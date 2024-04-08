BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    If You Always Hit The Snooze Button, Here's 25 Target Products To Help You Get Ready Quickly

    If anyone can get ready in 10 minutes flat, it's you.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A smart sunrise alarm clock and sound machine to not only help you sleep more deeply the night before, but wake up gradually in the morning. Put a stop to pressing snooze and let yourself gently be pulled out of deep sleep and ready to take on the day.

    The sunrise alarm clock
    Target

    Promising review: "It looks great. I love that it serves as a clock, can play relaxing, sounds at night, and wakes me up gently in the morning." —ChristineT

    Price: $199.99

    2. A refreshing dry shampoo perfect for those mornings when you either don't have the time or patience to do a full wash and blow-dry and want a quick, easy, and great-smelling (toasted coconuts? yum) solution to getting any grease out of your hair from the day before and leaving your locks soft and shiny.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love the light scent. Gives a bit of texture while absorbing the oil!" —Mary

    Price: $6.49

    3. And an equally refreshing facial toner mist to spritz on after washing your face. Get ready to feel REFRESHED and ready to tackle the day. This stuff is soothing on the skin and, if you choose, works as a great base for makeup and sunscreen.

    Model using the toner mist
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this spray. Use it as a daily toner and leaves my skin so fresh!" —SJO23

    Price: $5.29+ (available in two sizes)

    4. A single-pod Keurig so even if you forgot to brew last night's beans in a traditional coffeemaker, you'll still get your morning caffeine fix in a jiff. ☕

    The black Keurig brewing a cup of coffee
    Target

    Price: $139.99 (originally $169.99; available in three colors)

    5. Or a lovely little tea kettle available in some seriously ~gorgeous~ pastel colors so you can boil your favorite morning blends and flavors JUST RIGHT.

    The light green kettle
    Target

    Price: $52.99 (originally $89.99; available in four colors)

    6. A genius 3-in-1 egg cooker to revolutionize your breakfast game and inspire you to wake up and grab some yumminess. This egg-cellent invention hard boils, poaches, and makes omelets...really, does it any way you like with the press of a button.

    The black egg cooker
    Target

    Promising review: "Could not recommend more. Changed my life and breakfast every day." —Erica S

    Price: $14.99 (originally $16.99; available in two colors)

    7. A bb cream with SPF 42 which I personally own and *adore* as it goes on so smooth and blends beautifully with everything else I layer on top of it. Leave yourself looking airbrushed with this lightweight substitute for foundation and get ready to tackle the day. Talk about a skincare superhero.

    Model before and after using the bb cream
    Target

    Promising review: "I wish my skin always looked the way it does when I wear this. Absolutely foolproof." —CDS

    Price: $18 (originally $24; available in seven shades)

    8. An E.l.f. satin lipstick that'll help you polish off the PERFECT face in the a.m. with a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).

    Model showing off the No Regrets red lipstick
    Target

    Promising review: "Really great quality lipsticks. These are worth way more than the price." —Tele

    Price: $9 (available in 17 shades)

    9. A super pretty loop claw hair clip so you can keep your mane firmly in place all day long while adding a fun TWIST to your usual morning 'do.

    The claw clip
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful [faux] pearl hair clip that is also very functional. It holds all of my long, thick hair up nicely. This is very cute and I would highly recommend it." —Mgaffney248

    Price: $9.99

    10. A stainless steel water bottle with a spout lid perfect to grab n' go right when you wake up as it fits well in your bag and will keep your H20 nice and cold all day long.

    The onyx black water bottle
    Target

    Price: $29.99 (available in five colors)

    11. A one-step Revlon hair dryer and volumizer brush that delivers a salon-worthy blowout with gorgeous volume and serious shine as it gently detangles your hair in no time.

    The brush
    Target

    Promising review: "Absolutely love this product! I have very thick, frizzy hair that takes an hour just to round brush-dry, but with this hair dryer it cuts that time in half! The brush smooths my hair while the heat drys it. It does get pretty hot, so you should use a heat protectant and a hair mask weekly. I use it to dry my hair twice a week and daily to refresh my hair, followed by my straightener. Love how much time it has saved me and allowed me to wear my hair down everyday!" —PatHer

    Price: $34+ (available in two colors)

    12. A premium fitness and yoga mat complete with a handy strap to help you find your zen and get your morning stretches in right as you wake up, plus it's easy to take with you to use during the day and get your sweat sesh in.

    The black yoga mat
    Target

    Promising review: "The mat itself is good and comfortable,; it’s not that thin so you don’t hurt yourself. The strap is so useful." —Jin

    Price: $29.99+ (available in three colors)

    13. An acne treatment foaming face cleanser to wash away all morning skin woes and blemishes, leaving you clear, soft, and radiant. Oh, and did I mention it was developed alongside dermatologists? You know you're getting the real deal here.

    Model using the face cleanser
    Target

    Promising review: "This wash transformed my skin. I’ve struggled with adult acne for over a decade, tried Accutane twice, countless treatments, and dermatologist recommendations.Tried this on a whim and I haven’t experienced a breakout in over two weeks which is almost unheard of for me. I will never not use this face wash now. For reference, I have dry skin and live in a very dry climate." —drinkmilkandrun

    Price: $14.99

    14. An extra-large pill organizer if you take a handful of vitamins, daily supplements, and medications and need a simple solution to keeping track of them each a.m. while storing them in a dry, safe place.

