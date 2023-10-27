25 Target TikTok Products That Are Basically Lining Up To Solve All Your Problems For You

1. A fragrance-free, E.l.f. face cream packed with ultra-hydrating, moisturizing properties so you can kiss dry skin goodbye and say hello to a glowing and fully nourished face.
2. Or an E.l.f. Camo Concealer sponge specially designed for applying your concealer *perfectly*, which is a godsend for those who want to expertly hide dark spots, fine lines, blemishes, and the like. No more uneven concealer EVER.
3. A great-smelling multipurpose cleaner because keeping your home in mint condition is of utmost importance, and this highly effective stuff is made with 92% plant-based ingredients and can tackle even the toughest of grease and stains.
4. A bottle of laundry scent booster beads which will help your clothes and linens smell even better than before, providing all day, lasting freshness without pesky heavy perfume scents. The comforting white lavender smell evokes fields of flowers.
5. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you suffer from brittle nails, damaged cuticles, or need a nasty-tasting reason not to bite your fingernails. Formulated with a blend of sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, this stuff moisturizes and conditions while leaving your nails softer and stronger.
6. A jar of calming eye patches to essentially bring your eyes back to life, revive dark circles, and soothe under-eye skin in just 10 minutes. Use them before bed and wake up de-puffed and ready to rock.
7. A lightweight instant moisturizer for tackling cracked, dry skin in desperate need of a little TLC. This creamy formula melts right into your skin, feeding and nourishing it while leaving behind deep, lasting hydration. Amazing.
8. A textured tumbler with a straw if you're finding yourself chronically thirsty or too often dehydrated and have been trying hard to motivate yourself to *DRINK MORE WATER*. This adorable tumbler feels great to hold, fits in your car's cupholders with ease, and even includes a sustainable straw so no need to go searching for one.
9. A Rubbermaid scrubber which is an absolute lifesaver for dirty, grimy grout (ugh, the worst) in need of a quick, efficient clean. Keep cleaning simple and stress-free with this easy-to-use tool.
10. A blue light-emitting flying insect trap that works like *lightning* in killing off a nasty group of fruit flies and creepy crawlies that are pestering you while you're trying to otherwise enjoy a meal in your home. ZAP ZAP. Bugs, begone.
11. A microfiber spin mop you should not walk but RUN to buy (just don't run across your freshly mopped floor) as it makes tackling dirty hardwood and tiles an absolute breeze, cutting your cleaning time in half and preventing you from having to bend over and wet your hands with a gross, dirty floor mop.
12. A Revlon volcanic face roller perfect for those with oily skin who are tired of wasting money on single-use blotting papers. This on-the-go absorber is reusable, easy to wash, *and* feels like an incredible facial massage. Talk about a triple threat.
13. An E.l.f. pressed powder if you've found your makeup smearing, streaking, or melting off due to heat, sweat, or well, not being properly set. Never fear, your new fave loose setting powder is here... Plus, it leaves you looking soft and glowy.
14. A detangling brush ideal for ALL hair types (no, seriously) with two-tiered technology and a flexible handle so your once-matted mane is left smooth, shiny, and free of rat's nests, all without the breakage of a harsher brush.
15. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips safe to use on your pearly whites. Get a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home for a fraction of the price and worry not about hurting your enamel.
16. A four-drawer organizer if you've got a smaller space, lots of clutter, and want to maximize your storage potential while also giving any room an easy-to-access place to put things you need to grab as you go.
17. A makeup brush shampoo because, let's be honest here, your brushes could MOST LIKELY use a regular scrubbing to keep them hygienic and fresh. Plus the gentle, plant-based ingredients cleanse your tools without all those harsh, nasty chemicals.
18. A can of fume-free oven cleaner so heavy duty and highly effective, you'll wonder what your life was ever like without it. Deep clean even the toughest spots and stains and keep your oven as clean as a whistle.
19. A two-in-one body and scalp scrub designed to ~gently~ exfoliate and rejuvenate dry, dull skin, especially during the colder months of the year. It's basically at-home spa care, an expert multitasker that's cruelty-free, vegan, and specially crafted to smell like a relaxing spa.
20. A dry shampoo which will NOT leave behind that awful white residue, but will clean your scalp and tresses in a pinch, especially on days when you haven't the time nor patience for a full wash and dry.
21. A pack of moisturizing hand mask gloves made with prebiotic oat and shea butter to pamper your poor palms while balancing your skin's natural moisture barrier. Extra dry skin, beware: These are dermatologist-recommended.
22. A purifying Dyson fan that tackles two major issues: stuffiness in certain rooms of your home (ANNOYING) and air that needs to be cleaned, especially if you suffer from allergies. The oscillating fan will circulate purified air throughout the whole room all day long, and captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. We love science, huh?
23. A NYX tinted brow gel to help style and tame stubborn brows while also filling them out. The extreme hold is truly a dream come true, though it isn't the slightest bit sticky, either.
24. A luscious Morphe lip oil infused with a trio of nourishing ingredients, including moringa, jojoba, and coconut oils (YUM) made to pamper your pout, especially if your lips are dry, flaking, or chapped (hey, we've all been there).
25. And a Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer if you travel often and need a lightweight, easy-to-use tool that dries AND styles your hair, delivering a salon-worthy blowout without much effort. Give yourself more room in your suitcase and worry less about your tresses.
