    30 Home Organization Items From Wayfair That’ll Help Get Through Your Spring Cleaning

    Spring cleaning just got way easier to tackle.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A stylish storage ottoman that not only looks *fantastic* in any room in your home but is also a wonderful place to rest your feet...or for your fur babies to relax their paws.

    Wayfair, Angela / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Obsessed with this ottoman!! So well-made; the fabric is buttery soft and the color is vibrant. Love the button detail, and it makes a great blanket box and coffee table." —Taelor

    Price: $156.99+ (originally $462.99+; available in seven colors)

    2. An elegant, Art Deco-inspired bar cart from Kelly Clarkson's home line so all your spring cleaning problems will feel like champagne problems by the time you're done organizing your living area.

    Review photo of the champagne gold bar cart
    Ricardo Sofia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful cart! Very sturdy, easy to put together, and it is STUNNING! We have received countless compliments on it, and it shipped so quickly!" —Del

    Price: $189.99+ (available in four colors)

    3. A chic makeup organizer so you'll not only tidy up your ever-growing beauty collection but also ensure that getting ready is always a cinch — and you'll never lose a lipstick or pricey perfume bottle ever again.

    The makeup organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great little organizer for my teen's makeup." —C

    Price: $32.99 (originally $44.99)

    4. A clever closet system to ensure all your best wardrobe pieces are not only organized to a tee but are within easy reach (and your line of sight) so you don't have to go rummaging through messy, cluttered drawers ever again.

    Christi / Wayfair, Donna / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Instructions were super easy to understand. Put it all together in about 30 minutes. Even on carpet it’s really sturdy and solid without having to secure it to the wall. It's a nice space saver if you have a bunch of extra stuff with no place to put it. The cube bins fit three wide across the bottom shelf if you so desire. Great purchase." —Christopher

    Price: $153.99+ (originally $183.99+; available in six colors)

    5. A seven-piece food storage set complete with cute lil' customizable labels to really beautify your snack selection. Elevate your food game and show off those yummy treats while keeping 'em from going stale or spilling.

    Review photo of the white container set
    Andrea / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Bought this set for my daughter after I bought a set for myself. Beautiful and nice to see-through with blank labels you can write on yourself." —Patricia

    Price: $31.99 for a seven-piece set (originally $39.99; available in five colors)

    6. A geometric bookcase so your TBR pile and CD and DVD collection can get up off the floor, out of the way, and be artfully stacked in a place that's super simple to grab from when you need them.

    Wayfair reviewer / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect size. Great design. Really happy with my purchase." —Tina

    Price: $44.99+ (originally $94.99; available in four colors and two sizes)

    7. A three-piece fabric basket set providing both style *and* practicality to keep your space tidy and clutter-free. The textured tan tones add a natural-looking vibe to your living space, no matter what you store in 'em.

    Faith / Wayfair, Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love the material. Nice neutral tone, and my cat liked the biggest one so much, it's now his bed on my desk." —Natalie

    Price: $25.99 for a set of three (originally $38.99)

    8. A flatware drawer organizer so you can say goodbye to rummaging through cluttered drawers and hello to effortless mealtime prep with everything neatly sorted and accessible. Ugh, chef's kiss.

    Review photo of the organizer
    Meagan / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Looks great and the right size for the new silverware I purchased at the same time." —Diana

    Price: $10.99 (originally $19.99)

    9. A laundry organizer to turn your laundry room into a clutter-free haven that, as reviewers rave, is sturdy enough to hold fabric softeners and detergent while providing space to hang your air-dry items.

    The laundry room organizer
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect, durable. Very good quality. Is able to hold the weight of the laundry detergents." —Donna

    Price: $121.99+ (available in 11 sizes)

    10. An under-the-bed storage bag with handles and a clear plastic cover to give that unused area something to do other than collect dust bunnies.

    black under-bed storage container with a clear top, filled with clothing, sliding out from under a bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These boxes for under-bed storage were just what I was searching for. A perfect way to store my out-of-season clothes and make more room in my closet…all at a good price point." —Barbara

    Price: $9.67+ (available in seven colors)

    11. A smart bed with built-in storage, LED lights *and* USB ports. WOW. Not only does this save you serious space, it turns your bed into an all-day relaxation pad that you'll probably never want to leave.

