    25 Things From Target To Combat Frizz As The Weather Warms Up And The Humidity Takes Over

    Humidity won't stand a *chance* against your summer-ready hair.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A TikTok-viral Mielle rosemary mint oil which is *easy as pie* to use. Simply apply it before bedtime and let it work its magic by hydrating your scalp as you sleep. When you wash your hair in the a.m., get ready for shiny, frizz-free luscious locks. So good.

    The oil
    Target

    Check out why one TikToker loves this stuff.

    Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this product! Every other night I put a few droppers all over and rub in my scalp and some directly on my ends. I pin my hair up and leave it for several hours, and then I wash my hair as usual. Leaves my hair soft, shiny, less frizzy, and my ends are sooo much healthier." —Lovetoshop

    Price: $9.99

    2. A smart smoothing shampoo if your current hair cleanser just ain't cutting it in your journey to frizz freedom. This cruelty-free, vegan, salon-grade formula adds moisture, controls frizziness and leaves your tresses shiny and supple. Oh, là là.

    The shampoo
    instagram.com

    Promising reviews: "Love this shampoo! I have blonde highlights and thick frizzy hair, and this shampoo was great for my hair! I honestly think it’s amazing for the price!" —murrcla

    Price: $11.99

    3. A Pacifica curl-defining conditioner to help keep curly hair in mint condition, effectively reducing frizz and flyaways even in humid climates without ever weighing you down in the slightest. Talk about a vacation dream buddy. 🍍

    The conditioner
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I’m sensitive to strong fragrances and this is quite subtle. Works nicely to control my curly hair. Cuts frizz." —Lunaception 

    Price: $12.29

    4. A pack of ultra-soft microfiber drying scrunchies for frizz-free, heatless air drying that are even super comfy to sleep in. They're also totally trendy if you want to wear 'em out and about while your hair is drying.

    The scrunchies
    Target

    Promising review: "Exactly as advertised! Perfect for my long hair that takes forever to dry." —cdkuva

    Price: $10 for a pack of four

    5. A Drybar frizz control spray which can tame flyaways, static, and frizziness for up to *24 hours* after a good spritzing. Infused with sunflower seed and jojoba, this fantastic spray creates a water-resistant barrier around each hair fiber for a long-lasting, smooth style no matter how much things heat up this summer.

    Target

    Price: $15+ (available in two sizes)

    6. An affordable Revlon hair dryer so you can get a salon-worthy blowout or enviably straight locks at home anytime you like for a fraction of the price. This ultra lightweight tool with three heat settings has a concentrator attachment and ionic technology for expert frizz control.

    Model using the dryer
    Target

    Promising review: "For over a year, my hair was getting all staticky after I dried it. I don’t like to put hair products in my hair. But I was forced to put hair spray on the top of my head to stop the static. This hair dryer fixed my problem fast! This inexpensive and lightweight dryer is a great item!" —Rosered13 

    Price: $14.99

    7. A leave-in detangling tonic if you want a quick n' easy way to get rid of knots, rat's nests, and all manner of tangles, all of which add to pesky summer frizz and dreaded Humidity Hair. It's packed full of ingredients like amino acids and plant proteins, which also strengthen your strands while boosting shine.

    Target

    Promising review: "I love how this product makes my hair feel after allowing it to dry, then flat ironing it or curling it. I use it right after towel-drying my hair. I start at the ends of my hair, then root. I have thick, frizzy, wavy hair. This works wonders." —The taste was just right

    Price: $11.99

    8. A satin pillowcase specifically created FOR your gorgeous hair (and skin), helping you tame frizz and reduce breakage while you snooze so you can wake up to a happier, healthier mane. Talk about hair care so simple you can do it in your sleep.

    Model in bed with the pillowcase
    Target

    Price: $20.99

    9. A hair oil mist for those days when you're too busy to wash, blow-dry and/or straighten out the frizz and just want to smooth your hair with a few targeted spritzes. The stunning scent and moisturizing argan oil are equally awesome, too.

    The oil mist
    Target

    Promising review: "Smells so good and goodbye frizz and flyaways. Does not leave hair oily! Love it!" —Dog Momma

    Price: $8.99

    10. And an argan oil repairing shampoo so you can get right to the *root* (get it?) of your frizz problems, cleansing and restoring dry and damaged hair to its full fluffy glory while preventing breakage and split ends.

    The shampoo
    Target

    Promising review: "I bought this in Mexico, not knowing the brand, but in need of something because the hotel shampoo was ruining my hair. After switching to this, my hair went from dry and brittle to feeling clean and so soft. It is now my favorite shampoo. I'm about to try the thickening formula." —sam42

    Price: $5.99

    11. A Garnier Fructis leave-in conditioner loaded with vitamin B3 and fruit extracts. Meet your new secret weapon against humidity and get ready to say hello to smooth, sleek, shiny locks.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I've tried so many leave-in conditioners and the more expensive ones don't hold a candle to this one. I have thick, long, slightly dry hair and this feels so amazing. Put it in when your hair's wet, and it dries weightlessly! Smells amazing, too." —jillcee

    "Works well for anti-frizz and moisturizing!" —Anne

    Price: $4.99+ (available in two sizes)

    12. Or a Marc Anthony conditioner *specially* made for peeps with curly hair. Reduce your frizz, add shine, and improve your mane's manageability all while providing the TLC your thirsty curls need.

