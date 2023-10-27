BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    25 Target TikTok Products That Are Basically Lining Up To Solve All Your Problems For You

    You'll want to grab these lifesavers ASAP.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A fragrance-free, E.l.f. face cream packed with ultra-hydrating, moisturizing properties so you can kiss dry skin goodbye and say hello to a glowing and fully nourished face.

    Target

    See one TikToker use *every single drop* of it here.

    Promising review: "A great moisturizer for a great price!!! Super lightweight and no weird smells!!" —Kaylee

    Price: $13

    2. Or an E.l.f. Camo Concealer sponge specially designed for applying your concealer *perfectly*, which is a godsend for those who want to expertly hide dark spots, fine lines, blemishes, and the like. No more uneven concealer EVER.

    The concealer sponge
    Target

    Click here to watch one beauty TikToker put it to the test.

    Promising review: "After some messing around with a new concealer that didn't seem to apply evenly, I finally broke down and got a sponge to see if that would help. This one is the perfect shape for under the eyes and around the nose, and yes, my concealer applies much more evenly!" —Claire

    Price: $6

    3. A great-smelling multipurpose cleaner because keeping your home in mint condition is of utmost importance, and this highly effective stuff is made with 92% plant-based ingredients and can tackle even the toughest of grease and stains.

    The cleaner and cleaner in a glass bottle
    Target

    See the cleaner here in a TikTok haul. 

    Promising review: "I am mad at myself that it took me this long to purchase this product. I have dabbled with clean/natural products since 2013 but was never completely satisfied. This stuff smells AMAZING and seems to work well. I will repurchase." —Want to be a hippy

    Price: $7.99 for a two-pack

    4. A bottle of laundry scent booster beads which will help your clothes and linens smell even better than before, providing all day, lasting freshness without pesky heavy perfume scents. The comforting white lavender smell evokes fields of flowers.

    Model putting the beads in a washing machine
    Target

    Check out an enthusiast of these here on TikTok who calls it a "laundry essential."

    Promising review: "These smell SO good. I actually get a little angry when my husband forgets to put them in with the wash. It’s just not the same without them, honestly. They smell really light and fresh and floral enough without hurting your nose or giving overpowering perfume. We were having issues with our clothes not smelling clean after washing, and these solved the problem immediately. I can’t wash without them now." —meatyohkra

    Price: $12.99+ (available in two sizes)

    5. A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil if you suffer from brittle nails, damaged cuticles, or need a nasty-tasting reason not to bite your fingernails. Formulated with a blend of sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, and vitamin E, this stuff moisturizes and conditions while leaving your nails softer and stronger.

    Model holding the cuticle oil
    instagram.com

    Check it out in action on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "I’m on day 10 of using this Solar Oil, and the transformation of my nails has been visible from my first application! I bought it primarily to try to strengthen weak and thin nails, and it absolutely works. I don’t think I’ve ever gone this long with bare nails (not a requirement, btw, as you can apply over your manicure as well), but I’m just super impressed with the growth it's promoted! I’ll def be keeping a supply of this on hand." —Verified User

    Price: $13.99

    6. A jar of calming eye patches to essentially bring your eyes back to life, revive dark circles, and soothe under-eye skin in just 10 minutes. Use them before bed and wake up de-puffed and ready to rock.

    The Pixi under-eye patches
    Target

    Pro-tip: Pop 'em in the fridge for an extra de-puffing effect. Check out the patches here on TikTok. 

    Promising review: "I've been using these new patches at night before I go to bed, and I have noticed that my under-eye area looks a lot more rested when I wake up! I spend a lot of time on my computer and phone during the day, so I suffer with a dry and fatigued-looking under-eye area. I think these patches are helping to combat that and bring my eyes back to life!" —Liv

    Price: $24 for 30 pairs

    7. A lightweight instant moisturizer for tackling cracked, dry skin in desperate need of a little TLC. This creamy formula melts right into your skin, feeding and nourishing it while leaving behind deep, lasting hydration. Amazing.

    Person using the cream on hands
    Target

    See why one Target fan included it in their haul here on TikTok.

    Promising review: "I love the original Weleda Skin Food at night in the winter, but it can be a bit heavy for daytime under makeup. Enter Skin Food Light! This is just right. It still hydrates as well as the original but is better under makeup and feels lightweight on. I don't mind the herbal/green scent at all." —ivysavanah

    Price: $17.99

    8. A textured tumbler with a straw if you're finding yourself chronically thirsty or too often dehydrated and have been trying hard to motivate yourself to *DRINK MORE WATER*. This adorable tumbler feels great to hold, fits in your car's cupholders with ease, and even includes a sustainable straw so no need to go searching for one.

    Model holding the black tumbler
    Target

    See the tumbler in action here on TikTok. 

