Löffler
Juliane Löffler
BuzzFeed Staff

In a historic step, Germany's parliament overwhelmingly voted on Friday to legalize same-sex marriage, granting full marital rights to gay and lesbian couples and clearing the path for them to adopt children.

Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Here is a timeline of events that led to marriage equality becoming a reality in the country.

Start of the 1980s

Gilles Leimdorfer / AFP / Getty Images

End of the 1980s

Three leaders in the LGBT community, Volker Beck, Günter Dworek and Manfred Bruns, publish a number of papers in which they demand equal rights. For the first time in West Germany, a legal construct for same-sex couples appeared within these papers. Beck, Dworek and Bruns considered the ban on same-sex marriage a serious discrimination. They emphasize that it's important for gay and lesbian partnerships to be recognized in order for homosexuals to become more broadly accepted in the society.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Three leaders in the LGBT community, Volker Beck, Günter Dworek and Manfred Bruns, publish a number of papers in which they demand equal rights. For the first time in West Germany, a legal construct for same-sex couples appeared within these papers. Beck, Dworek and Bruns considered the ban on same-sex marriage a serious discrimination. They emphasize that it's important for gay and lesbian partnerships to be recognized in order for homosexuals to become more broadly accepted in the society.

1989

Infocusdc / Getty Images

Summer 1991

The SVD, the Gay Men's Federation in Germany (now the Lesbian and Gay Federation), publishes, together with the "Gay Lawyers", a draft bill on "the introduction of the right for people of the same gender to marry."
Christian Marquardt / Getty Images

The SVD, the Gay Men's Federation in Germany (now the Lesbian and Gay Federation), publishes, together with the "Gay Lawyers", a draft bill on "the introduction of the right for people of the same gender to marry."

August 19, 1992

A movement called Operation Registry Office begins garnering attention, as 250 gay and lesbian couples across the country enter applications for marriage.
AP Photo

May 14, 1997

For the first time, a formal consultation upon the legal recognition of gay and lesbian civil unions takes place in the German parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs.
Mathess / Getty Images

September 27, 1998

Demands for legal recognition of same-sex couples and an anti-discrimination law are included in the coalition agreement between the SPD and the Greens after the German parliamentary election.
Stephen Jaffe / AFP / Getty Images

August 24, 1999

Activists organize a gay and lesbian wedding procession, from the parliamentary building to the Chancellor's office, to remind Chancellor Gerhard Schröder of his election promises.
Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters

November 10, 2000

The German parliament passes the Civil Partnerships Act. For activists like as the LSVD and politicians like Volker Beck, it's the first part of their goal reached after years of lobbying.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

April 1, 2001

The Netherlands become the first country in the world to allow same-sex couples to marry.
Iiievgeniy / Getty Images

August 1, 2001

The German Civil Partnerships Act enters into force. A few months earlier, Bavaria, Saxony and Thuringia had filed constitutional complaints. Using an urgent motion, they had wanted to prevent the Civil Partnerships Act entering into force on August 1st, but their appeal failed in the Federal Constitutional Court. This gave the green light on July 18th, 2001, for the Civil Partnerships Act to enter into force about two weeks later.

January 1, 2005

The Act for the Revision of the Civil Partnerships Act enters into force. This removes, among other things, the differences between civil partnerships and marriage in civil law, permits the adoption of the partner's biological children and puts civil partners on an equal footing with spouses in regard to the statutory pension for surviving dependents.

July 7, 2009

The Federal Constitutional Court makes a landmark decision on marriage, families and civil partnerships and helps makes a breakthrough on equality. The Inheritance Tax Reform, entered into force a few months earlier, gave registered civil partnerships equal tax-free allowances.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The Federal Constitutional Court makes a landmark decision on marriage, families and civil partnerships and helps makes a breakthrough on equality. The Inheritance Tax Reform, entered into force a few months earlier, gave registered civil partnerships equal tax-free allowances.

2011

Ten years after the introduction of the Civil Partnerships Act, Baden-Württemberg, a southwestern state bordering France and Switzerland, becomes the last federal state to decide that civil partnerships can be entered into at registry offices.

2012

The Constitutional Court rules in favor of the equal treatment of civil partnerships in regard to land transfer taxation and family allowances.

February 2013

The Federal Constitutional Court rules that the ban on the co-adoption of an adopted child (successive adoption) which applies to registered civil partnerships is unconstitutional. The reasoning: "No differences exist between a marriage and a registered civil partnership which could justify the unequal structure of the adoption opportunities."
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

The Federal Constitutional Court rules that the ban on the co-adoption of an adopted child (successive adoption) which applies to registered civil partnerships is unconstitutional.

