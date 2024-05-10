BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
28 Pieces Of Clothing From Amazon You'll Wear So Frequently, They'll Become Like Your New Uniform

These pieces will basically *save* you money, that's how often you'll wear 'em.

Julia Lynn Rubin
by Julia Lynn Rubin

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A sleeveless mock-neck knit cropped tank which is not only totally on-trend, it's super soft, comfortable and goes with EVERY single bottom in your closet.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wear a hijab and purchased this top to wear under low neck/back tops, and this does the job! It's super comfortable, and the fit is perfect. I'm looking to buy more colors." —Basherah Choudhury

Price: $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and nine colors and two-packs)

2. Or a twist front crop top that comes pre-knotted for your styling pleasure, cinching right at your waist and making for the perfect pal to any high-waisted pair of pants, shorts or skirts.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "What a gem. Literally in love with this cute little top. I got three different colors and can’t wait to get more. I’m soo stinking happy. It’s sooo cute!" —Kia

Price: $19.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 13 styles)

3. A breathable pair of drawstring shorts you'll want to throw on in the spring, summer, or even when you're lounging around the house or slipping into bed. Oh, and did I mention they have POCKETS?

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "What do I like? EVERYTHING! Was looking for cute, affordable shorts that I could use to go out and be around the house at the same time. Hit the jackpot! Bought them before getting pregnant and they have been a lifesaver even during pregnancy. They are lightweight, true to color and very comfortable. I'm about to give birth and I'm buying two more. I wash them in the machine and air dry and haven't had any issues." —Alexandra

Price: $25.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 styles)

4. A lightweight fleece jumpsuit for those days when you can't be bothered to pick out a whole outfit and just want to be as cozy as humanly possible. (And who could blame you?)

amazon.com, amazon.com

Reviewers recommend getting your usual size or sizing down if you're between sizes and/or want it more fitted.

Promising review: "Material is actually pretty thick. Fit perfectly. Can dress up or down. I will be wearing a different color every day of the week!!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $29.22+ (available in sizes XS–6X and 11 colors)

5. A pair of faux-leather leggings to add a little edge to any OOTD, plus they look fab whether you wear them with your fave wedge sandals, high heels, or tuck 'em into thigh-high boots.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Some reviewers recommend sizing up!

Promising review: "IN LOVE!!! They aren't cheap looking at all! I originally bought them for a cosplay, but ended up wearing them for fashion purposes and they're a hit! Super comfy and stretchy around the waist!" —Rebecca J

Price: $23.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

6. A pair of loose linen overalls to throw on when you want a slouchy, low-key addition to your look that doesn't take any effort, yet still looks fab and put-together.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Some reviewers recommend sizing down, unless you're tall!

Promising review: "I never want to take them off! If you've been hesitant about whether or not to buy these, then this is your official sign to just do it!! I kept these in my 'saved for later' cart for nearly a year before finally deciding to take the leap, and oh my GOSH I am so glad I did! This is officially my favorite pair of overalls. They're so comfortable, and I most certainly will be ordering more in other colors. So, if you're looking to unleash your inner painter/gardener, then this is the perfect outfit for you." —Nathan R Ford

Price: $24.29+ (available in sizes S–3X and 16 styles)

7. A Hanes pullover sweatshirt so you'll feel as snug as a bug in a rug no matter how chilly it is inside (ugh, it's the worst when places turn the AC on too low).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Perfect! This is so comfy I don’t ever want to take it off! It is very oversized, but after I washed it, it’s actually so perfect and I’m glad I got the large. The color and quality are amazing. It feels like it’s already been broken in. If I had a boyfriend to steal sweatshirts from, I feel like this would be it." —beautypot

Price: $19 (available in unisex sizes S–3X and 15 colors)

8. A causal-chic tunic top that looks great with pretty much all of the pants and leggings you own, and is honestly so comfortable you'll want to wear it every single day.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Reviewers say it fits true-to-size!

