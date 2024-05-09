BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
27 Things From Amazon You'll Wear So Often, They'll Practically Pay For Themselves

Get your closet in ~prime~ condition.

Julia Lynn Rubin
by Julia Lynn Rubin

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A gorgeous crossbody bag reviewers *rave* is great for everyday occasions, day trips, and vacations alike as it keeps your stuff safe, secure, and close to you while also complementing all your outfits.

Promising review: "This is the perfect sized bag for traveling. Can fit so much and has a hidden pocket for a passport or phone. The pockets and card holder make it so convienent. Can be worn several different ways and is a great color and material. Got so many compliments on it." —The Farber Girls

Price: $25.99 (available in 10 colors)

2. A classic chain necklace to draw attention to your stunning neckline. Not only is it high-quality and affordable, it goes with absolutely *everything* you own.

Promising review: "I love this necklace. It's so classy yet sassy-looking. It feels comfortable. The necklace is a great length and you can style it different ways if you have a smaller neck. This is my new go-to necklace." —Ryan B

Price: $13.99+ (available in nine styles)

3. A silky cami blouse equally awesome for the office (simply pair it with a cardigan or blazer) as it is for Happy Hour and dinner afterward with all your fave people. 🍸

Promising review: "Nice fabric and fit was great with not too much showing. I wore mine as a shell under a jacket but it could’ve been worn by itself for a night out as well. Loved!!!!" —Looksy

Price: $19.54+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors)

4. A stylish bodycon party dress great for fun nights out on the town with your favorite people. Warning: it may just inspire you to stay out dancing until dawn.

Promising review: "I am OBSESSED with this dress! It is hot, hot, HOT!!! It’s super comfortable!" —JJSchmal

Price: $33.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors)

5. Or a vintage-inspired party dress so you can live your full Mad Men fantasy at every single upcoming high tea, bday brunch, and wedding.

Promising review: "This dress is wonderful! I am always skeptical and hesitant to buy clothing online, as I am never confident it is going to fit right. I thought this one, with its elastic top, material, and A-line skirt was the safest bet I could get. It came quickly and fit perfectly. I was afraid it might be a tacky-looking dress due to the price but the material was attractive and in great condition. It looked great for my formal event and was really comfortable! I received lots of compliments on how flattering it was on me. Take a chance on this dress!" —AMPAR

Price: $44.99 (available in sizes M–5XL and seven colors)

6. A pair of squat-proof, high-waisted leggings with SO much delightful stretch. These will never slide down and, incredibly, have pockets for your phone and keys.

Promising review: "I feel like throwing away all my other leggings and buying ten pair of these. So comfortable and soft. They have just enough stretch to smooth out what needs smoothing out, but they don’t feel like they’re constricting or cutting into me. You cannot see through them at all. They are not bagging at my knees by the end of the day. Love them! I can work out in these, run errands, lay around the house, dress them up for work, walk the dog… whatever! Just what I wanted." —Amazon reviewer

Price: $11.89+ (available in sizes S–XL and 40 colors, as well as various styles and multi-packs)

7. A twist-knot headband reviewers say does the trick of holding up your hair well WITHOUT giving you a headache. Plus these really go with pretty much every outfit you could pull together.

Promising review: "Great headbands for a great price! They fit great. I always add some hairspray to hold in my headbands. They are super soft and flexible. Colors are just like the picture. Highly recommend ." —Natalie

Price: $7.88+ for a pack of six (available in 14 styles)

8. A super cute smocked romper ideal for effortless style and comfort whether you're lounging at home, strolling through the city, or soaking up the sun on vacation.

Promising review: "I LOVE this romper! It fits PERFECTLY. It's so light and perfect for hot Florida weather. It's not see through-at all. I'm already buying it in more colors." —Ashley

Price: $35.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors)

9. A hooded graphic crewneck you'll want to reach for whenever you get the ~slightest~ little chill. It's so snuggly you'll probably end up sleeping in it.

Promising review: "My boyfriend and I loooove this hoodie! The color is vibrant, the quality is amazing, and it’s nice and loose for a comfortable vibe. I have to get more so my boyfriend can stop taking this one." —Nicole

Price: $63.95 (available in men's sizes XS–XL and five styles)

10. A pair of comfortable bow-tie heels bursting with personality yet versatile enough to add the finishing touch to any look you desire. 🎀

Promising review: "These shoes were comfortable and complemented the whole night. I wore them for a friend's New Year's Eve wedding so it was definitely a long evening. They got incredibly dirty but I was able to use a toothbrush and soap and water and they cleaned right up back to new." —Keri

Price: $39.98+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 24 colors)

11. A pleated swing dress with pockets (for amazing convenience, of course) that's the perfect blend of chic and practicality for all your day-to-night adventures.

Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress! The material is a breathable t-shirt type that is very soft to the touch, and it's light and thin without being TOO thin. I feel like I'm in jammies all day, it's so comfortable! And the best part, of course...POCKETS! My boss liked the dress on me so much that she ordered one for herself, and I already have ordered two more in other colors/prints for me!" —Billie

Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes L–4X and 39 colors)

12. A pair of ultra-supportive Croc platforms as easy to walk in as they are fun, lightweight, and durable. You may just be tempted to grab them in several color combos.

Promising review: "These sandals look cute and are super comfortable at the same time. I can wear these walking for hours and my feet don’t hurt. I have three pairs and my sister has five pairs. I’m a nurse so I know a thing or two about our feet hurting. Get this now!" —Placeholder

Price: $44.94+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 colors)

13. A snazzy crop top that's suuuuper soft and comes in a delightfully diverse array of fun colors, prints, and styles so you can buy a bunch and tailor 'em to match your mood (and OOTD, of course).