The reasoning: "No differences exist between a marriage and a registered civil partnership which could justify the unequal structure of the adoption opportunities."

March 22, 2013

The German Federal Council votes for the opening up of marriage equality. The federal states forward proposed legislation to the German parliament.
Sean Gallup / Getty Images

June 6, 2013

The Federal Constitutional Court publishes its verdict on the splitting of income taxation for registered civil partnerships. It demands equality in taxation law and orders an amendment, with retrospective effect back to August 1st, 2001. The principle of equality applies to all citizens, irrespective of their sexual identity.
Uli Deck / AFP / Getty Images

The Federal Constitutional Court publishes its verdict on the splitting of income taxation for registered civil partnerships. It demands equality in taxation law and orders an amendment, with retrospective effect back to August 1st, 2001. The principle of equality applies to all citizens, irrespective of their sexual identity.

September 9, 2013

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

During an election discussion on ARD, Angela Merkel said she had doubts about full adoption rights for same-sex couples. "To be quite honest, I find total equality problematic (...) I'm unsure where the best interests of a child are concerned," she said.

January 12, 2017

Die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung ist für die #Ehefüralle. Für eine sofortige Abstimmung ohne Fraktionszwang im Deutsche… https://t.co/BVfbCjnLJG
Antidiskriminierung @ADS_Bund

Die Mehrheit der Bevölkerung ist für die #Ehefüralle. Für eine sofortige Abstimmung ohne Fraktionszwang im Deutsche… https://t.co/BVfbCjnLJG

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to a survey conducted by the Federal Anti-Discrimination Agency, 83% of citizens are in favor of marriage equality.

June 17, 2017

Bundestagswahl: Grüne machen #Ehefüralle zur Koalitionsbedingung https://t.co/2fdcIbpSKI
queer.de @queer_de

Bundestagswahl: Grüne machen #Ehefüralle zur Koalitionsbedingung https://t.co/2fdcIbpSKI

Reply Retweet Favorite

At their party conference, the Greens make marriage equality a condition for coalition in the upcoming elections.

June 24, 2017

Christian Lindner, chairman of the FDP party, tells the WAZ newspaper: "I will recommend to my party that marriage equality is enshrined for the parliamentary election as a condition for coalition."
Martin Meissner / AP

June 25, 2017

Wir werden die Ehe für alle beschließen. Diese Woche.
Martin Schulz @MartinSchulz

Wir werden die Ehe für alle beschließen. Diese Woche.

Reply Retweet Favorite

At the SPD's party conference, its candidate for the Chancellorship Martin Schulz promises he won't sign any coalition agreement which doesn't incorporate marriage equality.

June 26, 2017

Chancellor Merkel suggests a free vote in parliament as a matter of conscience for the members of parliament, rather than a party-line vote.
Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

June 27, 2017

Angela Merkel hat für die von der SPD verlangte Abstimmung über die #Ehefüralle den Fraktionszwang in der Union aufgehoben.
SPIEGEL ONLINE +EIL+ @SPIEGEL_EIL

Angela Merkel hat für die von der SPD verlangte Abstimmung über die #Ehefüralle den Fraktionszwang in der Union aufgehoben.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The CDU and CSU remove the compulsory unanimity in voting. The members of parliament can decide as individuals how they will vote.

June 28, 2017

+++ Breaking +++ Ja zur Ehe für Alle im Rechtsausschuss des Bundestages. https://t.co/c7ib0YZ3C1
BuzzFeedNewsDE @BuzzFeedNewsDE

+++ Breaking +++ Ja zur Ehe für Alle im Rechtsausschuss des Bundestages. https://t.co/c7ib0YZ3C1

Reply Retweet Favorite

The German parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs recommends by majority that marriage should be opened up for same-sex couples.

June 30, 2017

Bundestag stimmt mit Ja: Homosexuelle Paare dürfen bald auch in Deutschland heiraten. https://t.co/4G8QNtFpaf #EheFuerAlle
BuzzFeedNewsDE @BuzzFeedNewsDE

Bundestag stimmt mit Ja: Homosexuelle Paare dürfen bald auch in Deutschland heiraten. https://t.co/4G8QNtFpaf #EheFuerAlle

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Federal Parliament votes to legalize marriage equality. Once German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier signs the bill into law later this year, same-sex couples in Germany will be officially allowed to marry.

This post was translated from German.

Connect With World