    The shampoo
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Makes my waves super hydrated and bouncy. Smells amazing, too!" —Mooreluv2016

    Price: $9.99

    13. A pack of microfiber hair wrap towels to cut your air-drying time in half (because truly, you have things to do and places to be) or properly prepare your locks for a blow-dry while seriously preventing frizz that a normal towel might inflict.

    Model wearing the hair towel
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I have very long, thick hair, and this towel is able to accommodate all my hair! I’ve noticed a change in dry time and frizz since using this towel." —fcookie

    Price: $10 for a two-pack

    14. An instant de-frizzer triple bond complex which gives your hair superhuman strength while building all three types of essential hair bonds: hydrogen, ionic, and covalent (there's a little mini science lesson for ya). No more frizz, no more split ends, and no more damage!

    Model holding the de-frizzer
    Target

    **Reviewers say a little goes a long way on damp hair, so don't fear the slightly higher price tag.

    Price: $45

    15. An Herbal Essences hair mask made with real plant ingredients (ooh, juicy 🥒🥑) and aloe to deeply moisturize you down to the root, leaving your hair luscious, baby-soft, and free of frizz. Oh, and did I mention it's color-safe, too?

    Model opening the hair mask
    Target

    Promising reviews: "First of all, this smells fantastic! I’ve used it three times now, and my hair feels so much better. I had super dry hair, and I decided to bleach and color it, which made it worse. This product saved my life!!" —Heather

    Price: $8.89

    16. A ceramic hot brush to reduce static and frizz *and* straighten your hair to perfection all in one go while preventing your roots from getting singed with its amazing cool touch technology. There are also a whopping 14 different heat settings to choose from, ensuring you get proper and even heat distribution.

    Target

    Promising reviews: "I used a wide tooth comb, shae butter, and hair serum, and this straightening brush did a great job!" —Target reviewer

    Price: $64.95

    17. A frizz-fighter shampoo which is your new ultimate ally against unruly hair that's expertly scented by master perfumers with a calming, woody citrus scent so you can smell like heaven while your hair feels just as heavenly.

    The shampoo
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Great for African-American hair! Smells awesome, too. Please please never get rid of this!" —Bryan

    Price: $12.19

    18. A transformative 10-in-1 heat protectant spray packed to the brim with vegan protein hair benefits: detangle, create silky smoothness, prevent frizz, add shine, and prevent split ends (just to name a few of its many functions) in just one spritz sesh.

    Model applying the spray to their hair
    Target

    Promising reviews: "Best heat protector out there! My hair is usually dry and frizzy because of blowdrying but this made it soft and smooth. I love it." —sydthekid

    Price: $4.29+ (available in two sizes)

    19. An advanced anti-humidity gel with a powerful, long-lasting hold complete with a crunch and frizz-free finish. Add definition, lock in moisture, and keep humidity OUT for good.

    Model holding the gel
    Target

    Price: $26

    20. A genius curl mousse to boost the volume and shine of your finger waves, finger coils, and protective styles with a fun n' fluffy one-step formula. No frizz here, baby.

    Model with braided hair using the mousse
    Target

    Promising review: "It creates a curl cast that’s frizz-free and easy to scrunch out. It also gives her good definition and volume, but not too much." —Target reviewer

    Price: $14+ (available in two sizes)

    21. An anti-frizz spray and heat protector working double duty to leave your hair smooth, glossy, and shining bright like a diamond even amid the toughest humidity the warmer months have to offer.

    The spray
    Target

    Promising reviews: "I was so impressed with this shine spray, it left my hair so soft, silky, and shiny people have been asking me if I got a keratin treatment. Plus, it smells DIVINE! So happy I found this." —Lucie

    Price: $20

    22. A Revlon hair dryer and volumizer brush reviewers rave can get your locks silky straight, super smooth, shiny, and frizz-free in no time flat. What a winner. 🥇

    Model using the dryer brush
    Target

    Promising review: "I’ve always hated blow-drying my hair. It’s naturally wavy but frizzes out no matter what products I use pre- or post-blow dry. I also hate how long it takes to blow-dry hair. But, no more! This thing can get my hair looking sleek in just about five minutes, and by then running over it again on the cool setting, I have minimal frizz." —juliannab

    Price: $40 (available in two colors)

    23. A conditioning detangler infused with a powerful blend of argan oil, shea butter, jojoba, and quinoa protein. This baby hydrates, strengthens, and banishes frizz, leaving you with an effortlessly manageable mane.

    The detangler
    Target

    Promising review: "This has been the best clean ingredient detangling spray that I have by far ever tried. My daughter has super tangly hair, and our hard water doesn’t help. This spray allows me to easily brush after her shower with no fuss. It leaves her hair silky smooth, and it smells DIVINE! I use it myself as well! It checks all the boxes for me." —KellyM

    Price: $8.99

    24. A sweet 5-in-1 smoothing oil shampoo for frizz-free, soft n' shiny hair as it's packed with keratin to help improve flexibility and protect against all things humid. A true multitasker.

    The shampoo
    Target

    Price: $10.69

    25. Or a special L'Oreal Paris frizz-defying shampoo made for folks with gorgeous gray locks or color-treated silver hair for the kind of nourished, voluminous bounce you've long been dreaming of.

    Model&#x27;s hair before and after the shampoo
    Target

    Promising review: "It smells nice and you don’t have to use much. I did not want a purple shampoo which this is not." —Anonymous

    Price: $8.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.