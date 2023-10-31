BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    26 Skincare Products From Amazon So Effective I Just Had To Tell You About Them

    Because you deserve only the best.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A sensitive skin-friendly Vanicream moisturizer that's unscented, free of common irritants, *and* great to use all over your face and body. Tackle common skin problems from eczema and psoriasis to itchiness. Here's to bringing back your happy skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have suddenly and inexplicably developed an allergy to fragrance. It is super annoying and I was itchy and bumpy; especially on my face, until I figured out my fragrance full products were likely the culprit. I have Vanicream EVERYTHING at this point. Body wash, lotion, face wash, sunscreen and this moisturizing lotion. All of it is great! I live in Colorado and this heavier moisturizing cream keeps my skin from, well, falling off! It is so dry here! I use the lighter lotion on my face and it is delightful too. If you have super sensitive skin this just might be something that works for you too!" —Adrienne

    Price: $13.43

    2. A pack of Cortibalm designed to heal mild to severe chapped, flaky lips with a special blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil, and one percent of hydrocortisone. Dermatologists recommend it for its lip-healing powers, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've struggled my entire life with dry skin, especially dry lips. This is the only ChapStick that actually HEALS my lips. I also use it on any other dry spots on my face. Stop using any other brand." —Emily

    Price: $7.75+ (available in two sizes)

    3. A miracle-working, life-changing Hero Cosmetics pimple patch set reviewers rave successfully absorbs all the awful gunk under the surface of your pesky pimples. In just six to eight hours (yes, you can snooze in them safely), extract all the pus from the whiteheads to really zap those zits.

    Reviewer before and after using the pimple patches
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg

    Price: $11.97

    4. An alcohol-free Thayers witch hazel toner I highly recommend using right before your serum and moisturizer, as it helps both products fully absorb into your skin.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the toner
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow, I love this stuff! I’ve been using it daily for about a month and a half, and never had any negative skin reactions. I tend towards having dry skin, so using a toner to prep my skin for moisture has been excellent. It leaves my face feeling soft and smooth and smells lovely, but the smell doesn’t linger for too long after applying, which is a big plus. I think it’s helped a little with preventing breakouts, (I still break out around when I get my period, but that’s just hormones). I’ve also noticed that it’s helped to even out my skin tone! I feel less red and splotchy now, which I’m super happy about. You can’t beat the price! 10/10 would recommend to a friend." —Sarah Joyce

    Price: $9.99+ (available in six styles)

    5. A cruelty-free, anti-aging vitamin C serum that's quite easy to use and helps restore your skin to its soft, bright, and blemish-free state. Apply three to five drops to your fingertips or palm, massage it in and watch it work its magic over time.

    A reviewer with dark skin showing the serum lightened the acne scars on their forehead and cheeks until they were basically gone
    Progression photos showing redness and acne on reviewer's cheeks is reduced on day 2 and day 4
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67-years-old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it (microdermabrasion, other serums, clarisonic exfoliation, and on and on ad nauseam). I wear SPF 50–70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get. Now, my skin looks even better, and the melasma has never been lighter. Overall, my skin tone just looks very even and smooth. Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" —Rabid Reader

    Price: $21.97+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack)

    6. A pack of natural bamboo oil-blotting sheets to pop in your purse and use any time, anywhere as needed.

    a used green sheet that's soaked in oil
    a reviewer's oil forehead
    the same reviewer's forehead after using the sheets, showing it's much less oily
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "At 68-years-old, I am making my first purchase of 'oil blotting' papers. I must say I was skeptical. But I was quite pleasantly surprised that the 'papers' do remove the oil that causes the shine. Admittedly, I handle things awkwardly (probably using more 'papers' than necessary). However, the product does work. And work well." —John

    Price: $6.95+ (available in three styles and various multipacks)

    7. A PanOxyl acne foaming wash SUPER fun to use because it foams up and, best of all, contains the maximum strength benzoyl peroxide amount you can buy without a prescription. Time to banish pesky pimples for good.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have struggled with acne consistently since I began hitting puberty in elementary school. Nothing helped and this was my last ditch effort before I got on Accutane. Within DAYS it started working miracles. Now I can finally feel comfortable without makeup, this is something I haven’t felt since childhood. Within a month my skin was pretty much clear. I still have minor hormonal break outs around my period but it is nothing in comparison to how it was. It does bleach fabric so be careful and you have to pair it with a daily moisturizer because it will dry out your skin. These are very small prices to pay for a product that finally works. Try it before you get on any medications!!" —Destiny

    Price: $9.77

    8. multi-use skincare oil with retinol that's so darn impressive, your skin will look nearly unrecognizable after using it (in the best way, of course). Even out stretch marks, fade acne scars, *and* keep your skin properly moisturized. Just don't forget to apply a little extra sunscreen since retinol makes your skin sensitive to the sun.