    The smart bed
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Excellent and easy assembly. It is a strong and steady bed frame, and I’m in absolute love with it. I’m so glad I found this!" —Wayfair reviewer

    Price: $179.99+ (originally $480+; available in sizes full–king)

    12. A charming accent cabinet that'll swallow up all your bedroom or living area clutter while adding a dash of style.

    Iqra / Wayfair, Andrea / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I bought two of them for my basement to go under the TV. I love how they look so much I just bought the matching end tables." —Kimberly

    Price: $112.99+ (originally $156.99+; available in two colors)

    13. An adjustable framed medicine cabinet because mirrors *always* open up a space (and give you an excuse to look at your gorgeous self), so why not get one that's super useful?

    The mirrored medicine cabinet
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Great value. Really elegant look for a bargain price." —Chava

    Price: $137.99+ (originally $159.99+; available in three sizes)

    14. A hall tree featuring a bench and shoe storage so you have a proper place to sit while lacing up your boots. Add a touch of rustic cottagecore aesthetic to your entryway, to boot!

    Wooden hall tree with storage shelves, coat hooks, and bench filled with shoes and accessories
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Perfect in every way. Not cheap at all, slim profile for a hallway, but still fits shoes. This is exactly what I was looking for." —Michelle

    Price: $159.99+ (originally $225.99+; available in two colors)

    15. An adjustable laptop cart that's ideal for those who work and take Zoom meetings from the bed or couch — especially if your mattress or sofa is your favorite place in the world and you (quite understandably) never want to leave.

    The laptop cart
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Product came on time and with everything needed to put it together. The process of putting the desk together took 10-15 minutes. The quality is pretty good. Very nice to look at and sturdy." —Marlo

    Price: $23.73+ (originally $38.99; available in two sizes and five colors)

    16. A sturdy metal storage shelf if you're sick of staring at all the clutter in your garage, kitchen, or closet and want to get it up, out of the way, and in its proper place for good.

    A kitchen storage rack with various items including a microwave, cookware, and plants
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "I needed a heavy-duty shelving unit to store clay on for my studio, and this was perfect! It takes a lot of weight — easy and fast to put together. Very happy." —Gabrielle

    Price: $59.99 (available in two colors)

    17. A six-drawer storage chest so you finally have a discreet yet easy-to-access place to store all your old tax documents and various papers and knickknacks. This way, you can keep track of it all while also keeping it out of sight and out of mind (most of the time).

    The storage chest
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Absolutely love it! Sturdy and well-proportioned. I highly recommend it." —Robin

    Price: $52.99 (available in two colors)

    18. A fabric bin to keep all your loose items like socks and undies nicely tucked away and easy to sort through. Alternatively, use this to store extra toiletries, towels, or makeup — the possibilities are *endless,* people.

    The fabric bin
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These fabric bins are more substantial than the picture shows; strong bottom holds a lot." —Leslie

    Price: $13.99

    19. A four-piece accent shelf if you're in need of a stunning place to properly show off all your fave books, candles, framed photos, and assorted tchotchkes. Reviewers say assembly is a snap, too.

    The weathered oak shelf
    Brooklyn / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Beautiful and was very easy to assemble. Fits perfectly in my little office area over my desk above my computer. Looks great!" —Wal

    Price: $33.99+ (originally $54.99; available in four colors)

    20. A fantastic makeup vanity with open shelves, five rotatable drawers *and* a light-up mirror (whoa) that's perfect for all hair and makeup lovers who want their own customized beauty station. No more cluttering up your bathroom counters — this one's just for you.

    The makeup vanity
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "LOVE IT! I’ve never had a vanity before, and this one is so cute and perfect for me. It has a lot of storage, the lighting is great (three different settings), and I love that it fits in the corner of the room. I assembled it almost alone, it took a couple of hours. I’ve assembled a lot of furniture and this one had very clear and easy instructions. Everything was labeled and easy to find. Thank you!!" —Wayfair reviewer

    Price: $172.99+ (available in three colors)

    21. A water-resistant, lockable deck box for patios and decks that can withstand even the most torrential of spring downpours, keeping all your stuff totally safe and dry.

    The black deck box
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "It’s a snap to put together! Took us five minutes to complete. Looks expensive but was a reasonable price. Love the look!" —nancy

    Price: $63+ (originally $86.99+; available in four colors)

    22. A sliding pot organizing rack to save you serious space and time when cooking and cleaning. Let your kitchen be a place of peace, not stress and clutter.

