    28 Products If You Want To Start A Skincare Routine And Don't Know Where To Begin

    And, no, you don't need to start a 10-step routine. Baby steps.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A cult classic Tula hydrating face wash, which I use *daily* and absolutely swear by, as it offers such a deep yet gentle, refreshing clean while leaving my skin soft and smooth as butter. Oh, and did I mention it lasts FOREVER, as a little pump goes a long way each time?

    The face wash
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I have a very sensitive face and this stuff works great. I'm pushing into my fourth decade and this has been part of my skincare routine for the last few years." —Maggie

    Get it from Amazon for $27.87.

    2. A sensitive skin-friendly Vanicream moisturizer that's unscented, free of common irritants, *and* great to use all over your face and body. Tackle common skin problems from eczema and psoriasis to itchiness. Here's to bringing back your happy skin.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have suddenly and inexplicably developed an allergy to fragrance. It was super annoying, and I was itchy and bumpy, especially on my face, until I figured out my fragrance-full products were likely the culprit. I have Vanicream EVERYTHING at this point. Body wash, lotion, face wash, sunscreen and this moisturizing lotion. All of it is great! I live in Colorado and this heavier moisturizing cream keeps my skin from, well, falling off! It is so dry here! I use the lighter lotion on my face, and it is delightful too. If you have super sensitive skin, this just might be something that works for you too!" —Adrienne

    Get it from Amazon for $12.76.

    3. A 2% BHA liquid acid exfoliant that went viral on TikTok for good reason: it's gentle, nonabrasive, ~and~ helps your skin shed extra, dead layers, leaving you brightened, restored, and hydrated as heck.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the exfoliant
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This stuff should be called a miracle in a bottle. When I use it on my (pretty dry) skin, it transforms it from congested, irritated, and bright red to calm, clear, and glowing overnight. Most of the people reviewing this are using it incorrectly. It's an acid exfoliator. That means you should use it once a week, twice at the most (if your skin is oily and needs a lot of work). Also, it should never be used during the daytime. BHA, or salicylic acid, interacts terribly with the sun. If you absolutely must put it on in the morning, follow it up with heavy SPF, but I wouldn't do it. This stuff is like anything else — it only works if you know how to do it properly." —Audrey

    Get it from Amazon for $13+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).

    4. A soothing Nature Republic aloe vera gel from one of my personal favorite skincare brands, as it always delivers results without causing sensitive skin any trouble. Put it on your legs after shaving, or use it on your face and watch redness, sunburn, and bumps begone.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face before and after using the gel
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have had acne for a long time and have tried everything from Accutane to Proactiv to Rodan and Fields. I got this after running out of another pricier aloe cream. This works wonders! It keeps my face and skin clear and acne-free. My skin is naturally really dry and I use this 2x a day after washing my face. It goes on under my makeup and works as a nice moisturizer/primer for my foundation, too. A little bit goes a long way. One 300 mL lasted me 11 months." —Amber A.

    Get it from Amazon for $6.48+ (available in three sizes).

    5. An amazing anti-chafe balm that's heaven-sent in the warmer months as, let's face it, chafing happens and is the absolute worst. Apply before long walks, hikes, and runs to keep your skin moisturized and feeling fabulous. Plus, it's portable, so bring it with you to reapply.

    Model using the anti-chafe balm
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I live in the hot and humid climate of Florida where sweat happens to ALL body parts and, yes, irritation sets in. (Literally and emotionally!) This product has made a major difference in my life this summer. I can apply it under the breasts, go about my day, and not be distracted by any sweat or itchiness. The skin beneath my underwire is no longer irritated, red, and bumpy. It's really been a great addition to my life." —L Wooten

    Get it from Amazon for $9+ (available in two sizes and multi-packs).

    6. An *amazing* Tatcha pore treatment mask that works by subtly warming to open up and exfoliate your pores, decongesting dull skin ~without~ drying it out. Excellent for all skin types, it's rich in minerals, gentle, and leaves you with a soft, hydrated feel that'll have you wondering what you ever used to do before it.

    The treatment mask
    Sephora

    Promising review: "My boyfriend has large, deep blackheads near his cheeks, and this is one of the only products that could efficiently remove them after only one use. I look forward to continuing to use it." —kayla401

    Get it from Sephora for $70.

