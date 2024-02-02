Skip To Content
    20 Things From Target That Will Make You Feel Like The Boss Of Your Own Life — As You Should

    With these goodies, you'll *always* feel like the CEO of living.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A peel-off face mask so you can say sayonara to dry, dull skin and *hello* to a refreshed, dewy, glowing face. It's like spending the day being pampered at the spa, only way more affordable...plus it's REALLY satisfying to peel this off your skin.

    The peel-off mask
    Target

    Promising review: "So fun to use! I loved slathering this metallic/iridescent mask onto my face. It smelled great and was so fun to peel off after. It came off in one piece! My skin is very soft now." —Leanner 

    Price: $24

    2. An elegant long-sleeve button-down shirt you can wear stylishly loose or tuck into high-waisted pants for a fresh relaxed 'fit that's perfectly suitable for both the office and Happy Hour drinks afterwards.

    Target

    Promising review: "This top is beautiful, the color is vibrant and the fabric is very soft and luxurious-looking." —Jordan

    Price: $21.25 (originally $25; available in sizes XXL–4X and two colors)

    3. An E.l.f. satin lipstick because sometimes all you need to polish off the PERFECT face is a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).

    Model showing off the No Regrets red lipstick
    Target

    Promising review: "Really great quality lipsticks. These are worth way more than the price." —Tele

    Price: $9 (available in 17 shades)

    4. Or a chic three-piece satin pajama set so you can extend your polish to the bedroom...and, let's be real, the living room, as you'll want to lounge around all day in this look.

    Model wearing the black pajama set
    Target

    Promising review: "The best pajamas! I buy each color each holiday season when these come out and always get endless compliments on my PJs. I like to size up to have a baggy, comfy feel." —Liv

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–XXL and four colors)

    5. A long-lasting NYX setting spray which I personally use and love because A) it's affordable as heck and B) it actually works really well at keeping your makeup intact all day and night, and often way better than some of its pricier competitors.

    Model holding the setting spray
    Target

    Promising review: "Hands down the best setting spray! Keeps my oily spots matte and helps makeup last all day. Very happy with this. No fragrance which is a must for me, and goes on light and easily." —L2West

    Price: $9.99

    6. A super pretty loop claw hair clip which exemplifies the art of form and function. Keep your mane firmly in place no matter what you're doing while adding a fun TWIST to your usual daily 'do.

    The claw clip
    Target

    Promising review: "This is a beautiful pearl hair clip that is also very functional. It holds all of my long, thick hair up nicely. This is very cute and I would highly recommend it." —Mgaffney248

    Price: $5

    7. A Camille Rose curl maker for scrumptious, smooth, bouncy, and sweet-smelling curls. Layered with botanical juices of seaweed and aloe, this expert formula is a must-have curl jelly and most excellent for quick, on-the-go styling.

    The curl maker
    Target

    Promising review: "Of all the different gels I've tried for defining my curls and/or doing slick back styles, this is the very best. It doesn’t smell weird or musty after your hair dries and it is actually moisturizing. I feel like I don’t have to use so much product which makes the price worth it for me. You need to try it. Every time I use it my hair turns out great!!" —Aubrey

    Price: $16.69

    8. A midi slip skirt with a flirty little side slit made from buttery soft, lightweight fabric. Wear it out to dinner, dancing, or at brunch with your besties. The styling options are honestly endless.

    Model wearing the champagne skirt
    Target

    Promising review: "Amazing skirt! It’s a great length even for someone like me who has shorter legs. It has an elastic waistband which is great. If you’re in between sizes I recommend going down a size." —BMcK 

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and two colors)

    9. A trendy pair of platform boots to give your legs a little lift while still maintaining a comfortable, easy stride. Dress these babies up or down with ease and let your toes enjoy the cushy memory foam insole and soft lining. Perfection.

    The off-white boot
    Target

    Promising review: "My favorite boots of all time!!! So comfortable and so cute." —Abz

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes 6–11)

    10. A lil' sterling silver initial charm necklace which is JUST TO DIE FOR, if you ask me. Layer it with your fave charm necklaces or wear it on its own for a polished simplicity that speaks volumes with just one letter.

