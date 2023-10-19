BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Things From Amazon You'll Wear So Often, They'll Practically Pay For Themselves

    You're basically saving money buying these beauties.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A smart pair of blue light reading glasses that I just purchased and adore, as they not only look *super cute* on me, they effectively protect my eyes from harmful blue light emitted by LED lights and screens, helping prevent migraines, eye strains, and fatigue.

    Reviewer wearing the clear glasses
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My eyes are sensitive to light, and being I'm always looking at a screen, I bought these to help relieve the pain and glare. I also liked the large size frame for early morning Zoom calls or days I don't want to wear makeup. They are also great for makeup free days, too. Great price for the product I received." —Madeline

    Price: $17.54+ (available in 12 colors)

    2. A lantern-sleeve pom pom top for a dash of pomp and prettiness without much effort at all on your part. This top looks fantastic with jeans, leggings, and any fall weather jacket.

    Reviewer wearing the white top
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is so pretty and a perfect fit. The sheer sleeves with a cuff are so cute. It’s perfect for the office, date night, or with jeans." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 21 colors)

    3. A super comfy cotton linen short set great for warm days, vacations, or just lounging around the house and taking a well-deserved nap. Grab these in different colors and mix and match to your heart's content.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This became a must wear during the summer, and as the weather is changing, the pieces can be mixed and matched. Love it!" —Amazon customer

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 16–24 and 14 colors)

    4. A lovely long-sleeve blouse you can wear to work, out to dinner, or even a nice brunch. Day or night, it's a beauty to sport with its wide, flouncy sleeves and soft, silky fabric.

    Reviewer wearing the red floral blouse
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ordered this in the color black. It’s definitely not transparent. The fabric is breathable in the hot Texas summer. I recognized the blouse shape when I first saw it. I bought it because it’s a classic from my teens which is elegant when buttoned up. It’s high quality, and I keep getting compliments on it. I really like it and plan to get it in white and pink. I liked it so much I sent pics to my adult daughter and ordered her a black one since I know her style and preferences. Buy it. You won’t be disappointed." —Carolina

    Price: $28.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 21 colors and patterns)

    5. A colorful, high-quality bracelet to remind everyone that no mater what, you're still *bejeweled* just like Taylor Swift sings. It sparkles and catches all the colors in every light and goes with everything you own.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love this bracelet for the sparkle it gives off. You can wear it with so many options. I first bought it for a cruise, wearing it with a necklace and earrings to match. It gives off a simple glitz to any outfit. I’ve also worn it with a denim shirt, and it was divine. It picks up any color in the light. Treat yourself, and this will be a go-to set for many of your outfits!" —Ronda

    Price: $44.99

    6. A reversible bucket hat so you can switch up your style on a dime, going from a bold and dramatic print to simple black in just seconds.

    Reviewer wearing the cow print hat
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Fits perfectly, and it’s comfortable. It’s reversible so that’s a definite plus!!!" —ShayBay

    Price: $14.92 (available in 39 styles)

    7. A pullover turtleneck sweater with striking metal buttons on the shoulders, adding a touch of sophistication to an otherwise simple long-sleeve.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I LOOOVE this sweater! Soft, classic, and beautiful colors! True to size. A MUST-HAVE in your wardrobe!" —In my opinion

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 26 colors and patterns)

    8. A corduroy oversized shacket because there's really nothing better than a classic shirt and jacket combo, especially when it's as cute and delightfully oversized as this.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the perfect fall jacket. I love pairing it with jeans and a bodysuit but have also worn it with leggings and sneakers. It's a great color, quality is solid, and price is just right. The length is nice, and the sleeves are great to either leave down or roll up." —Rebecca

    Price: $35.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 40 colors and patterns)

    9. A short-sleeve maxi dress with pockets since pockets are ALWAYS highly appreciated. Dress it up or down, layer it when it's chilly out or even wear it to sleep.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This is a great dress! I first bought one for myself and then ordered for my daughter (she loves it!) and sister after observing how well it withstood laundering. (I recommend line dry.) This item is great for summer/fall. I really appreciate the high-quality material used for this dress as well as the modest design and reasonable price. I hope that there will be more graphic design choices soon...can't wait to purchase more! Congratulations to the makers!!" —MARVA

