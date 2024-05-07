If You Want To Rock A Professional Look But Don’t Want Professional Prices, Try These 25 Affordable Beauty Products

1. A moisturizing glow balm for a gorgeous, effortlessly *dewy glow-up* that leaves your skin looking radiant and refreshed, like you've just emerged from a luxurious spa day for a FRACTION of the price.
2. An E.l.f. Power Grip Primer to give you the strongest hold for your makeup that your face has ever felt. Not only does this bad boy keep everything firmly in place, but it moisturizes your skin, too. Pro-tip: Apply evenly and use your fingertips to pat it into your skin, then wait 30 seconds to let it set in before applying the rest of your look.
3. A vibrant neon eyeshadow palette featuring an assortment of 10 bright, Day-Glo daydream colors SO richly saturated, colorful, and blendable, you'll wonder what you ever did without them.
4. A fabulous, waterproof Wet n Wild eyeliner that glides on effortlessly, ensuring your eyes stay bold and beautiful all day long – even in the splash zone of spring showers.
5. An E.l.f. satin lipstick because sometimes all you need to polish off the PERFECT face is a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).
6. A waterproof L'Oreal Paris concealer to banish dark circles, blemishes, acne scars, and discoloration from sight, leaving you with that highly pigmented, highlighted 'n' flawless complexion you've been craving.
7. A volume-boosting eyelash primer infused with mango butter and acai oil that I *swear* by if you like your lashes long, fluffy and free of clumping. Apply right before mascara and see how much of a difference this stuff makes.
8. And a super affordable mascara that one makeup artist reviewer ~raves~ easily outperforms all of the others they've tried over the years, even the most expensive of brands. Wow. Talk about a winner.
9. A vibrant, versatile E.l.f. multistick blush which will save you big bucks not only because of its AMAZING price but also because it can be used on your cheeks, lips *and* lids, leaving a smooth, nourished finish chock full o' skin-loving ingredients.
10. A Maybelline eyebrow pencil for instant fuller, thicker brows that perfectly frame your beautiful face. Bold brows are *always* in.
11. A BB cream with SPF 42, which I use and *love* as it's tinted, blends well with all my other beauty products I layer on top ~and~ makes for a fantastic swap for the typical primer + foundation combo. Not to mention, it protects my skin from the harsh rays of the sun.
12. Or an E.l.f. color-correcting cream if you want even more coverage and to cover up any redness while giving your face a signature enviable glow. Did I mention it's vegan and cruelty free, too? So good.
13. A hypoallergenic eyeshadow stick if you want a simple, on-the-go solution to covering your lids in the morning without the usual fuss of eyeshadow primer, brushes, etc. It comes in dozens of gorg colors and won't leave you teary eyed.
14. And an E.l.f. liquid glitter eyeshadow for a shining, shimmering splendid eye look formulated for ultra-comfortable, long-lasting wear and minimal fallout. Swipe this goodness on and shine bright like a diamond.
15. A pack of clear argan oil lip gloss, which I am super obsessed with. They all smell incredible (I especially love the coconut one) without being overpowering and give your lips a quick glow-up that doesn't feel sticky or tacky in the slightest. Swipe some over your lipstick for a glossy finish.
16. A Milani powder blush for a little highlight, shine, and sparkle on the apples of your cheeks, not to mention it comes in the most darling floral compact (and in a variety of cool, shimmery colors and shades).
17. An E.l.f. concealer that lasts up to *16 hours* and, as some reviewers say, is the holy grail of all concealers, plus is ultra-pigmented, full of skin-lovin' ingredients and dries quickly. What more do you need?
18. A six-piece matte liquid lipstick set for smudge-proof, easy-to-apply, waterproof lip goodies in the prettiest packaging you ever did see.
19. A clear NYX Professional brow glue reviewers and makeup artists alike *love* as they lay down even the most unruly of brows while still maintaining a natural look.
20. A Coty loose setting powder so you won't sweat off all that gorgeous makeup you worked so hard applying, as it works to actively regulate your skin's oil production and reduces the appearance of fine lines and blemishes.
Promising review: "I'm 51-years-old and I've been using Airspun powder since I was in my twenties. I've tried other powders, but I always come back to Airspun because it's always been superior to anything else I've tried. It has a soft, fine texture that applies so smoothly. It sets your makeup fabulously and helps to minimize pores. It's also great for baking. I love the iconic Airspun scent. Try it, you won't be sorry." —Elizabeth Deck
Get it from Amazon for $13.27+ (available in five shades).
21. A highlighter palette to light up your face *and* your life whether you want to contour, bronze or simply add a little shine to the tops of your cheekbones with all its glittery, buttery goodness.
22. A Physicians Formula butter bronzer for a light touch of sun so you can glow with the most gorgeous finish *and* lasting hydration for your skin to drink up like a tropical smoothie. Bonus: it smells like a beach paradise.
23. A must-have flat blending brush that's super simple to hold, soft to the touch, and especially excellent for blending in liquid, cream, powder, or really, anything in your kit. You'll def feel (and look) like a pro using this one.
24. A brilliant lash-enhancing serum you simply apply once daily to your lash line and watch as it miraculously turns short, thin and/or brittle lashes to swooping, long, thick ones in just weeks to months. Use this beauty essential consistently and you'll see a massive difference.
25. And a long-lasting lip liner pencil set in a wonderful variety of bold, beautiful and highly-pigmented colors for a smooth, creamy base for your lip look of the day. Your smackers deserve the royal treatment, after all.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.