    7. A pack of natural bamboo oil-blotting sheets to pop in your purse and use any time, anywhere as needed, especially on hot, sweltering days that cause sweating or times when the oil on your face is far too thick for comfort. Hey, we've all been there.

    a used green sheet that's soaked in oil
    a reviewer's oil forehead
    the same reviewer's forehead after using the sheets, showing it's much less oily
    www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "At 68-years-old, I am making my first purchase of 'oil blotting' papers. I must say I was skeptical. But I was quite pleasantly surprised that the 'papers' do remove the oil that causes the shine. Admittedly, I handle things awkwardly (probably using more 'papers' than necessary). However, the product does work. And works well." —John R. Spencer

    Get it from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in five styles and various multipacks).

    8. A detoxifying peel-off face mask so you can say sayonara to dry, dull skin and *hello* to a refreshed, dewy, glowing face. It's like spending the day being pampered at the spa, only way more affordable...plus it's REALLY satisfying to peel this off your skin.

    The peel-off mask
    Target

    Promising review: "So fun to use! I loved slathering this metallic/iridescent mask onto my face. It smelled great and was so fun to peel off after. It came off in one piece! My skin is very soft now." —Leanner 

    Get it from Target for $24.

    9. A pack of Cortibalm designed to heal mild to severe chapped, flaky lips with a special blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil, and 1 percent hydrocortisone. Even dermatologists recommend it for its lip-healing powers.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I've struggled my entire life with dry skin, especially dry lips. This is the only lip balm that actually HEALS my lips. I also use it on any other dry spots on my face. Stop using any other brand." —Emily Hughes

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in two sizes).

    10. A fantastic Nature Republic sheet mask set I am a personal *huge* fan of as they all feel incredible, never burn or irritate my sensitive skin, and are very easy to apply after a warm bath or shower and right before bedtime.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I discovered these face masks from a friend who came from South Korea and gave them to me as a souvenir and I fell in love with them. So far the best sheet masks I’ve ever used. For people wondering if it suits all skin types, it does. I have super sensitive, dehydrated acne-prone skin with rosacea so if it didn’t cause any issue to me, I assume it’s good for everyone. I actually see and feel a difference in my skin once I use each sheet mask." —NZ

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $12.35.

    11. Or a peel-off face mask made with activated charcoal so you can really dig in deep and get those nasty blackheads up and OUT of your face. Use this stuff two to three times a week for optimal results, and get ready to glow no matter your skin type.

    Reviewer with black peel-off mask on nose
    Reviewer holding peeled pore mask
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product has helped my skin a lot with getting all those pesky little blackheads off my nose. It's kinda gross to see the blackheads all come off my skin and stuck on the mask but awesome at the same time cuz now the blackheads are out of my skin! Just make sure to wash your face afterward to clean out those now open pores and then apply moisturizer to your face." —Maddy

    Get the mask and an application brush from Amazon for $9.94.

    12. A downright delectable Eos shea butter shaving cream that glides on oh-so-smooth and leaves your legs, underarms, and yes, even intimate areas moisturized, protected, and soft as heck. It's like paradise in a bottle (and smells incredible no matter which scent you choose).

    The orange shaving cream
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Try this, seriously, throw out that shaving cream! This stuff glides on silky smooth and will leave your legs soft, supple, and looking like you had applied body lotion after showering. Plus, the scents are wonderful. I actually look forward to using it." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $3.97+ (available in nine scents and multipacks).

    13. A papaya glow serum that'll act as a natural exfoliator for your gorgeous face, giving you a bright, dewy finish. Think of it as a mood booster for your skin.

    The glow serum
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Using this product has improved the appearance of my skin drastically. You need this in your life!! Don't even think about it, get it!" —oomah

    Get it from Walmart for $6.99.

    14. An Origins eye cream if you're suffering from dark circles and general puffiness (ugh, the worst). Just a dab a day will instantly help de-puff, reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, and, best of all, you can wear this goodness underneath your makeup.