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XL–5X and 35 colors and patterns)

    10. A pair of high-waisted leggings perfect for yoga, running, hikes, and basically any and all kinds of sweat sessions. They come in a variety of different cuts and colors, so be warned, you may be tempted to buy a bunch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These yoga pants are amazing! They're incredibly comfortable, and I love how they’re thick and not see-through! However, I would recommend sizing down. The size chart provided was not accurate for me, but I took a guess at the size I thought I would be and was right! So, keep in mind to size down, but you'll absolutely adore these pants for your workouts." —AColl

    Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 35 colors, styles, and patterns)

    11. A faux suede moto jacket suitable for tons of occasions, from days at the office, to Happy Hour drinks, and dinner afterward with your besties. The possibilities are ENDLESS.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "It felt like butter, incredibly soft and impossibly well-made. Trying on the jacket, it fit as well as I’d hoped it would. I love the look and feel of this jacket. It fits perfectly, and I’m already imagining the outfits I can put together with it." —Rebekah

    Price: $52.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and three colors)

    12. A pair of no-show non-slip socks reviewers rave are comfortable as HECK and don't require constant adjustments throughout the day (the worst). They're super cute, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The first time I wore these, I literally walked over eight miles in them around a city on vacation, and they STAYED PUT THE WHOLE TIME! Not once did I have to adjust them, and they were so comfortable!! They also tuck right below you shoe line so they truly are no-show socks. I can't recommend these enough! They have a little no-slip patch on the heel to keep them up, but it doesn't irritate your heel at all. The colors are exactly as pictured. Lots of stretch!" —Courtney

    Price: $16.89 (available in sizes 5–11, multi-packs and six colors)

    13. A pair of wide-leg trousers fantastic for both business (office days, brunches, heels, and blazers) and casual (lounging around at home, sleeping, etc.), making them the perfect all-season pants you'll want to grab 24/7.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought the wheat pair and the black pair, and both fit like a dream. The fabric is very flowy, almost silk-like. Love the pockets, too. The medium fit perfect! I could wear them with flats, Converse, heels, sky’s the limit! Just buy them!!" —Liz

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 19 colors)

    14. A chic sleeveless blouse featuring a V-neck and delicate crepe detailing — your new go-to for nailing that effortless, Instagram-worthy aesthetic no matter where you wear it.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bought one, loved it so I bought five more colors. I wear these once or twice a week. Beautiful crepe fabric. Not see-through. I don’t even bother wearing a bra." —Demaris

    Price: $21.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 31 colors and patterns)

    15. A cozy two-piece lounge set that's not only ultra-comfortable but also comes with actual functioning pockets — because who has time or the patience for loungewear without pockets, amirite?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a very nice quality set. I would definitely buy it again; the pockets are an added bonus. No vinyl on it, only comfortable materials." —tell it like it is

    Price: $26.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 12 colors and patterns)

    16. A versatile pair of canvas sneakers to really step up your shoe game in a pair that effortlessly take you from casual coffee dates to dance floor adventures.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the second pair I've bought, and I like the white ones. The first pair lasted close to two years. I washed them approximately five times within that time frame, and they held up pretty well. I'm sure I'll buy them again." —Emma

    Price: $35.36+ (available in sizes 6–11 and 14 colors and patterns)

    17. A roomy laptop backpack so you can say goodbye to the days of cramming your laptop into a ~too-small~ bag, and *hello* to this spacious, beautiful bag that's about to become your new best friend.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I travel for my job quite frequently and have always carried a 'typical' backpack. It was really starting to show its wear when I decided it was time for something new, so I started researching. The shape of this one caught my eye. The size is perfect and holds my laptop in a padded pouch, [as well as] power cords and customer files with room for some of my personal items. The top opening is large and allows for you to have a great view of what's inside, internal and external pockets and two carry handles in addition to the straps. Love it!" —Linda

    Price: $29.89+ (available in five sizes a wide variety of colors and patterns)

