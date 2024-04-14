BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    29 Things From Amazon You'll Wear So Often, They'll Practically Pay For Themselves

    Your new go-to staples have never looked this good.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A lightweight blazer unbelievably perfect in every way and an ~essential piece~ to any wardrobe, especially if you want to make any ol' outfit a little more grown-up and polished on the fly.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a great piece to add to your wardrobe. I love the fit and it has some stretch. I have worn it for business casual and also with jeans! Highly recommend!!!" —D K

    Price: $29.30+ (available in sizes XXS–5X and 18 colors)

    2. A pair of lace-up combat boots to add a little edge to your OOTD. Wear them at night in the summer when you're out on the town or during the day in the cooler months to keep your toes toasty warm.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily in addition to the normal lace-up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love 'em!" —Implied Queens

    Price: $33.66+ (available in sizes 5.5–10 and four colors)

    3. A versatile crossbody backpack suitable for every single season and chock full o' pockets for all your on-the-go essentials from makeup and a portable charger to your fave notebook with, of course, plenty of pens to go with it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOVE this bag. The quality of it is really great and I love that it has a zippered pocket and a couple of open pockets inside. I also love that it can be worn as a backpack or crossbody. I would recommend this to anyone wanting a smaller yet very functional bag." —Lezlie

    Price: $15.90+ (available in six colors)

    4. A pair of buttery soft, high-waisted biker shorts that are *squat-proof* and come with a pocket for your phone, making them great for workouts of any kind as they won't slip, slide, or fall down no matter how much yoga you do.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Just got these in and loooove the fit. I was looking for something I can wear out and also double as workout gear. I couldn't see too much when I squat tested them." —Channelle

    Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes XS–3X, three lengths, and 40 colors)

    5. A gorgeous puff sleeve dress with a cinched waistline amazing for brunch dates, cocktail hours, or really, any occasion that calls for an outfit that looks plucked from the most elegant local boutique.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have worn this dress twice now too different occasions and get non-stop compliments on it! I love the color, the design and the fit! It’s also so very comfortable, not too long and not too short! The small side zipper also makes it easy to get on and off." —Foreversarahlee

    Price: $32.99+ (available in sizes L–5X and 11 colors)

    6. A set of shiny adjustable rings you can easily mix, match and stack depending on your mood and what you're wearing, of course. So fun.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are really cute. I like how some are different sizes so you can place them at different points." —RedLilies

    Price: $6.99+ for a set of 18+ rings (available in 16 colors)

    7. A sparkling rhinestone choker to remind 'em all that you're always 🎵 still bejeweled 🎵, just like our girl Taylor Swift sings. It's an easy way to add a pop of visual interest to any outfit and the right amount of bling.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This choker is super pretty and great quality. It doesn’t feel cheap and the enclosure used to connect the necklace together does the job well. You won’t regret buying it!" —Lauryn

    Price: $11.66+ (available in six styles)

    8. A sporty pair of Sorel sandals which may just be the most comfortable pair of shoes you've ever put on. They're ~especially~ awesome for long walks, errands, and days out on the town.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Just perfect! I love these! They're so comfortable. I can walk a mile and more in these." —Carolyn O

    "Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! Soooo comfy!" —Maggie

    Price: $108.52+ (available in sizes 6–11 and eight colors)

    9. A sharp pair of high-waisted palazzo pants for a little '40s style fashion on a budget. New York Fashion Week called and they want their prized trousers back.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" —Chris

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–2X, including short fits, and 32 colors)

    10. A fab pleated midi skirt you'll want to twirl around and dance in both indoors and out, taking about a million great photos in it for the 'gram, of course.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this skirt! It’s comfortable, fully-lined (at least the white one is), and the material is lightweight enough for the hot summer days. Plus, the pattern adds a bit of fun to any outfit. 10/10 recommend!" —Sarah

    Price: $33.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors)

    11. A Levi's faux leather jacket to properly let your inner Grease character shine, whether you're more of a sweet Sandy or sassy Rizzo.