    Promising review: "Great quality for almost half the price of Starbucks! I get compliments on it all the time. I would like to see it in more colors!" —shop girl 

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three colors)

    9. A Rubbermaid scrubber which is an absolute lifesaver for dirty, grimy grout (ugh, the worst) in need of a quick, efficient clean. Keep cleaning simple and stress-free with this easy-to-use tool.

    Model using the scrubber on grout
    Target

    Watch this little scrubber go in this video on TikTok

    Promising review: "This product is a miracle worker! I was finally able to get all of the hard-to-reach grout in the shower. It also made cleaning just a little more fun." —Abc123

    Price: $21.99

    10. A blue light-emitting flying insect trap that works like *lightning* in killing off a nasty group of fruit flies and creepy crawlies that are pestering you while you're trying to otherwise enjoy a meal in your home. ZAP ZAP. Bugs, begone.

    The fly trap
    Target

    Check out just how effective these bug killers are here on TikTok

    Promising review: "It’s a 5-star review from me. I’ve been using Zevo for several months, and it truly does catch those pesky mosquitoes, gnats, and moths. It’s been a rainy/wet winter. It’s Mosquito-Ville out here, but this helps a lot. It’s hard trying to hunt a mosquito so this takes care of it. My family and I can sleep comfortably without worrying about getting bit all night." —Ange

    Price: $20.99 

    11. A microfiber spin mop you should not walk but RUN to buy (just don't run across your freshly mopped floor) as it makes tackling dirty hardwood and tiles an absolute breeze, cutting your cleaning time in half and preventing you from having to bend over and wet your hands with a gross, dirty floor mop.

    someone mopping their kitchen floor with the spin mop
    Target

    Check out the spin action in this video on TikTok

    Promising review: "TikTok mop, great buy! Gets mop clean and wrung out and able to mop efficiently, gets floors really clean and smelling good!" —Kristen

    Price: $34.99

    12. A Revlon volcanic face roller perfect for those with oily skin who are tired of wasting money on single-use blotting papers. This on-the-go absorber is reusable, easy to wash, *and* feels like an incredible facial massage. Talk about a triple threat.

    a product shot of the revlon roller
    Target

    Check out a reviewer trying this out on TikTok here!

    Promising review: "Absolutely worth the money!!! I am a whole oil field, and this thing got rid of it so easily and didn’t mess up my makeup ONE BIT!" —thiswasrequired

    Price: $14.49

    13. An E.l.f. pressed powder if you've found your makeup smearing, streaking, or melting off due to heat, sweat, or well, not being properly set. Never fear, your new fave loose setting powder is here... Plus, it leaves you looking soft and glowy.

    The pressed powder
    Target

    Check out this TikToker using this magical stuff to finish her full face.

    Promising review: "Makes my skin glow, sets makeup well, looks nice and dewy, doesn’t give that powdery look. :)" —Ash

    Price: $8 (available in two colors)

    14. A detangling brush ideal for ALL hair types (no, seriously) with two-tiered technology and a flexible handle so your once-matted mane is left smooth, shiny, and free of rat's nests, all without the breakage of a harsher brush.

    a before and after of a model who used the brush
    Target

    Watch how easy detangling your curls can be in this video on TikTok

    Promising review: "I wanted to give this a try because my hair is very long and thick, and it tangles easily. I'm already in love! I even purchased the adorable tiny brush." —Target reviewer

    Price: $15.99 (available in two colors)

    15. A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips safe to use on your pearly whites. Get a professional-level teeth whitening treatment at-home for a fraction of the price and worry not about hurting your enamel.

    The whitening strips
    Target

    Watch as one TikToker shows their 10-day progress using the strips on here.

    Promising review: "These are awesome! They're easy to use and work extremely well. I noticed a friend's white teeth, and she said this is what she used. They are much cheaper than the $750 my dentist would charge. I have sensitive teeth, and they really haven't bothered me. I know one reviewer mentioned the taste was bad — honestly, I have yet to have a taste from them. They're easy to wear for 30 minutes at a time. I will keep using it!" —MJ

    Price: $44.99 for a 20-pack

    16. A four-drawer organizer if you've got a smaller space, lots of clutter, and want to maximize your storage potential while also giving any room an easy-to-access place to put things you need to grab as you go.

    The organizer
    Target

    Watch how nifty this organizer can be in this video on TikTok

    Promising review: "I LOVE IT! A friend recommended it to me, and I was sort of hesitant at first, but it was super easy to put together and so cute once it has whatever you want to put into it!!!! If you’re thinking about it, GET IT!" —b43f

    Price: $60

    17. A makeup brush shampoo because, let's be honest here, your brushes could MOST LIKELY use a regular scrubbing to keep them hygienic and fresh. Plus the gentle, plant-based ingredients cleanse your tools without all those harsh, nasty chemicals.

