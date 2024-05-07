BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    If You Want To Rock A Professional Look But Don’t Want Professional Prices, Try These 25 Affordable Beauty Products

    Don't break the bank for the sake of impressive looks.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A moisturizing glow balm for a gorgeous, effortlessly *dewy glow-up* that leaves your skin looking radiant and refreshed, like you've just emerged from a luxurious spa day for a FRACTION of the price.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my second purchase and is now my preferred face cream. It is so light and amazingly smooth — like the box says, it makes your skin 'like a fresh peeled egg,' also referred to as 'glass' skin. Other creams are so thick and difficult to spread. This glides on like a dream and absorbs beautifully but leaves your skin with that fresh, glowing look. It even looks great to wear alone. It, along with spermidine gel caps (to swallow) and powdered chocolate collagen in my coffee, have done wonders for my 67-year-old skin, erasing almost all of my wrinkles; try that combo for two months and you will be astonished!" —Linda Moore

    Get it from Amazon for $13.69.

    2. An E.l.f. Power Grip Primer to give you the strongest hold for your makeup that your face has ever felt. Not only does this bad boy keep everything firmly in place, but it moisturizes your skin, too. Pro-tip: Apply evenly and use your fingertips to pat it into your skin, then wait 30 seconds to let it set in before applying the rest of your look.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a makeup artist and I absolutely love love this product!! Talk about staying power!!" —Christina Thurston

    Get it from Amazon for $9.41 (also available with niacinamide).

    3. A vibrant neon eyeshadow palette featuring an assortment of 10 bright, Day-Glo daydream colors SO richly saturated, colorful, and blendable, you'll wonder what you ever did without them.

    The eyeshadow palette
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Only brand I really buy. Blends so smooth and stays on bright all day. Absolutely love it!" —Walmart reviewer

    Get it from Walmart for $9.49 (also available in 12 other styles).

    4. A fabulous, waterproof Wet n Wild eyeliner that glides on effortlessly, ensuring your eyes stay bold and beautiful all day long – even in the splash zone of spring showers.

    Reviewer wearing the eyeliner with purple eyeshadow
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "New favorite. I am not talented with liquid liner, so it does take practice, but once on, it stays all day. I used to have issues with transfer (hooded, no-lid eyelids here), and I don’t have this issue at all. Love it! The tip is fine enough that you can paint a thin line effectively and make a great edge wing! It is NOT stiff like a marker tip, like some I’ve tried. This one feels like a great paint brush — not too stiff, not too floppy." —Big Sur Enthusiast

    Get it from Amazon for $5.47.

    5. An E.l.f. satin lipstick because sometimes all you need to polish off the PERFECT face is a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).

    Model showing off the No Regrets red lipstick
    Target

    Promising review: "Really great quality lipsticks. These are worth way more than the price." —Tele

    Get it from Target for $9 (available in 17 shades).

    6. A waterproof L'Oreal Paris concealer to banish dark circles, blemishes, acne scars, and discoloration from sight, leaving you with that highly pigmented, highlighted 'n' flawless complexion you've been craving.

    a model showing half of their face without the makeup and half of their face with
    Target

    Promising review: "I love this concealer so much! It is full coverage for anyone wondering, and I wear it every day to school to test out the school air and it is definitely school air-proof. It makes my base look so smooth and I always have issues with my concealers creasing because I have a natural crease, but this wasn’t the case for this concealer. I definitely recommend." —Chickenbutt

    Get it from Target for $15.89 (available in 22 shades).

    7. A volume-boosting eyelash primer infused with mango butter and acai oil that I *swear* by if you like your lashes long, fluffy and free of clumping. Apply right before mascara and see how much of a difference this stuff makes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Will be buying again for sure. Cruelty-free and the quality is amazing!!! Two birds one stone, makes my eyelashes look amazing and the mascara just glides on." —Ashley Lauren

    Get it from Amazon for $4.99.

    8. And a super affordable mascara that one makeup artist reviewer ~raves~ easily outperforms all of the others they've tried over the years, even the most expensive of brands. Wow. Talk about a winner.

    Review&#x27;s lashes coated in the mascara
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am a makeup artist. This mascara outperforms nearly every other mascara I have used and I am 55 and have purchased and used an innumerable amount of drugstore and specialty mascaras, especially all the high-priced ones that are SUPPOSED to do what this very quiet, low-marketed, very black mascara does: coats every lash, thickens, and lengthens every time and for this price?!?! Sssshhh, don't tell anyone." —Laura

    Get it from Amazon for $4.74.