    The D necklace
    Target

    Promising review: "This is such a sweet dainty little charm. Very simply stated." —Curious

    Price: $20 (available in all 26 letters)

    11. A waterproof L'Oreal Paris concealer to banish dark circles, blemishes, acne scars, and discoloration from sight, leaving you with that highly-pigmented, highlighted 'n' flawless complexion you've been craving.

    a model showing half of their face without the makeup and half of their face with
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this concealer so much! It is full coverage for anyone wondering and I wear it every day to school to test out the school air and it is definitely school air-proof. It makes my base look so smooth and I always have issues with my concealers creasing because I have a natural crease, but this wasn’t the case for this concealer. I definitely recommend." —Chickenbutt

    Price: $15.89 (available in 21 shades)

    12. A cozy, cashmere-like crewneck pullover sweater so you can stay snug as a bug in a rug while looking pretty as a picture. Layer with a popped collar shirt underneath for some fun preppy style or keep it simple with jeans and flats.

    Target

    Promising review: "Love this sweater! So soft and great quality. Runs true to size." —amybakenshake

    Price: $20 (originally $25; available in sizes XS–4X and ten colors)

    13. A glittery *or* solid-colored nail polish because a pop of color goes a long way in amping up your look. Not only does it apply ~very~ smoothly, it dries quickly, is chip-resistant and, best of all, is totally vegan and cruelty-free.

    Model holding the multi-colored polish
    Target

    Promising review: "This polish goes on easily, dries quickly and is so colorful and beautiful!" —Cassie

    Price: $10.49 (available in three colors)

    14. A gorgeous Vera Bradley beanie which serves to keep your head warm, hair in place, *and* adds visual interest to any outfit.

    The forever green beanie
    Target

    Promising review: "Much prettier in person, very soft and well-made. Makes a great gift!" —Kwallace

    Price: $14 (originally $20; available in two colors)

    15. A triangle cross-body bag to help carry all your going-out essentials with a side of sass. Seriously, life's way too short for boring bags and accessories.

    The gold bag
    Target

    Promising review: "My mother-in-law lovvvvved it! Beautiful and a low price." —KR

    Price: $17 (originally $20; available in three colors)

    16. A dry shampoo ideal for a little on-the-go refresh when you don't have time for a full wash and dry but still want to absorb icky grease, oil, and get your hair back in gorgeous condition in a pinch.

    Model&#x27;s hair before and after the dry shampoo
    Target

    Promising review: "This is the best dry shampoo. No residue. Love it." —Nina

    Price: $6.99

    17. An ultra-glam, semi-sheer star, ruffled top if you want to remind everyone you are and always will be ~bejeweled~ and able to light up any room you waltz on into. Wear with jeans or faux-leather leggings for the ultimate fashion refinery.

    Model wearing the black top
    Target

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes XS–L and two colors)

    18. A lip mask for dry, chapped, and generally unhappy smackers in serious need of a little TLC. Pop it on, relax for fifteen minutes, and get ready for your lips to feel like a luscious luxury.

    the pink lip mask with red lips on it
    Target

    Promising review: "Great mask that revitalized my dry, chapped lips. So hydrating that I actually squeezed the remaining liquid out of the packet and used it as a hydrating face lotion. It does have a bit of a plumping factor (not a ton but mildly noticeable) so I’d skip the eye area next time. Will definitely get again." —Stacey

    Price: $2.99

    19. A stretchy, soft moisture-wicking sweatband so you can work out to your heart's content without loose pieces of sweaty hair flying all over and sticking to your face (ugh, the worst). Did I mention it goes great with all your gym gear, too?

    Model wearing the sweat band
    Target

    Price: $18.59 (originally $24.79)

    20. And a roomy double-zip wallet so all your cards and cash stay VERY safe while still giving you easy access *and* a fabulous new little accessory that matches all your OOTDs. Let's be real, it's probably time to replace the old one that's falling apart (and causing your ID to fall out at random).

    The black wallet
    Target

    Promising review: "Love the size. Wide enough to hold my phone, but isn’t too big. Holds everything I need and don’t have to use a purse. Lots of room, pockets, card holders, etc." —Marge 1961

    Price: $17