    The eye cream in both colors available
    Ulta

    Promising review: "I was having eyelid puffiness, and it was causing my left lid to droop. It was a game-changer for me. No more puff, just brighter eyes without an allergic reaction. I have been through cancer treatment and lung surgery over the last year. Unfortunately, all my eye makeup is causing me to have a reaction. This product gives me a glow. It's all I can put on my eyes without worrying." —Meg

    Get it from Ulta for $37 (available in two shades).

    15. A gua shua tool that feels like you're getting a luxurious face massage each time you use it. Use it to increase circulation, de-stress, de-puff, and aid *all* your serums and oils into sinking deeper into your skin, leaving your face nourished. Just remember to never use it on dry skin.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "High quality for the price. Contours are smooth and comfortable to use. Easy to clean. I like how the 'quartz' is thicker. Hope it lasts a long time." —Jamie

    Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 15 styles).

    16. A Tarte whipped moisturizer that's like a big, delicious pat of cream for your face. This lightweight, luxurious, and great-smelling stuff feels *amazing* as it awakens and refreshes, so use it morning and night for a flawless complexion.

    The moisturizer
    Tarte

    Promising review: "Love this moisturizer!!! Perfect for dry winter skin! I use it around my eye area, which gets extra dry and it definitely does the trick! Nice light citrus smell, which I find pleasant and doesn't bother me or my skin. Would recommend!" —B R.

    Get it from Tarte for $18+ (available in two sizes).

    17. A tube of broad spectrum SPF 30 Black Girl Sunscreen because your face deserves only the finest protection. Not only does this naturally-formulated sunscreen protect you from harmful UV rays, dry completely clear (no white residue!), and moisturize your skin as you wear it — it is also paraben, fragrance, oxybenzone, silicone, and aluminum-free.

    a model holding a black tube of the sunscreen
    Target

    Promising review: "The perfect sunscreen for melenated women! It is moisturizing and doesn’t leave a white residue. It’s the only sunscreen I’ll use on vacation!" —Missminimama 

    Get it from Target for $15.99.

    18. A makeup-removing cleansing balm you'll LOVE if you're like me and tend to apply your makeup so well, it takes quite a bit of effort to get it off before bed. Melt away stubborn shadow, gloss, and assorted gunk with this award-winning, hydrating formula, and forget about waking up with stains and smudges on your pillowcase.

    The cleansing balm
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I only recently started using this product but now I feel like I don't know how I even existed without it! It breaks down every bit of my makeup: face, eyes, lips, and I don't have to scrub — everything just melts away. The best part? My skin feels moisturized when I'm done, not stiff and dry." —Marzoo

    Get it from Sephora for $24+ (available in two sizes).

    19. Or a pack of washable, reusable cleaning cloths for an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable makeup wipes. Scrub off all that gunk and goo to leave your face fresh and flawless again. Psst, they're also sensitive-skin friendly.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail for those who have sensitive skin! Removes all makeup with just water and is super soft!" —Caitlyn Rogers

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    20. OR a set of flexible silicone face scrubbers sure to become your new skincare besties as they're a snap to clean, quick-drying, and leave no residue behind after they aid in exfoliating your skin with their soft, thick bristles. We love having so many skin-cleaning options, don't we?

    Four of the silicone face cleansers
    Amazon

    Promising review: "I've seen these online and thought I'd give them a try...I'll never wash my face without these again! I have a pretty in-depth skincare routine and these little wonders cover the missing piece. The silicone is super soft, and the ergonomic designs are easy to hold. I'm actually using less face wash now. My kids are using them, and they are super fun for them to use. I even gave one to my husband, who loathes washing his face. I highly recommend and for the price, you can't beat it!" —G. Pathak

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in 10 styles).

    21. multiuse skincare oil you can use for a variety of skin issues, from uneven texture and stretch marks to acne scars. This sensational stuff contains retinol, which helps to clear acne, and unclog and exfoliate pores, though it does require a little extra sunscreen as it also heightens sun sensitivity.

    Before photo of reviewer's red, slightly raised scar and an after photo of the same scar that is barely visible after using the oil
    reviewer with dark post-partum stretch marks that have lightened dramatically after using bio oil
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it twice a day — in the morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71-years-old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in three sizes).