Promising review: "I absolutely love the way this fits me, and how soft the material is. I can easily dress this up or down and be comfy wearing it all day. The color is also stunning and there are a bunch of choices. This is going to be a go-to piece in my wardrobe." —Mandi S

Price: $25.99 (available in sizes 14–28 and 23 styles)

9. An easy-going pair of jogger pants that are kinda like your fave pair of sweatpants only way cuter. They can even be dressed up with boots and a nice blouse and blazer, if you felt so inclined.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I didn’t have super high expectations for these but I love them! The material is so soft and comfortable and the fit is true to size. Thin enough material that they’re not super hot, but also not see-through. The print looks just like the picture and I think they are nice enough to be worn out, not just around the house. Could be dressed up cute with a jean jacket and some heels. Definitely recommend for the price!" —Chase & Aimee

Price: $27.99 (available in sizes S–4X and 27 styles)

10. A Calvin Klein bralette featuring the sexy, classic logo right on the band which looks oh-so-good peeking through a low-cut top or on its own.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. I wear this everywhere. It’s cute if you want to show it off under a flannel or cropped sweatshirt, or just a nice piece to wear under tank tops, etc. The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft. It feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at all." —Courtney S

Price: $8.30+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 28 colors including multi-packs)

11. A buttery soft pair of biker shorts with pockets that are excellent if you want to avoid chafing but still stay cool in the warmer weather or during your latest sweat sesh. They pair ~so~ nicely with all kinds of sports bras and workout tops, too.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I have tried SEVERAL of these types of shorts for my morning runs, from different companies. Seriously have been trying and returning different companies for the past year or so. I couldn't find the right ones that wouldn't show my sweat marks near the crotch (so embarrassing) and who has time for being embarrassed when you're running five miles at five a.m. These are absolutely perfect. Great design, very soft. Pockets are sturdy on both sides. I love them so much, I bought a second pair since I use them every single day." —Amazon Customer

Price: $13.59+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, three fit types and 46 styles including multi-packs)

12. A casual ruched dress for when you want something that hugs every inch of you without being see-through and risking any sort of fashion faux pas.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This dress is super cute!! I wore it on the beach and also dressed it up with heels for the evening. The fabric was thick, and the color was vibrant. Definitely not see-through. I don’t know what other reviewers are talking about. I got this in both teal and orange and LOVE them both!" —K. Hall

Price: $27.05+ (available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors)

13. A silky cami blouse that's equally as awesome for the office (simply pair it with a cardigan or blazer) as it is for happy hour and dinner afterward with all your fave people. 🍸

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Nice fabric and fit was great with not too much showing. I wore mine as a shell under a jacket but it could’ve been worn by itself for a night out as well. Loved!!!!" —Looksy

Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 24 colors)

14. A graphic hoodie you'll want to reach for whenever you get the ~slightest~ little chill. It's so snuggly you'll probably end up sleeping in it.

a model in a pink graphic sweatshirt sits outdoors, sunlight highlighting her face
Amazon

Promising review: "My boyfriend and I loooove this hoodie! The color is vibrant, the quality is amazing, and it’s nice and loose for a comfortable vibe. I have to get more so my boyfriend can stop taking this one." —Nicole Ortega

Price: $63.95 (available in men's sizes XS–XL and five colors)

15. A pleated swing dress with pockets (for amazing convenience, of course) that's the perfect blend of chic and practicality for all your day-to-night adventures.

Reviewer wearing the purple dress
amazon.com

Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress! The material is a breathable T-shirt-type that is very soft to the touch, and it's light and thin without being TOO thin. I feel like I'm in jammies all day, it's so comfortable! And the best part, of course...POCKETS! My boss liked the dress on me so much that she ordered one for herself, and I already have ordered two more in other colors/prints for myself!" —Billie

Price: $24.99+ (available in sizes L–4X and 39 styles)

16. A trendy, eye-catching pair of round-lens sunglasses so retro cool everyone will be dying to know which vintage boutique you snagged them from. They also look *way* more expensive than they actually are.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wore these sunglasses to Mexico and I felt cute every second in them! So far, they have held up well, and the polarized lens works very well. I love the soft carry case that also doubles as a lens cleaner." —Monica

Price: $13.99+ (available in seven styles)

17. A simple yet sophisticated ribbed knit top, aka a wardrobe must-have, as it adds a touch of texture to your ensemble while remaining understated and totally comfy.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "It looks exactly like the picture and fits true-to-size! The top is soft and stretchy. I’m very happy with this purchase and have bought one in another color." —Lulu

Price: $16.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 17 colors)

18. A dazzling tiered midi skirt for a versatile, flowy staple that will inspire you to go take about a billion photos of yourself in a field of wildflowers.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I like everything about this skirt! Great fabric and fits perfectly. Color was great." —Annette

Price: $23.98+ (available in sizes S–XL and 21 styles)

19. An oversized blazer if you want to dress to impress without sacrificing comfort. Pair this with jeans and sneaks for a laidback OOTD, or rock some heels and a nice dress for a look that says, "I have arrived, people."