    Reviewer wearing the black jacket
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful jacket. The fit is perfect in the size I normally wear. This jacket is very well-made and looks like something I will have for years as a staple in my jacket collection." —Tre H

    Price: $66.98+ (available in sizes XS–4X and 17 colors)

    12. A pair of Levi's straight-ankle jeans that are the kind of classic, ultra-comfortable dream jeans you'll want to live in forever and always.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "From skinny jeans to these! I made the shift and got these. I was so worried they wouldn’t look good but they were actually surprisingly cute. The inseam was short on me so I undid the hems so they are raw looking but it gave me an extra 1 1/4” length which for me now is perfect! They are so comfortable I wore them an entire day of gardening and had no issues being in jeans. I love these. Now to find them in black and gray." —Shawna

    Price: $47.70+ (available in sizes 24–32 and 16 colors)

    13. A trendy cuffed beanie which manages to be warm, breathable, and lightweight all in one. Talk about a triple threat.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is warm, comfortable, fits great, doesn't hike up in the back and stays on 'til you take it off." —Lisa G.

    Price: $9.99 (available in 15 colors and multi-packs)

    14. An eye-catching pair of cat-eye sunglasses since shading your pupils from the harsh UV rays is a must, so why not look as gorgeous as possible while doing it? These go with everything.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was initially skeptical about these sunglasses (I have a large head/face and sunglasses almost never seem to fit me right), but this pair is both on trend and vintage-inspired so I decided to try them out. I have fallen in love with them! They are the perfect pair of sunglasses, and I wear them with almost everything. They aren't too small at all, and I actually find them nice on my face shape. They are also very sturdy, and I plan to have them for a long time!" —Kade W.

    Price: $14.99 (available in nine colors)

    15. Or a pair of square oversized sunglasses for a truly designer look that won't cost you an arm and a leg and looks amazing on every face shape. Oh yeah, and they're super sturdy, too.

    Reviewer wearing the shiny black sunglasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Obsessed with these glasses! So chic and classy. I wear them every day. I have a round face and they are flawless. I get so many compliments on them." —Alex

    Price: $10.95

    16. A roll-up sleeve button-down top that looks *super suave* with leggings, jeans, and shorts and can be worn tied at the waist, long and loose, or tucked in. So many options.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is soft and light. It is also cool on the skin. This is is a plus for me as I suffer with extreme hot flashes. I really do love this shirt. It drapes very nicely and I just spray a little downy wrinkle release and it is ready to wear. I can see wearing it in every season in a lot of different ways. Dress up or dress down in blue jeans, khakis, linen pants, work slacks, blazer, sweaters, and jackets. I can wear it with and without a tank top underneath. I wish they had this exact cut, fabric, and size in solid colors!" —Melissa

    Price: $29.97 (available in sizes S–XXL and 34 colors)

    17. An awesome pleated skater skirt with built-in shorts because truly, WAY MORE skirts should have shorts. It's a completely underutilized staple along with pockets if you ask me.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Comfortable and awesome fit! So I ordered this skirt as part of my Halloween costume and I’m actually extremely happy with my purchase. Fits really well through the body and tapered in perfectly at the waist for me. Note that it also fits high-waisted so if you need to account for that with sizing. This hit above my belly button. Overall, I’m happy with the purchase!" —Anna

    Price: $15.99+ (available in sizes 0–12 and 43 colors)

    18. A scoop neck performance tank top oh-so-good for everything from high-intensity workouts to leisurely strolls along the boardwalk or through the park. It's also a layering fan's dream.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top fit as expected. The material is smooth to the touch and the color is vibrant. It definitely held shape after washing. Highly recommend." —Alexis

    Price: $14 (available in sizes 1X–5X, 16–32, and six colors)

    19. A pair of star-studded earrings made from alloy material that's allergy, nickel, and lead-free, which means no bad reactions from you and ALL stunned reactions from those who see them sparkling on your stunning face.