    9. A vibrant, versatile E.l.f. multistick blush which will save you big bucks not only because of its AMAZING price but also because it can be used on your cheeks, lips *and* lids, leaving a smooth, nourished finish chock full o' skin-loving ingredients.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m trying cream products for the first time and absolutely loving it! It’s a much quicker and more seamless makeup look and this color is my favorite blush so far on my fair/light skin. You can easily do a light amount, and if you want you can build it up to whatever you like!" —K L Webb

    Get it from Amazon for $5 (available in seven shades).

    10. A Maybelline eyebrow pencil for instant fuller, thicker brows that perfectly frame your beautiful face. Bold brows are *always* in.

    Reviewer&#x27;s brow before and after using the pencil
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this stuff so much. I use the deep brown and it matches well with my natural eyebrow color. It goes on nicely and I love the little brush end which helps blend it in better. I use it every day, and it gives a nice natural eyebrow tint. I only wish it lasted longer! I get a new one maybe every two to three months or so." —Bella

    Get it from Amazon for $8.54 (available in four shades).

    11. A BB cream with SPF 42, which I use and *love* as it's tinted, blends well with all my other beauty products I layer on top ~and~ makes for a fantastic swap for the typical primer + foundation combo. Not to mention, it protects my skin from the harsh rays of the sun.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my go-to foundation. I have extremely dry and textured red skin, and this gives me a more even tone. The product is not greasy but leaves a more moisturized finish and doesn’t wear off after an hour. I’ll be a lifetime user of this foundation!" —summer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in six shades).

    12. Or an E.l.f. color-correcting cream if you want even more coverage and to cover up any redness while giving your face a signature enviable glow. Did I mention it's vegan and cruelty free, too? So good.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The applicator helps you use a perfect small amount because a little foundation really does go a very long way. It's creamy, wonderful coverage. I love that it gives me SPF sun protection, too. It's both pretty and good for my skin. It completely covers up a major facial skin cancer scar. It makes me feel more comfortable and confident in my facial skin. I highly recommend this foundation." —Tori

    Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in 20 shades).

    13. A hypoallergenic eyeshadow stick if you want a simple, on-the-go solution to covering your lids in the morning without the usual fuss of eyeshadow primer, brushes, etc. It comes in dozens of gorg colors and won't leave you teary eyed.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They usually say you get what you pay for as if it's a bad thing and that paying more doesn't always mean a better product. This eyeshadow duo goes on beautifully and doesn't cost an arm and a leg! I'm loving it!!!" —Krystal

    Get it from Amazon for $11.45 (available in 52 colors)

    14. And an E.l.f. liquid glitter eyeshadow for a shining, shimmering splendid eye look formulated for ultra-comfortable, long-lasting wear and minimal fallout. Swipe this goodness on and shine bright like a diamond.

    amazon.com, instagram.com

    Promising review: "I love glitter. If you enjoy glitter, buy this. It’s so shiny, lasts ALL DAY and is gorgeous. I mean, it’s glitter on your eye, but in a cute way. Legit super easy to take off, too. You can put it directly on and then blend out the edges. Obsessed" —Camie

    Get it from Amazon for $5.23+ (available in eight colors).

    15. A pack of clear argan oil lip gloss, which I am super obsessed with. They all smell incredible (I especially love the coconut one) without being overpowering and give your lips a quick glow-up that doesn't feel sticky or tacky in the slightest. Swipe some over your lipstick for a glossy finish.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am the biggest lip gloss fan out there. I buy them all. These are my holy grail and thank God I gave these a chance, they are fabulous! They look and go on beautifully with great shine. Totally in love! I will always buy these." —Jan

    Get a pack of five different flavors from Amazon for $6.49.

    16. A Milani powder blush for a little highlight, shine, and sparkle on the apples of your cheeks, not to mention it comes in the most darling floral compact (and in a variety of cool, shimmery colors and shades).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is by far my favorite blush I have purchased. I have a lot of name-brand blush, and this beats them all. The color works on pretty much all skin tones. I am a makeup artist and use it on so many clients. The perfect slight shine and highlight without overdoing it. You can add a highlighter if you want tons of shine." —Paige

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in six colors).

    17. An E.l.f. concealer that lasts up to *16 hours* and, as some reviewers say, is the holy grail of all concealers, plus is ultra-pigmented, full of skin-lovin' ingredients and dries quickly. What more do you need?

    Amazon, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail of all concealers. So affordable and works better than other high-end concealers." —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $6.64+ (available in 23 shades).

