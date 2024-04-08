If You Always Hit The Snooze Button, Here's 25 Target Products To Help You Get Ready Quickly

1. A smart sunrise alarm clock and sound machine to not only help you sleep more deeply the night before, but wake up gradually in the morning. Put a stop to pressing snooze and let yourself gently be pulled out of deep sleep and ready to take on the day.
2. A refreshing dry shampoo perfect for those mornings when you either don't have the time or patience to do a full wash and blow-dry and want a quick, easy, and great-smelling (toasted coconuts? yum) solution to getting any grease out of your hair from the day before and leaving your locks soft and shiny.
3. And an equally refreshing facial toner mist to spritz on after washing your face. Get ready to feel REFRESHED and ready to tackle the day. This stuff is soothing on the skin and, if you choose, works as a great base for makeup and sunscreen.
4. A single-pod Keurig so even if you forgot to brew last night's beans in a traditional coffeemaker, you'll still get your morning caffeine fix in a jiff. ☕
5. Or a lovely little tea kettle available in some seriously ~gorgeous~ pastel colors so you can boil your favorite morning blends and flavors JUST RIGHT.
6. A genius 3-in-1 egg cooker to revolutionize your breakfast game and inspire you to wake up and grab some yumminess. This egg-cellent invention hard boils, poaches, and makes omelets...really, does it any way you like with the press of a button.
7. A bb cream with SPF 42 which I personally own and *adore* as it goes on so smooth and blends beautifully with everything else I layer on top of it. Leave yourself looking airbrushed with this lightweight substitute for foundation and get ready to tackle the day. Talk about a skincare superhero.
8. An E.l.f. satin lipstick that'll help you polish off the PERFECT face in the a.m. with a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).
9. A super pretty loop claw hair clip so you can keep your mane firmly in place all day long while adding a fun TWIST to your usual morning 'do.
10. A stainless steel water bottle with a spout lid perfect to grab n' go right when you wake up as it fits well in your bag and will keep your H20 nice and cold all day long.
11. A one-step Revlon hair dryer and volumizer brush that delivers a salon-worthy blowout with gorgeous volume and serious shine as it gently detangles your hair in no time.
12. A premium fitness and yoga mat complete with a handy strap to help you find your zen and get your morning stretches in right as you wake up, plus it's easy to take with you to use during the day and get your sweat sesh in.
13. An acne treatment foaming face cleanser to wash away all morning skin woes and blemishes, leaving you clear, soft, and radiant. Oh, and did I mention it was developed alongside dermatologists? You know you're getting the real deal here.
14. An extra-large pill organizer if you take a handful of vitamins, daily supplements, and medications and need a simple solution to keeping track of them each a.m. while storing them in a dry, safe place.
15. A daily planner journal to help you stay on task and allow you to enjoy your first morning sips of java and let the sleep clear from your system without having to wrack your brain over what you've got planned for today.
16. A mail and key holder which brightens up any space and allows ease of access for ensuring you grab your car keys, wallet, and other morning essentials without a second thought.
17. A stainless-steel tongue cleaner because, trust me on this, you'll feel like a whole new person with the freshest mouth on the block after using this to gently scrape away gunk and bacteria that grew overnight (yuck). It even comes with its own cute little traveling pouch. Repeat after me: no more morning breath.
18. And a blue mint mouthwash that *always* helps me and my mouth perk me up first thing in the morning as it's way more effective than just brushing and flossing alone and tastes pretty great, too.
19. A farmhouse-style wall organizer complete with a chalkboard for daily inspirational messages (and reminders, of course), two mail pockets, and three metal hooks. Not only is it incredibly useful, you'll smile every time you see it.
20. An LED makeup mirror which won't take up too much space on your countertop or vanity *and* is the ultimate tool for flawless application and precision detailing, even if you're doing your beauty routine before your caffeine fix.
21. A vitamin C under-eye serum mask to banish dark circles and puffiness *even* if you've gotten plenty of sleep from the night before. Brighten and boost your skin while relaxing (or multitasking) for 10–20 minutes while wearing 'em.
22. An SPF 30 Sun Bum face sunscreen stick because you should *never* leave the house without protecting your gorgeous face from the harsh UV rays. This sweet face stick is portable, easy to use, and won't dry you out.
23. A jade gua shua tool that feels like a gentle facial massage and works to increase circulation in your skin, de-puff, and de-stress. Use it with your favorite toner or skin oil every morning and get ready for fab results.
24. A Milani baked blush to give your cheeks the perfect pop of color, whether you want a bold look or a warm, rosy glow all day — all with a little bit of shine.
25. And an E.l.f. setting mist with a refreshing cucumber scent, so all of the hard work you put into your morning makeup routine isn't ruined by sweat or bad weather. With this spray, constant touch-ups are a thing of the past.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.