    Before photo of reviewer's red, slightly raised scar and an after photo of the same scar that is barely visible after using the oil
    reviewer with dark post-partum stretch marks that have lightened dramatically after using bio oil
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71-years-old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer

    Price: $9.99+ (available in three sizes and also in a pack of two)

    9. A dermatologist-recommended tinted sunscreen specially made for folks with sensitive skin. Fragrance-free, this stuff provides SPF 41 so you can enjoy the sun and all its glory without getting burned (just make sure to frequently re-apply).

    reviewer wearing the sunscreen showing that it blends in flawlessly under their makeup
    The tan-colored sunscreen on a reviewer's hand
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." —Melony

    Price: $41

    10. A powerful snail repair cream because snail mucin extract is rich in hydrating hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid, both of which work to stimulate collagen production, meaning your face is left brighter and far more supple. Thanks, snail, friends. 🐌 

    before and after showing the cream reduced the reviewer's wrinkles and made their face look plumper
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm 55-years-old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey

    Price: $20

    11. A natural, rejuvenating eye cream to brighten up your complexion, reduce fine lines, and diminish dark circles *even if* it's been a while since you've gotten the requisite eight hours of sleep. 

    Reviewer before and after showing the cream tightened and brightened their under-eye area
    Different reviewer's progression photo showing their eye bags disappearing over time
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three sizes and a two-pack)

    12. A miraculous, maximum-strength acne wash not only cruelty-free and ~fantastic~ for sensitive skin, but it also kills bacteria, unclogs pores, and works hard on even the most stubborn of breakouts. Your ordinary face wash could never.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the face wash
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "After being to multiple dermatologists and not having any luck, I was feeling hopeless. I started to accept my acne was chronic, since I’m 25 and have had it since 13. My dermatologist had always told me 5% benzoyl peroxide is the same as 10%, so don’t use it. Well, 12 years later and no results, I decided to not listen to the 'expert' and give it a try for myself. I held out until the six-week mark to give it a full chance. Through dry skin, extra moisturizing, and washing my face with this product twice per day as directed (letting it sit on my face for three to five minutes before washing) I am pleased to report my skin is the clearest it has ever been in the past 12 years. When I was talking to one of my clients about this product, she said, 'I didn’t know you had acne, your skin looks so smooth and porcelain.' Well... that was a new one! I am so glad I took the risk! It will definitely dry out your skin, so find a good moisturizer." —Mackenzie

    Price: $25.95+ (available in two sizes)

    13. A retinol moisturizer reviewers rave effectively fades acne scarring, diminishes skin texture, *and* stops breakouts before they take over your beautiful face. Best of all, it won't leave your skin irritated in any way, just soft and smooth after.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face in November before using the product and in January after using it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wished there was a way to give this product 10 stars. Let me first say I'm a VERY picky retinol user. I usually use a high end organic product (aka: Origins) but thought I'd give this one a whirl given the reviews. I'm a tried and proven convert now. I LOVE this product. It is so luxurious, never causes burning, peeling or redness. Truthfully, I think this is best retinol cream I've ever used and that's just how it FEELS on my skin. Let's talk results. This product changed the playing field. With one use, I could tell this was different. I'm addicted now and have a hard time finishing up my other products! People at work ask me what I'm doing to my skin. They tell me how super soft, supple and radiant my skin looks. I thought it was just me that noticed but others have too. I don't want to waste any other existing product so I'm going to still use that up first before ordering more, but once it's gone, I'll be ordering this full time from now on. I'm also going to try out their other products as well." —GFresh

    Price: $14.99+ (available in three sizes and also in a pack of two)