    The makeup brush shampoo
    Target

    Watch the muddy makeup water rinse out of these makeup tools in this video on TikTok

    Promising review: "I don’t normally write reviews, but after using this cleaner, I’m so impressed with how much makeup it got out of my sponges! I didn’t realize how terrible my old sponge wash was until I used this! And it’s a clean product, which makes me love it even more. Really, though — it does an amazing job at getting your makeup out of sponges and brushes!" —megwill

    Price: $7.59

    18. A can of fume-free oven cleaner so heavy duty and highly effective, you'll wonder what your life was ever like without it. Deep clean even the toughest spots and stains and keep your oven as clean as a whistle.

    The oven cleaner
    Target

    Watch the magic of the before and after in this video on TikTok

    Promising review: "This stuff is like magic. I thought my stovetop was ruined. It’s looked awful for two years, and then I found this stuff. It literally made it look brand new in one minute. Amazing!" —Carmen

    Price: $5.29

    19. A two-in-one body and scalp scrub designed to ~gently~ exfoliate and rejuvenate dry, dull skin, especially during the colder months of the year. It's basically at-home spa care, an expert multitasker that's cruelty-free, vegan, and specially crafted to smell like a relaxing spa.

    Model using the scrub
    Target

    Check out one shopper reviewing the scrub here on TikTok.

    Promising review: "I’m a scrub fanatic, both body and scalp, and this is amazing! I'm not a lavender fan; however, this scent is beautiful. The consistency is great, and it exfoliates beautifully, leaving the skin incredibly soft. I typically use the Sol de Janeiro brand, and it’s pricey. Lately, I’m definitely reaching for this since purchasing it!" —Deanna

    Price: $14.99

    20. A dry shampoo which will NOT leave behind that awful white residue, but will clean your scalp and tresses in a pinch, especially on days when you haven't the time nor patience for a full wash and dry.

    The dry shampoo
    Target

    Check out why one shopper loves this dry shampoo and is giving their old one the boot on TikTok here

    Promising review: "This is the best dry shampoo I’ve ever used! It takes the greasy look out of my hair without leaving a white residue or weird texture feeling in my hair. Love it!" —Green Bay

    Price: $5.99

    21. A pack of moisturizing hand mask gloves made with prebiotic oat and shea butter to pamper your poor palms while balancing your skin's natural moisture barrier. Extra dry skin, beware: These are dermatologist-recommended.

    The hand masks
    Target

    See why a shopper purchased these hand masks here on TikTok. 

    Promising review: "I started working for UPS this winter. Let's just say, my hands started to get very dry and cracked. I came across this online and bought it. THE BEST THING EVER!!! I didn't want to take the gloves off, they were so comfortable! I will be buying more." —UPS Girl

    Price: $3.69

    22. A purifying Dyson fan that tackles two major issues: stuffiness in certain rooms of your home (ANNOYING) and air that needs to be cleaned, especially if you suffer from allergies. The oscillating fan will circulate purified air throughout the whole room all day long, and captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. We love science, huh?

    The purifying fan in a living room with a woman and a child
    Target

    See it in a Target haul here on TikTok. 

    Promising review: "Love this Dyson air purifier and fan. I literally live in one of the dustiest towns in Arizona, and this has helped my allergies tremendously! I personally don’t think it’s loud, unlike some of the reviews I have read. Yes, if you have it on setting 10, you can hear some force, but it’s nothing but white noise and didn’t seem to bother my kids or me. Love it — definitely going to buy one for my son's bedroom next." —Gingerbee

    Price: $429.99

    23. A NYX tinted brow gel to help style and tame stubborn brows while also filling them out. The extreme hold is truly a dream come true, though it isn't the slightest bit sticky, either.

    Target

    Check out a TikToker raving about it here.

    Promising review: "I love this eyebrow gel! It makes my eyebrows look like they’re laminated. I use it every day, and it keeps my eyebrows in place." —Lwhip

    Price: $8.99 (available in five colors)

    24. A luscious Morphe lip oil infused with a trio of nourishing ingredients, including moringa, jojoba, and coconut oils (YUM) made to pamper your pout, especially if your lips are dry, flaking, or chapped (hey, we've all been there).

    Model wearing the lip oil
    Target

    Check out this TikToker calling it THE most underrated lip oil.

    Promising review: "This gloss is perfect. I usually don’t like lip gloss because it’s sticky/heavy or grainy, but this one feels silky and moisturizing and is long-lasting with a pretty color and lightweight." —Kam

    Price: $9 (available in three colors)

    25. And a Revlon one-step hair dryer and volumizer if you travel often and need a lightweight, easy-to-use tool that dries AND styles your hair, delivering a salon-worthy blowout without much effort. Give yourself more room in your suitcase and worry less about your tresses.

    Model using the teal and black dryer and styler
    Target

    Take a look at one TikToker who, after two years, discovers the two-in-one magic of this brush (and is appropriately delighted).

    Promising review: "Love how it dries and styles. Excellent quality!" —B

    Price: $47.99 (available in two colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.