    22. A moisture- and collagen-boosting lip mask made for sleeping because, if you haven't yet noticed, the very best skincare products tend to work while you slumber and get your beauty rest. Dry, chapped, and cracking lips, be warned: once this is in use, your days are numbered.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "To start off, this stuff has completely changed my lips. My lips have always been very dry and cracked, I carried five different ChapSticks and glosses around everywhere. Nothing could help. I got this stuff and I keep it with me at all times! I put it on day and night, it lasts so long and makes my lips feel slightly plumper and much smoother. I’m totally in love with this product." —Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99.

    23. A retinol moisturizer reviewers rave effectively fades acne scarring, diminishes skin texture, *and* stops breakouts before they take over your beautiful face. Best of all, it won't leave your skin irritated in any way, just soft and smooth after.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face in November before using the product and in January after using it
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wished there was a way to give this product 10 stars. Let me first say I'm a VERY picky retinol user. I usually use a high-end organic product (aka Origins), but I thought I'd give this one a whirl, given the reviews. I'm a tried and proven convert now. I LOVE this product. It is so luxurious, and never causes burning, peeling or redness. Truthfully, I think this is the best retinol cream I've ever used, and that's just how it FEELS on my skin. Let's talk results. This product changed the playing field. With one use, I could tell this was different. People at work ask me what I'm doing to my skin. They tell me how super soft, supple and radiant my skin looks. I thought it was just me that noticed but others have too. I'll be ordering this full-time from now on." —GFresh

    Get it from Amazon for $14.11+ (available in three sizes and also in a pack of two).

    24. A pack of miracle-working Hero Cosmetics pimple patches that successfully absorb all the awful gunk under the surface of your pesky pimples. In just six to eight hours (yes, you can snooze in them), it'll extract all the pus from the whiteheads and really zap those zits.

    Reviewer before and after using the pimple patches
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind these tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my work day looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg

    Get a 36-pack from Amazon for $10.77.

    25. An acne foaming wash that's SUPER fun to use because it foams up and, best of all, contains the maximum amount of benzoyl peroxide you can buy without a prescription. Time to banish pesky pimples for good.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have struggled with acne consistently since I began hitting puberty in elementary school. Nothing helped and this was my last ditch effort before I got on Accutane. Within DAYS it started working miracles. Now I can finally feel comfortable without makeup, this is something I haven’t felt since childhood. Within a month, my skin was pretty much clear. I still have minor hormonal breakouts around my period but it is nothing in comparison to how it was. It does bleach fabric so be careful and you have to pair it with a daily moisturizer because it will dry out your skin. These are very small prices to pay for a product that finally works. Try it before you get on any medications!!" —Destiny

    Get it from Amazon for $6.68+ (available in two sizes and a two-pack).

    26. An exfoliating bump eraser, which works like a charm in getting rid of those tiny red bumps caused by keratosis pilaris (aka KP). KP is harmless but incredibly annoying and frankly, something I'd rather do without. I own and love this stuff and yes, it works.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the bump eraser
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it two times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!" —Sherrie

    Get it from Amazon for $12+ (available in five sizes and a two-pack).

    27. A rosehip oil made with a rich blend of fatty acids and antioxidants your skin will happily eat up, especially if you suffer from acne scars and want an alternative to caking on the foundation and BB cream.

    Reviewer&#x27;s skin before and after using the rosehip oil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am super busy and not one to ever write reviews, but based on my results with this product I had to take the time. I am so impressed with the softness and glow the next morning. In addition, I get adult acne, and the healing process, as well as the reduction of previous scarring, has been amazing. Today, someone commented, 'You look great...what are you doing???' For a product under $20 you can't go wrong, worth every penny." —max jenkinson

    Get it from Amazon for $14.95.

    28. And a pack of 24-karat gold under-eye patches made with snail secretion filtrate to moisturize and treat dark circles, puffy, skin, and basically anything that makes you look less than fully rested. That's so golden.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the first time I have tried anything like this. I just had cataract surgery that eliminated my need for glasses (which I have worn for 60 years). As one might guess, the absence of glasses uncovered dark circles and bags under my eyes, which are now very pronounced. I purchased this product and used it a few times (so far) and my housemates tell me they can see a marked improvement, as do I! I would certainly buy these again." —Cathi

    Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $15.99+ (also available in another style and different multipacks).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.