    14. Or a hydrating face and body cream which is simply the best at tackling redness, as it's made from anti-inflammatory ingredients like manuka honey, Australian cehami, and shea butter. This awesome cream is also great for a host of other skin issues like eczema, flaking, and acne.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Simply the best healing, refreshing cream anywhere. This cream is simply magic. I have some rosacea and since I have been using it, I seldom have any breakouts on my face. I had mild psoriasis on my elbows and it is all but gone. One day I got a sunburn and put this on and all the stinging was gone immediately and it never peeled. I have tried many top-of-the line products before this. This is simply fabulous. A friend told me that he had been recommended this by his dermatologist and it was wonderful. I believed him! Glad I got it." —Carole

    Price: $15.97+ (available in two sizes)

    15. A pack of pore-tightening face masks to put on after a long, stressful day and give your stressed skin the much-needed TLC it so deserves. These masks lift, help clear small breakouts *and* brighten your complexion with a "just left the spa" glow. Amazing.

    Reviewer before and after showing the mask made their skin look tighter and reduced the appearance of some wrinkles
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "At 60-years-old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different...and in a good way..lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" —Judi

    Price: $18

    16. A La Roche-Posay cream amazingly fast at restoring your skin, which means it's perfect as a last-minute quick fix before a big event or important Zoom call. Soothe red, irritated skin no matter if you over-exfoliated, over-peeled, or just stayed out in the sun too long.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face before and two hours after using the cream
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this after an overzealous micro-dermabrasion facial left part of my face scraped raw. Seriously, it looked like I had face-planted on concrete. And I am a slow healer. After tons of frantic internet research, I stumbled upon this cream. It accelerated the healing process to a few days and without scars or complications. Love the cream." —Ljtrue

    Price: $15.99+ (available in two sizes)

    17. A face-saving healing clay face mask for a deep pore cleanse, foot bath, body wrap *or* hair or body mask. Yes, it's just that versatile, and works to soothe sunburns, bug bites, and dry skin. Mix it with water of apple cider vinegar and apply for no longer than 5–10 minutes.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the face mask
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have bought this from Amazon and in store at Walmart, and both have been THE BEST thing I have ever used on my skin! I get hormonal acne that will NOT go away. I've used Curology, Proactiv, Adapalene, this is the only thing that gets rid of my acne, clears a pimple in like TWO DAYS (i'm talking the big, nasty suckers that never surface and stick around for MONTHS), and leaves my skin soooo soft, gets rid of oil (i have pretty oily skin), tightens my pores, decreases the purple hyperpigmentation that pimples leave, and clears my complexion. I literally cannot rave about this enough!! Don't even question it, just buy it! Also, a container has like 25+ uses in it for me. Leave it on for 30 minutes for oily skin, use it 2–3 times a week, my skin is FLAWLESS! I've NEVER had good skin before this!" —Natalie

    Price: $14.95+ (available in two sizes)

    18. An exfoliating bump eraser which works like a charm in getting rid of obnoxious, tiny red bumps caused by keratosis pilaris (aka KP) that may be harmless, but is incredibly annoying and frankly, something we'd rather do without.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the bump eraser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it two times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!" —Sherrie

    Price: $12+ (available in four sizes and also in a two pack)

    19. A razor bump solution if you're prone, like me, to ingrown hairs and redness caused by waxing or shaving. Bonus: it helps minimize hot wax's pull to the skin, "easing" the pull which means less pain and annoyance for you.

    Reviewer&#x27;s armpits before and after using the solution
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’ve always been in awe of ladies who have silky smooth legs and have wondered what I’m missing...Tend Skin is what I’ve been missing! Wish I would’ve found this a decade ago. My legs (and arms...I get little bumps on the back of my arms above my elbow) have never been so SMOOTH! Even my husband commented and asked what I’m doing different. This is such a wonderful product, and I always make sure to have a backup on hand so I don’t run out!" —Anna A.