    18. A six-piece matte liquid lipstick set for smudge-proof, easy-to-apply, waterproof lip goodies in the prettiest packaging you ever did see.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I fell in love with these just as I tested them on arrival. Creamy, easy to apply, smudge-proof, beautiful colors in both sets, soft-to-feel, sleek, beautiful packaging...a makeup artist's go-to product. Every pro-makeup artist should have it handy in the kit." —Smitri

    Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.99 (available in three set colors).

    19. A clear NYX Professional brow glue reviewers and makeup artists alike *love* as they lay down even the most unruly of brows while still maintaining a natural look.

    amazon.com, instagram.com

    Promising review: "This is my new holy grail for brow gel. I apply this then brush through with a clean spoolie to get them how I want and then once they dry, you’re good for the day!" —Kelsey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (also available in four shades).

    20. A Coty loose setting powder so you won't sweat off all that gorgeous makeup you worked so hard applying, as it works to actively regulate your skin's oil production and reduces the appearance of fine lines and blemishes.

    Reviewer wearing the powder showing it helped reduce shine
    61-year-old reviewer wearing the powder over their makeup
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm 51-years-old and I've been using Airspun powder since I was in my twenties. I've tried other powders, but I always come back to Airspun because it's always been superior to anything else I've tried. It has a soft, fine texture that applies so smoothly. It sets your makeup fabulously and helps to minimize pores. It's also great for baking. I love the iconic Airspun scent. Try it, you won't be sorry." —Elizabeth Deck

    Get it from Amazon for $13.27+ (available in five shades).

    21. A highlighter palette to light up your face *and* your life whether you want to contour, bronze or simply add a little shine to the tops of your cheekbones with all its glittery, buttery goodness.

    Reviewer showing off the palette and swatches on their fingers
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow wow wow! This highlighter kit is perfection. Don’t go buying high-end highlighters. This kit fit your needs! Trust me! It has a beautiful sheen on the skin and lasts forever on the skin!" —Trantham

    Get it from Amazon for $8.99.

    22. A Physicians Formula butter bronzer for a light touch of sun so you can glow with the most gorgeous finish *and* lasting hydration for your skin to drink up like a tropical smoothie. Bonus: it smells like a beach paradise.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been a professional makeup artist for over 32 years. I have worked as a freelance artist and as key makeup artist for many high-end events. I have used many professional makeup brands and of course prefer them to commercial brands. That being said, I use this bronzer every single day and love it! Smooth, flawless finish, exceptional warm shade, does not oxidize on the skin. Best ever!" —Be Kind, Do Good Work!

    Get it from Amazon for $9+ (available in nine shades).

    23. A must-have flat blending brush that's super simple to hold, soft to the touch, and especially excellent for blending in liquid, cream, powder, or really, anything in your kit. You'll def feel (and look) like a pro using this one.

    Reviewer holding the blue brush
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a professional makeup artist who has worked on actors, I have found that this brush saves so much time and it BETTER than the Beauty Blender. No joke. Try it!!!" —Taylor

    Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 13 colors).

    24. A brilliant lash-enhancing serum you simply apply once daily to your lash line and watch as it miraculously turns short, thin and/or brittle lashes to swooping, long, thick ones in just weeks to months. Use this beauty essential consistently and you'll see a massive difference.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I used this product last year and had great results. After my first tube of this ran out, I switched to a cheaper lash growth product on the market. Well...you get what you pay for. The new product did NOT work as well for me as this did. So, here I am a year later, and my lashes are back to average length again. I know when I start using this my lashes will be back to looking long, thick and gorgeous! I am so excited! I never got SO many compliments on my eyes and my lashes as when I was using this product. So after using many different lash growth products on the market, I can confidently say this is the best (in my opinion). Also, I am an esthetician/makeup artist and I recommend this product to all of my clients who are trying to achieve significant lash growth results without a prescription product. If you use it EVERY night the results will amaze you and everyone else!" —A.B.

    Get it from Amazon for $36+ (available in three sizes).

    25. And a long-lasting lip liner pencil set in a wonderful variety of bold, beautiful and highly-pigmented colors for a smooth, creamy base for your lip look of the day. Your smackers deserve the royal treatment, after all.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These pencils come nice and sharp. The lids fit well and the color selection is excellent for a first li- lining kit. They go on nice and smooth but they do have staying power; they don't just wipe off but when you're putting it on it doesn't feel like you're going to tear the skin on your lips. I highly recommend this set." —Kajmere

    Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.38+ (available in four styles).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.