    Hands organizing medication into a labeled weekly pill organizer on a table
    Target

    Promising review: "I ordered two of these containers in different colors. The colors' hues look as described (purple and teal), the latch closes well, and the font is large enough to read at a glance. We are enjoying these and would recommend them!" —Grateful Mom

    Price: $8.99 (available in five colors)

    15. A daily planner journal to help you stay on task and allow you to enjoy your first morning sips of java and let the sleep clear from your system without having to wrack your brain over what you've got planned for today.

    The planner on a table next to keys and a phone
    Target

    Promising review: "I buy one of these journals every year. I love them. You get a whole page for each day (1/2 for weekend days)!!!" —2024 Journal

    Price: $12.99

    16. A mail and key holder which brightens up any space and allows ease of access for ensuring you grab your car keys, wallet, and other morning essentials without a second thought.

    The mail and key holder mounted on a white wall
    Target

    Promising review: "Easy to hang. Holds my two kids’ book bags without any problem." —ACXPhiler79

    Price: $20

    17. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner because, trust me on this, you'll feel like a whole new person with the freshest mouth on the block after using this to gently scrape away gunk and bacteria that grew overnight (yuck). It even comes with its own cute little traveling pouch. Repeat after me: no more morning breath.

    The tongue cleaner
    Target

    Promising review: "It left my tongue super clean and it was very easy to use. My breath is already smelling better." —bella hadid

    Price: $11.89

    18. And a blue mint mouthwash that *always* helps me and my mouth perk me up first thing in the morning as it's way more effective than just brushing and flossing alone and tastes pretty great, too.

    The mouthwash
    Target

    Promising review: "Works great! Tastes just like the name brand stuff and leaves my mouth feeling clean!" —CCR2

    Price: $3.19+ (available in two sizes)

    19. A farmhouse-style wall organizer complete with a chalkboard for daily inspirational messages (and reminders, of course), two mail pockets, and three metal hooks. Not only is it incredibly useful, you'll smile every time you see it.

    The wall organizer
    Target

    Promising review: "I purchased this beautiful, very functional piece for a wall in our entryway/laundry room, and it's just perfect for our needs. It arrived quickly and was very well-packaged. The wood has a little more of a white-washed finish than the picture shows, if that's an issue with anyone. Definitely recommend!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $139.99

    20. An LED makeup mirror which won't take up too much space on your countertop or vanity *and* is the ultimate tool for flawless application and precision detailing, even if you're doing your beauty routine before your caffeine fix.

    The makeup mirror
    Target

    Promising review: "This magnifying mirror is just amazing. OMG you can see things that you couldn’t with other mirrors. I’m very happy with this purchase!" —Phyllis 

    Price: $199.99

    21. A vitamin C under-eye serum mask to banish dark circles and puffiness *even* if you've gotten plenty of sleep from the night before. Brighten and boost your skin while relaxing (or multitasking) for 10–20 minutes while wearing 'em.

    Model using the under-eye masks
    Target

    Promising review: "Cools, brightens, and smooths puffy under-eye area. Noticeable difference in reducing the appearance of wrinkles, as well!" —Angela C 

    Price: $4.99

    22. An SPF 30 Sun Bum face sunscreen stick because you should *never* leave the house without protecting your gorgeous face from the harsh UV rays. This sweet face stick is portable, easy to use, and won't dry you out.

    Model holding the sunscreen stick
    Target

    Promising review: "I love the sunscreen sticks and this one is my favorite. It smells great but the size is perfect for keeping in a purse or carrying with you. It also does not leave a greasy feel or irritate the skin. I have a couple of these handy around my home for quick applying." —BB

    Price: $12.49

    23. A jade gua shua tool that feels like a gentle facial massage and works to increase circulation in your skin, de-puff, and de-stress. Use it with your favorite toner or skin oil every morning and get ready for fab results.

    The gua sha tool
    Target

    Price: $7.99

    24. A Milani baked blush to give your cheeks the perfect pop of color, whether you want a bold look or a warm, rosy glow all day — all with a little bit of shine.

    The Milani baked blush
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "These blushes are so pretty. They are easy to build up and they look so soft and pretty. I absolutely love them." —irina

    Price: $8.99 (available in five shades)

    25. And an E.l.f. setting mist with a refreshing cucumber scent, so all of the hard work you put into your morning makeup routine isn't ruined by sweat or bad weather. With this spray, constant touch-ups are a thing of the past.

    The E.l.f. all night setting mist
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this product and it is now my staple setting spray for daily use. As someone with sensitive skin and not much luck with other setting sprays (more expensive brands than this!), I am a bit obsessed. Great for sensitive skin, keeps my makeup on all day without the need to reapply. It’s also lightweight and doesn’t leave any unnecessary shine. The size also travels wonderfully (airport-friendly!) and lasts. Definitely worth it and saves money compared to what I’ve spent on other setting sprays!" —kmh2416

    Price: $10

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.