    Price: $19.99+ (available in two sizes)

    20. A pack of 24-karat gold under-eye patches made with snail secretion filtrate to moisturize and treat dark circles, puffy, skin, and basically anything that makes you look less than fully rested. That's so golden.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the first time I have tried anything like this. I just had cataract surgery that eliminated my need for glasses (which I have worn for 60 years). As one might guess, the absence of glasses uncovered dark circles and bags under my eyes, which are now very pronounced. I purchased this product and used it a few times (so far) and my housemates tell me they can see a marked improvement, as do I! I would certainly buy these again." —Cathi

    Price: $14.97 for a pack of 20 pairs

    21. A delicious blueberry body scrub that smells so good you may be tempted to eat it (hey, no judgment). This stuff fights stretch marks, dryness, and fine lines, and leaves you smooth as a baby's bum as they say.

    Reviewer showing some of the scrub on their hand
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "The texture of this scrub is fabulous; its grainy salt and minerals are perfect for lightly scrubbing away dead dull skin to reveal the new polished skin while the lightweight subtle scented oils in the scrub nourish and soften!! I love using this scrub from neck all the way to my toes! It is the perfect body scrub for the warmer months ahead, it keeps my skin looking fantastic and gives it great moisture without having to slather on heavy lotions that make me sweat in the summer heat! Even my husband noticed a difference in the feel of my skin. He loved how soft and smooth I felt!! Plus the scent is very light and yummy!" —Ardena

    Price: $9.99

    22. A seriously impressive pack of resurfacing daily cleansing pads with 2.8% glycolic acid for a mellow but effective clean. Translation: you get a gentle chemical exfoliation that slowly but surely reveals brighter, clearer skin each time you apply it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face before and after using the cleansing pads for two months
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m really impressed with these pads. I’ve suffered from adult cystic acne for about a decade now, and have tried countless products over the years. Adding these things into my skincare routine has made my skin look bright and clear like porcelain. I still get the occasional blemish, but they’re always very small and go away in a day or two. I highly recommend them." —Caroline

    Price: $18.12

    23. A soothing Nature Republic aloe vera gel from one of my personal favorite skincare brands, as it always delivers results without causing sensitive skin any trouble. Put it on your legs after shaving or use it on your face and watch redness, sunburn, and bumps begone.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face before and after using the gel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had with acne for a long time and have tried everything from Accutane to Proactiv to Rodan and Fields. I got this after running out of another pricier aloe cream. This works wonders! It keeps my face and skin clear and acne free. My skin is naturally really dry and I use this 2x a day after washing my face. It goes on under my makeup and works as nice moisturizer/primer for my foundation too. A little bit goes a long one. One 300 mL lasted me 11 months." —Amber A.

    Price: $5.72 

    24. A hand lotion perfect for those of us prone to dry, cracked skin and eczema on our digits, (*raises hand*) especially when we frequently wash them. Bend your fingers once more without pain and kiss damaged hands behind.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am amazed! I have dealt with eczema all my life. I've used steroid creams/ointments, lotions, wash, you name it. And then I tried this miracle product! In four days, my hands looks better then it ever has! I can bend my finger without pain! I'm sooo happy with the results. And I have only been using it for four days!" —Kelly

    Price: $9.69+ (available in packs of one, two, and 12)

    25. A 2% BHA liquid acid exfoliant that went viral on TikTok for good reason: it's gentle, non-abrasive, can be used daily unlike many rival exfoliators, ~and~ helps your skin shed extra, dead layers, leaving you brightened, restored, and hydrated as heck.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the exfoliant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight. Most of the people reviewing this are using it incorrectly. It's an acid exfoliator. That means you should use it once a week, twice at the most (if your skin is oily and needs a lot of work.) Also, it should never be used during the daytime. BHA, or salicylic acid, interacts terribly with the sun. If you absolutely must put it on in the morning, follow it up with heavy SPF, but I wouldn't do it. This stuff is like anything else — it only works if you know how to do it properly." —Audrey

    Price: $13+ (available in two sizes)

    26. A rosehip oil made with a rich blend of fatty acids and antioxidants your skin will happily eat up, especially if you suffer from acne scars and want an alternative to caking on the foundation and BB cream.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the rosehip oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am super busy and not one to ever write reviews, but based on my results with this product I had to take the time. I am so impressed with the softness and glow the next morning. In addition I get adult acne and the healing process as well as reduction of previous scaring has been amazing. Today someone commented, 'You look great...what are you doing???' For a product under $20 you can't go wrong, worth every penny." —Max

    Price: $14.95

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.