Promising review: "Super cute! It's perfect for warm weather or for layering! I'm thinking of buying a few different colors" —Amazon reviewer

Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 36 colors)

14. A trendy, eye-catching pair of round-lens sunglasses so retro cool everyone will be dying to know which vintage boutique you snagged them from. They also look *way* more expensive than they actually are.

Promising review: "I wore these sunglasses to Mexico and I felt cute every second in them! So far they have held up good and the polarized lens work very well. I love the soft carry case that also doubles as a lens cleaner." —Monica

Price: $13.99+ (available in seven styles)

15. A genius ponytail-friendly cap so you can ~let your hair down~ so to speak even when it's up. This one is especially great for my fellow long-haired peeps.

Promising review: "Love the style and shape of this hat. I was really wanting a new hat for my high pony while I’m playing golf and this hat has been great.!" —Kay

Price: $14.99 (available in 34 styles)

16. A simple yet sophisticated ribbed knit top aka a wardrobe must-have as it adds a touch of texture to your ensemble while remaining understated and totally comfy.

Promising review: "It looks exactly like the picture and fits true-to-size! Top is soft and stretchy. I’m very happy with this purchase and have bought one in another color." —Lulu

Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors)

17. A dazzling midi skirt for a versatile, flowy staple that will inspire you to go take about a billion photos of yourself in a field of wildflowers.

Promising review: "I like everything about this skirt! Great fabric and fits perfectly. Color was great." —Annette

Price: $23.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 21 styles)

18. Or a stretchy pencil mini skirt sharp enough to ~draw~ attention no matter which top you pair it with, pun very much intended. ✏️

Reviewer wearing the black skirt
Promising review: "This basic black skirt has a good fit. It feels good and it’s cool material. Great for summer. Throw on a T-shirt and slip into some sneakers and run out the door. It’s a skirt that can be dressed up or dressed down. You will not be disappointed. Easy to wash and ready to wear; thank you Amazon for another great product." —Selena

Price: $18.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and seven colors)

19. A super fun crochet dress which is the epitome of laid-back elegance. Sport this over a swimsuit or rock it as a cute festival outfit with Western boots and get ready to wow 'em all. Either way, this dress is a STITCH above the rest.

Promising review: "It's beautiful! Exactly like in the picture, and it feels soft but strong and the colors are vibrant. I love it!" —Susannah

Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes S–XL and 20 styles)

20. A pair of Levi's denim shorts because when it comes to classic cool, denim always delivers. Wear 'em to backyard BBQs, on beach trips or just hanging out at the park with your peeps.

Promising review: "LADIES. Stop what you’re doing an order yourself these shorts. I have them in almost every color. ABSOLUTELY LOOOVE. A bit pricey, but it’s for sure worth it. I wore these shorts literally all summer long. I’ll be honest, there is no stretch to them, so depending on how you envision them to fit, size up. Super durable, have nice deep pockets. Definitely will always purchase these shorts every summer! 12/10 recommend!" —Shannon

Price: $16.10+ (available in sizes 0–39 and 43 colors)

21. A lightweight zip-up hoodie for when you want to be cozy and snug as a bug in a rug without overheating on warmer days. It's so cuddly you'll likely end up napping in it.

Promising review: "I like the feel of the material because it is not too light or too heavy. I was actually looking for the bright color pink for a breast cancer walk. It was perfect! Great price and quick delivery." —Gigi

Price: $18 (available in sizes 1X–5X and six colors)

22. An oversized lapel blazer if you want to dress to impress without sacrificing comfort. Pair this with jeans and sneaks for a laidback OOTD or rock some heels and a nice dress for a look that says "I have arrived, people."

Promising review: "This blazer is by far the best one I have ever owned/ wore!!! I got so many compliments when I wore it. It’s long enough and looks good with any style of pants!!! I ordered a size large and it fit me PERFECTLY!!! Take this as your sign to ORDER THIS!!" —Sarah

Price: $42.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors)

23. A super soft wireless comfort bra if you're on the market for a fab new everyday bra so ~deliciously soft~ it'll leave you floating on cloud nine.

Promising review: "Great find. I'm really happy with this bra. The material is super soft and I like the fact that it comes in actual bra sizes and not just S, M, L, like most of the bras in this category (that never seem to fit right). Excellent for the price." —Mia

Price: $22.17+ (available in band sizes 32–40, cup sizes A–D and 18 colors)

24. A loose, long cover-up perfect *not only* for days out on the water but also as something slouchy and comfy to wear over your fave going-out look.

Promising review: "You can wear it with a bathing suit or with casual clothes. I wear it with casual clothes for a pool party and it was perfect. Even my mom got the same one. It's comfortable and I highly recommend it." —Evelyn

Price: $26.96 (available in nine colors)

25. A cute n' colorful bracelet stack to wrap your wrists in whimsy, because when it comes to accessorizing, it's all about stacking up the style and letting your personality shine through.

Promising review: "These are beautiful stackable bracelets that pair really well with my high-end jewelry or just on their own. They can get wet. They don't snag on anything and have the perfect stretch to them." —Sean

Price: $9.99 (available in 44 styles)

26. An oversized graphic tee featuring the *sweetest* butterfly print I ever did see. Made from a super soft cotton blend, this midi-length shirt won't shrink in the wash, so it's pretty much perfect if you ask me.