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These are absolutely beautiful and clever with the post being falling stars as the stud sits comfortably and lovely. Not gaudy or tacky in the least, I’m thrilled with them. If you are charmed by the picture you won’t be disappointed! They’re beautiful!" —Amyss

    Price: $8.66+ (available in two colors)

    20. A totally trendy pair of bubble slides you can bedazzle with all your choice charms and wear on walks around the house, the block, or even about town if you so desire. They're seriously like walking on clouds. ☁️

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They fit perfectly, are extremely comfortable, and feel very durable. I just got them so it MAY be too early to judge but very excited to put charms on them and wear these more! Probably try to get a few more colors." —Victoria

    Price: $11.99+ (available in sizes 4.5–16 and seven colors)

    21. A super stretchy pencil skirt to accompany all of your finest tops, blouses, and cardigans. It's thick enough to keep you warm in chillier weather but still light enough for warm days, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love, love, love this skirt!! When I took it out of the bag today and looked at the waist it looked so small I thought, NO WAY! But, the fabric is so soft and has so much give that it was fine. In minutes I felt like I was walking around in my PJs! Yes, it’s THAT comfortable!" —Lisa S.

    Price: $33.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and eight colors)

    22. A chunky long-sleeve knit cardigan for cozy days when all you want to do is feel like you're constantly being embraced in the best hug of all time, only you're looking stylish while doing so, natch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! It is quite oversized. I ordered a small jacket and it gives exactly the cute chunky oversized fit I was looking for. It’s not quite as long as I expected, but I actually like it a little better. Worth the price for sure!" —Unknown/anonymous

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes S–3X and 28 colors)

    23. A super comfy cotton linen short set great for warm days, vacations, or just lounging around the house and taking a well-deserved nap. Grab these in different colors and mix and match to your heart's content.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This became a must wear during the summer, and as the weather is changing, the pieces can be mixed and matched. Love it!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and 11 colors)

    24. A lovely long-sleeve blouse you can wear to work, out to dinner, or even a nice brunch. Day or night, it's a beauty with its wide, flouncy sleeves and soft, silky fabric.

    Reviewer wearing the red floral blouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this in the color black. It’s definitely not transparent. The fabric is breathable in the hot Texas summer. I recognized the blouse shape when I first saw it. I bought it because it’s a classic from my teens which is elegant when buttoned up. It’s high quality, and I keep getting compliments on it. I really like it and plan to get it in white and pink. I liked it so much I sent pics to my adult daughter and ordered her a black one since I know her style and preferences. Buy it. You won’t be disappointed." —Carolina Moncion Design

    Price: $28.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 23 colors and patterns)

    25. An iridescent high-quality Swarovski bracelet that sparkles and catches all the colors in every light and goes with everything you own.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this bracelet for the sparkle it gives off. You can wear it with so many options. I first bought it for a cruise, wearing it with a necklace and earrings to match. It gives off a simple glitz to any outfit. I’ve also worn it with a denim shirt, and it was divine. It picks up any color in the light. Treat yourself, and this will be a go-to set for many of your outfits!" —Ronda

    Price: $59.99

    26. A reversible bucket hat so you can switch up your style on a dime, going from a bold and dramatic print to a simple black in just seconds.

    Reviewer wearing the cow print hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly, and it’s comfortable. It’s reversible so that’s a definite plus!!!" —ShayBay

    Price: $14.92 (available in 43 styles)

    27. A roomy jumpsuit with pockets for those days when you can't be bothered to pick out a whole outfit (SO MUCH WORK) and would much rather focus on your accessories, like cute hats, jewelry, and sneakers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I purchased three of these in different colors. I wore my first one yesterday with a long sleeve T-shirt. Love it. It is not too long on me and you can shorten the straps to pull it up or down. So cute and light. Has two pockets that are substantial and the material is great quality. I have not washed it yet but I don’t expect any issues." —Kimberly Bocian

    Price: $27.79+ (available in sizes XS–5X and 27 colors)

    28. A chic sleeveless blouse that features a V-neck and delicate crepe detailing. It'll be your new go-to for nailing that effortless, Instagram-worthy aesthetic no matter where you wear it.