    18. A loose-fitting romper for those effortlessly chic and carefree days. With its breezy, relaxed fit, it's your secret weapon for when you want to radiate nonchalant cool.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! This style does not generally work for me because of my long torso. This is perfect!! The crotch doesn’t hang to my knees, nor does it hit too high. Lots of room, pretty color, and I might have to order another in a different pattern." —M. Patterson

    Price: $32.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 22 colors and patterns)

    19. An off-the-shoulder dress which is the perfect choice for a romantic evening out or a sun-soaked brunch date with your besties on a picturesque day. Translation: very versatile.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is so pretty and comfortable. The best thing is that it stays off of your shoulders like it is supposed to, unlike many off the shoulder dresses and tops. You don’t have to constantly pull down the sleeves. The only cons are that the material is slightly rough in texture and attracts fuzzies easily, mainly at the bottom where the cutouts are. However, I absolutely love this dress and highly recommend it." —Elizabeth

    Price: $9.99+ (available in sizes 0X–4X and six colors)

    20. A pleated swing skirt you'll want to take about a billion photos of yourself in...all for the 'gram, of course. Wear it with sandals in the summer and boots and tights in the colder seasons.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This skirt is lightweight, floats along as you walk, doesn't wrinkle, and gets me compliments. The size was good, fit as expected. This is the second skirt I have purchased from Merokeety, and both are great. Perfect travel skirt." —Deborah

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 22 colors and patterns)

    21. A pair of chunky heel lug sole boots that add a bold and edgy statement to your outfit while keeping you comfortable. These books are ~definitely~ made for walking (and strutting).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for a pair of boots like these for a while. Got these, and they are perfect!! So comfy and cute!!! I can't wait to pair them with my fall outfits." —Alix

    Price: $17.92+ (available in sizes 5.5–11, wide fits, and 10 colors)

    22. A unique graphic T-shirt because while first, you can never have enough awesome T-shirts in your closet, adding an eye-catching one like this will elevate any OOTD. Your closet deserves a unique graphic tee, one that's a conversation starter, an art piece, a story in fabric...you get the picture.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Ordered this early August for a birthday present to myself. I was looking for a vintage-like shirt. I immediately fell in love. Was a bit skeptical about the shipping, but it came faster than I thought!" —Jamie

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 42 colors, patterns, and styles)

    23. A versatile pea coat so luxuriously warm and soft, you'll never want to take it off. Seriously, it's like wearing your favorite blanket, only WAY more fashionable, of course.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've been looking for a nice longer coat for winter that looks good over a dress, and this is it! Just heavy enough for those chilly winters but light enough you don't suffocate. Deep pockets, too!!! Falls right under the knee and true to size." —Nicolle

    Price: $89.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and six colors)

    24. A pair of trendy sunglasses to protect your precious peepers, plus they look awesome in selfies and go well with all your outfits.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Lightweight and stylish. Perfect for no eye makeup days, too! I may need to order more in different colors. You can't beat the price!" —Natalie

    Price: $14.99 (available in 14 colors)

    25. A color block sweater reviewers rave is lightweight, not the least bit itchy, AND high quality and incredibly comfortable. It *may* just make you crave a PSL and day at the pumpkin patch real bad.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is perfect for fall! I can’t wait for the perfect fall outdoor event to wear this, too! Would go great with jeans or leggings! The colors are super cute, and it’s cozy! Highly recommend!" —Amazon Customer

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 27 color combos)

    26. A cotton crop top sure to become your FAVORITE workout shirt of all time, as it'll keep you cool as a cucumber with its delightful pima cotton blend. Super soft, skin-friendly, and lightweight, it really doesn't get any better than this.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love these tops! Bought them in black, green, and burgundy. They're a great cut, lightweight, and soft material. I'm very happy with these and highly recommend them. They fit well." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $24 (available in sizes XXS–XL and 41 colors and patterns)

    27. And a layered, adjustable star necklace adding a sweet ~celestial~ touch to your look, drawing attention to your gorgeous neckline, and really, just making you all the more enchanted. 🌙💫

    Reviewer wearing the necklace
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am hard to please when it comes to online ordering, but very pleased with this piece. You can wrap it, twice, three times, or not. Very simple design, not garnish but more understated elegance. I love it." —Judith

    Price: $8.66

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.