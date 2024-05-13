54 Things That’ll Help You Be Prepared In All Kinds Of Weird, Practical Ways

1. A 28-inch Fiskars tree trimmer — also called a lopper — that can help you trim tree branches that are close to your property fence or just generally in the way. But it'll come even more in handy after a storm that leaves a bunch of branches in your yard. It'll make for much easier cleanup so you can break the branches down for easier removal.
2. Or if you need to reach father to cut some branches, a lightweight extension pole with a trimming saw that'll get to where your human hands can't — or at least safely reach.
Promising review: "Hurricane Ian did a number on my property (Polk County, Florida) and partially knocked down one tree and another had made its home on my roof. This pole saw was a lifesaver, literally. The yard is mostly sand, so using a ladder required circus acrobatic skills, but this pole saw was able to do everything safely and most surprisingly, quickly.
I have a couple of hand saws that I’ve used on lower branches, and cutting through similar thickness branches required SO MUCH work that I'd tire out after a branch or two. This saw treated them like butter, and the whole yard was trimmed in about an hour total, moderate physical toll. Using the saw as a hand saw turned a good portion of the thicker branches into firewood in no time." —J. Marshall
Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in four lengths).
3. A portable mini washer/dryer in case either of your machines is on the fritz and you need to wait it out a little bit to buy a new machine or are waiting for parts or, simply, a maintenance appointment.
There are many reviewers who have used this appliance in between working appliances.
Promising review: "We bought this for temporary use while our large one was being repaired. It washes, rinses, and spins clothes very well. It by no means works like a full-size washer and there is a lot more manual work to washing, but it worked wonderfully for what we needed and would work as well in a camper." —reader of many books
Get it from Amazon for $89.89.
4. Plus a portable clothesline with 12 attached clips that'd be handy to have for your next trip BUT would be good to have at home as a backup in case your dryer isn't doing what it's supposed to do.
And! It comes with a waterproof bag. Reviewers have used it for cruises, hiking trips, camping, and a variety of vacations.
Promising review: "If you need to hang clothes to dry but can never find the clothes pins, try this. The clips are attached so you can’t lose them. The product is strong and stretches. Can’t go wrong here." —Rebeka K
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
But if you're doing a little bit of dryer troubleshooting for why your loads need an extra cycle, try out some Wad-Free sheet detanglers for bedding and/or some dryer balls that bounce around to help circulate the dryer cycle air while "softening" clothes and bedding like dryer sheets.
5. A ~flexible~ grabber tool that reviewers tout as easily clearing out drains — even ones with clogs in the U-bend.
Promising review: "Works amazing for U-bend clogs. Actually purchased a 16-foot snake to use with this and ended up not needing it because this cleared out everything stuck in the U bend." —Matthew Witt-Dobski
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
6. Heavy-duty hangers will work *with* your vinyl siding instead of having to drill holes in it just to hang up decorations. SURE. There are much worse homeowner problems to have, but this is still a pretty disappointing one!
Promising review: "Works really well for holding outside decor without wear and tear as long as its not too heavy." —Kitt Smith
Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.70.
7. A 15-pack of nonslip stair treads tape because you KNOW slipping on a wooden stair is a big possibility but it's always unexpected when it actually happens.
Promising review: "I fell down the stairs and dislocated my shoulder because my steps were too slippery. Immediately after coming back from the doctor I knew I had to do something about my slippery steps because I knew the accident couldn’t have been a lot worse. I had this installed and I haven’t been afraid of slipping down the stairs since. This purchase was a couple of years ago and other than some dust on the edges, I don’t see the need to replace them as they’re still stuck to the floor. I even got a new order of the same product for the stairs to my basement to avoid any accidents and because I know they last a long time." —Amazon Customer
Get them from Amazon for $28.95+ (available in eight dimensions).
8. A clear toy blocker to stop pets' and kids' toys and balls from rolling underneath the couch, other furniture, and even some appliances. Because of course it happens to their FAVORITE toy and then you have to go to the end of the earth (aka, behind your couch) to retrieve it — only for them to do it again and again and again.