    Wayfair, philecia/ Wayfair

    Promising review: "This rack totally changed how I feel about my kitchen! I wish I would have bought it years ago! So easy to grab what I need without removing all the stacked pots and stuff in my cabinet. I love it! I’m thinking of buying a second one!" —Anne

    Price: $43.99 (originally $49.99)

    23. A floor basket that's great for laundry and excellent for storing extra blankets, afghans, bulky comforters, and toys. Warning: Your furry friends may find them to be cozy nap spots as well.

    Review photo of cat on top of the taupe white basket
    Paul/Wayfair

    Promising review: "I love this! It was perfect for the space I made for it, and I use it to keep all the newspapers, magazines, and other papers that I will eventually recycle. It keeps them very neat and tidy and is beautiful to look at. I could not be happier with my purchase!" —Margaret 

    Price: $49.99+ (originally $89+; available in three sizes and six colors)

    24. An open armoire for your entryway, hall or walk-in closets so everything can stay organized and within reach. Honestly, these are so much better than typical chest drawers and are perfect for people who don't have the luxury of a coat closet.

    Wayfair, Candace / Wayfair

    Promising review: "This was a great purchase! It fit exactly what I needed in my closet and gave me just enough extra room! Looks great and wasn't that hard to put together." —Cindy

    Price: $244.99 

    25. A set of six vacuum-seal bags because whether you're switching out your winter clothes due to lack of closet space or just need to streamline your storage, these are the perfect solution. Transform your bulky sweater pile into a sleek, file-like stack with ease and bid farewell to seasonal panic. Oh, and did I mention they're reusable, too?

    The vacuum seal bag
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "These came in handy for organizing all our blankets and comforters we had stacked in a closet. I love comforters and having nice ones for myself and when family comes." —Matt

    Price: $17.37 for a six-pack (originally $27)

    26. A six-piece desk organizing system with everything you need to keep your WFH space tidy and efficient. Desk chaos? Gone. In its place? Increased productivity *and* feng shui.

    The desk organizer
    Wayfair

    The set includes a wastebasket, dual-section filer, sticky pad holder, business card tray, pencil cup, and a paperclip holder.

    Promising review: "I’m definitely a perfectionist when organizing my desk area, and these perfectly fit most of my workspace supplies with a stylish industrial/farmhouse look!" —Michelle

    Price: $16.99+ (originally $32.99+; available in two colors)

    27. A storage organizing system to prevent that horrible avalanche of clothes befalling you that's bound to happen with a less organized closet.

    Karachi / Wayfair

    Promising review: "Super happy with my purchase. The quality was great. Easy assembly. I have a super small closet and this basically doubled my space. Great communication from Wayfair and really fast shipping. Couldn't be more pleased." —Barb

    Price: $117.19+ (originally $182.34+; available in two styles and three colors)

    28. An ultra-slim utility cart with wheels so your fabric softener and detergent are always within arm's length but NOT out in the open, as they can be quite visually off-putting. Minimalism is in, folks — even in the laundry room. Alternatively, this works fantastically in a kitchen.

    The utility cart
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Now that I needed to fill a gap formed by my new washing machine, which happened to be narrower than my old one, I remembered these carts. I am happy to find this one, which is made of solid wood, does not look cheap, and has a closed front and back. This is a very important feature that I had not thought of before. I wanted a more open cart to make it easier to reach the things stored on it, but now I realize that the closed front and back hide the things stored in the cart and, this way, reduce the visual clutter. The cart rolls in and out very easily, making it not a problem to get to the stuff stored in it." —Izabella

    Price: $49.99 (originally $199)

    29. A drawer organizer to seriously simplify your morning routine and gain back all those wasted minutes when you'd otherwise be rummaging around for a matching sock. Ugh, the worst.

    Review photo of the drawer organizer
    Julia / Wayfair

    Promising review: "I absolutely love these organizers. I'm not sure how I lived without them. It's nice to be able to see the items that are in my drawer instead of looking at messes every time I open them. I have not gotten around to using all of them yet, but I started with my socks, and I know that the other ones will prove to be just as useful." —Linda

    Price: $28.99 

    30. And an over-the-door cabinet organizer because *every inch* counts in your quest for an organized bathroom (or kitchen, or pantry, or anywhere).

    Wire storage basket hanging on white cabinet door with shower supplies inside
    Wayfair

    Promising review: "Doesn’t obstruct shutting the cabinet door. Very helpful for organizing." —Wayfair reviewer

    Price: $9.99+ (originally $19.99+; available in two sizes and four finishes)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.