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This blazer is by far the best one I have ever owned/worn!!! I got so many compliments when I wore it. It’s long enough and looks good with any style of pants!!! I ordered a size large and it fit me PERFECTLY!!! Take this as your sign to ORDER THIS!!" —Sarah

Price: $55.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 25 colors)

20. A flowy black high-waisted split maxi skirt perfect for days when you want to be showered with compliments and people begging to know where you got such a sweet find. Pro-tip: it matches well with any and all crop tops.

Reviewer wearing the black skirt with a denim jacket
amazon.com

Promising review: "I’m in LOVE with this skirt! The material is lightweight, but it’s not see-through! Fit is as expected." —Lisa S.

Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL)

21. An oversized graphic shirt so simple to toss on with a pair of shorts and sneakers for a casually cool vibe — plus the butterfly print is incredibly pretty.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wear this shirt ALLLLL the time now. When it was warmer, it was so easy to throw on over a pair of jeans or tucked in at the front for a cuter look. Now, I just layer it with a flannel or jacket for the colder weather." —Nicole

Price: $22.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 12 colors)

22. A versatile Wrangler denim jacket because you can never go wrong with anything denim, as it's long-lasting, sturdy, and extremely adorable.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "There’s nothing I didn’t like about this jacket. It’s made of stretchy, light material and is very comfortable. I bought it to wear over my dresses. My daughter has a matching one." —Lisa

Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and eight styles)

23. An adjustable baseball cap with an intentionally distressed look to draw attention to your gorgeous face while shielding it from the harsh rays of the sun or drops of rain.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I wanted a hat that was already 'broken in' to wear on bad hair days when I'm running around after my toddler, and I couldn't be happier!! I have ordered so much stuff from Amazon, but rarely am I excited enough about a product to leave a review! Very happy momma over here!" —raichille

Price: $13.95 (available in a wide variety of styles)

24. A *super* cute strapless crop top as sometimes you just wanna show off your stunning shoulder blades or have something smart to wear underneath a cozy cardigan.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I love how much this top suits my body style! It’s not too cropped either so i can tuck it into pants and get that cute but business-y look! It does slide down a little bit after walking but it doesn’t take much to keep it up." —Mya Pryce

Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 22 colors)

25. A trendy mini skater skirt to swirl and twirl around in endlessly. Seriously, this baby is made for dancing and is not too short and not too long. Call it the Goldilocks of skirts.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "This is the first skirt I've gotten and it is the best starter skirt ever! It's super comfortable and the size chart is very accurate. It's not too short, not sheer and very soft fabric. The fact there are no shorts built in is the only downside, but I already have some good ones to wear under it." —Nerdy

Price: $14.38 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 24 styles)

26. An elegant pair of high-waisted dress pants excellent to wear when you go out dancing with your besties or take yourself out for a swanky dinner — because you so deserve it.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Really like these pants! I'm a ballroom dance instructor and had been looking for pants tight at the thigh with movement below the knees and these were perfect. I also have long legs and most pants shrink to the ankle after washing. These are perfect for me with a small heel. They look and feel high-quality too." —Kristen Hughes

Price: $28.99+ (available in S–5X and 30 colors)

27. A swoon-worthy pair of Steve Madden slip-on loafers that might just replace your current favorite pair of flats. Not only are they supportive as heck, they easily gussy up all your OOTDs.

Reviewer wearing the black loafers
amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I wear these almost every day and always get compliments on them. Super comfy!" —Pat J.

Price: $48.52+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and ten colors)

28. And an off-the-shoulder maxi dress to help you fully celebrate the gorgeous spring and summer seasons in ultimate style. Wear it with a wide-brimmed floppy hat for a little extra fun. 🌸