It can also help discourage pets from hiding under furniture!
Promising review: "A must-have for ALL pet owners. This contraption is genius and will save cat (and dog) owners huge amounts of time and frustration retrieving toys. We used this beneath our oven and it works PERFECTLY. Cat can't destroy it (the way she shredded the foam insulation we had stuffed under there before) and we no longer have to get the yardstick out when literally all of her toys are 'gone.' Yes, this is a challenge to install, but 100% worth it. I'd buy it again in a heartbeat." —Allison Goldstein
Get it from Amazon for $12.98+ (available in three sizes).
9. An Apple AirTag for each bag while traveling to give you peace of mind even if you're driving to your destination and are just leaving your luggage at the hotel before check-in time!
Storytime: After traveling last summer carry-on only, and being a person who tries to carry on whenever possible, I finally bought a couple of Apple AirTags during Black Friday sales. And I am SO grateful I did. My normal carry-on bag was too big to fit the Lufthansa luggage requirements (and BOY, do they check that!) so I had to check my bags for a December 2022 trip to Vienna and back from Prague (with a layover in Frankfurt). My bag didn't make it onto the plane in Frankfurt, and once I landed in Newark, New Jersey, I pulled up the app on my phone and saw that yes, my backpack AirTag was indeed with me, but my suitcase AirTag was still in Germany. (The screen grab is from an Amazon review, but you get the gist.) The AirTag also helped me track FedEx's delivery of the suitcase to my parents' house, where I was spending the holidays immediately after my Europe trip ended. I was even able to see it on a highway less than an hour's drive from my parents' house. TL;DR: I think AirTags are very much a worthwhile investment if you travel a few times a year. And I'm not the only one who thinks so.
Promising review: "Used them in my luggage when traveling on airlines. Track luggage everywhere except on airplane. Good comfort level." —HerbH
Get it from Amazon for $24 (also available in a four-pack for $79.99).
10. A neck pillow you can stuff with clothing — even a whole outfit — that'll give you some comfy flexibility and help get around super strict carry-on size restrictions. The listing says you can even pack three days' worth of clothes in it! Which would especially be welcome if your carry-on-only budget doesn't exactly align with your fashionista status.
Check out a TikTok showing how someone used a similar neck pillow to just take that and a personal item onto a RyanAir flight that was charging for hand luggage.
Promising review: "It was no problem fitting two days' worth of clothing into this pillow casing. I also found it to be very comfortable as a neck pillow. These days it is always a fear that you will lose your luggage, this way I am protected with a change of clothing, AND a comfortable rest on the airplane. I was a little confused how it worked at first (the tag was in a separate pocket) aside from the two ends, both of which zip open. It has to be loaded from one end or the other, it does not open along the middle. However, I am quite pleased by the multitude of adjustments to the straps for fitting around necks, luggage, or seat headrests." —micki
Get it from Amazon for $34.95.
11. A set of Sea Bands with a little nub that targets the acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea. This'll be great in case you get motion sick.
Promising review: "These are snug enough to do the job; but comfortable enough that on a 5.5- hour flight I forgot I even had them on. I left them on 'til I got unpacked in the hotel, which totaled seven hours. They kept their shape and didn’t stretch out so I’ll get many uses out of them. I highly recommend them." —T. Schneider
Get a set of two from Amazon for $8.47.
12. A portable rain hood you can keep in your bag or car for those days when it MIGHT rain but you neither trust the forecast nor want to plan your outfit around your own rain coat that's warm enough.
Promising review: "I love this! The quality is very nice and it fits great. Wore it last week in the rain with a coat I love that doesn't have a hood, and it was perfect. It slips right under your jacket so all you see is the hood, so it pretty much blends in with your jacket. Such a great idea! Wish there were more colors and patterns, I'd order more." —Jill Hammel
Get it from Amazon for $29 (available in two sizes).