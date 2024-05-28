25 Things From Target To Combat Frizz As The Weather Warms Up And The Humidity Takes Over

1. A TikTok-viral Mielle rosemary mint oil which is *easy as pie* to use. Simply apply it before bedtime and let it work its magic by hydrating your scalp as you sleep. When you wash your hair in the a.m., get ready for shiny, frizz-free luscious locks. So good.
2. A smart smoothing shampoo if your current hair cleanser just ain't cutting it in your journey to frizz freedom. This cruelty-free, vegan, salon-grade formula adds moisture, controls frizziness and leaves your tresses shiny and supple. Oh, là là.
3. A Pacifica curl-defining conditioner to help keep curly hair in mint condition, effectively reducing frizz and flyaways even in humid climates without ever weighing you down in the slightest. Talk about a vacation dream buddy. 🍍
4. A pack of ultra-soft microfiber drying scrunchies for frizz-free, heatless air drying that are even super comfy to sleep in. They're also totally trendy if you want to wear 'em out and about while your hair is drying.
5. A Drybar frizz control spray which can tame flyaways, static, and frizziness for up to *24 hours* after a good spritzing. Infused with sunflower seed and jojoba, this fantastic spray creates a water-resistant barrier around each hair fiber for a long-lasting, smooth style no matter how much things heat up this summer.
6. An affordable Revlon hair dryer so you can get a salon-worthy blowout or enviably straight locks at home anytime you like for a fraction of the price. This ultra lightweight tool with three heat settings has a concentrator attachment and ionic technology for expert frizz control.
7. A leave-in detangling tonic if you want a quick n' easy way to get rid of knots, rat's nests, and all manner of tangles, all of which add to pesky summer frizz and dreaded Humidity Hair. It's packed full of ingredients like amino acids and plant proteins, which also strengthen your strands while boosting shine.
8. A satin pillowcase specifically created FOR your gorgeous hair (and skin), helping you tame frizz and reduce breakage while you snooze so you can wake up to a happier, healthier mane. Talk about hair care so simple you can do it in your sleep.
9. A hair oil mist for those days when you're too busy to wash, blow-dry and/or straighten out the frizz and just want to smooth your hair with a few targeted spritzes. The stunning scent and moisturizing argan oil are equally awesome, too.
10. And an argan oil repairing shampoo so you can get right to the *root* (get it?) of your frizz problems, cleansing and restoring dry and damaged hair to its full fluffy glory while preventing breakage and split ends.
11. A Garnier Fructis leave-in conditioner loaded with vitamin B3 and fruit extracts. Meet your new secret weapon against humidity and get ready to say hello to smooth, sleek, shiny locks.
12. Or a Marc Anthony conditioner *specially* made for peeps with curly hair. Reduce your frizz, add shine, and improve your mane's manageability all while providing the TLC your thirsty curls need.
13. A pack of microfiber hair wrap towels to cut your air-drying time in half (because truly, you have things to do and places to be) or properly prepare your locks for a blow-dry while seriously preventing frizz that a normal towel might inflict.
14. An instant de-frizzer triple bond complex which gives your hair superhuman strength while building all three types of essential hair bonds: hydrogen, ionic, and covalent (there's a little mini science lesson for ya). No more frizz, no more split ends, and no more damage!
15. An Herbal Essences hair mask made with real plant ingredients (ooh, juicy 🥒🥑) and aloe to deeply moisturize you down to the root, leaving your hair luscious, baby-soft, and free of frizz. Oh, and did I mention it's color-safe, too?
16. A ceramic hot brush to reduce static and frizz *and* straighten your hair to perfection all in one go while preventing your roots from getting singed with its amazing cool touch technology. There are also a whopping 14 different heat settings to choose from, ensuring you get proper and even heat distribution.
17. A frizz-fighter shampoo which is your new ultimate ally against unruly hair that's expertly scented by master perfumers with a calming, woody citrus scent so you can smell like heaven while your hair feels just as heavenly.
18. A transformative 10-in-1 heat protectant spray packed to the brim with vegan protein hair benefits: detangle, create silky smoothness, prevent frizz, add shine, and prevent split ends (just to name a few of its many functions) in just one spritz sesh.
19. An advanced anti-humidity gel with a powerful, long-lasting hold complete with a crunch and frizz-free finish. Add definition, lock in moisture, and keep humidity OUT for good.
20. A genius curl mousse to boost the volume and shine of your finger waves, finger coils, and protective styles with a fun n' fluffy one-step formula. No frizz here, baby.
21. An anti-frizz spray and heat protector working double duty to leave your hair smooth, glossy, and shining bright like a diamond even amid the toughest humidity the warmer months have to offer.
22. A Revlon hair dryer and volumizer brush reviewers rave can get your locks silky straight, super smooth, shiny, and frizz-free in no time flat. What a winner. 🥇
23. A conditioning detangler infused with a powerful blend of argan oil, shea butter, jojoba, and quinoa protein. This baby hydrates, strengthens, and banishes frizz, leaving you with an effortlessly manageable mane.
24. A sweet 5-in-1 smoothing oil shampoo for frizz-free, soft n' shiny hair as it's packed with keratin to help improve flexibility and protect against all things humid. A true multitasker.
25. Or a special L'Oreal Paris frizz-defying shampoo made for folks with gorgeous gray locks or color-treated silver hair for the kind of nourished, voluminous bounce you've long been dreaming of.
