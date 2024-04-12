BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    25 Cute Sandals For Showing Off Your Spring Pedi

    Flaunt your freshly painted shoes in style.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A super chic pair of leather slides with chic European flair, which makes sense as they're made in Greece by an incredibly talented local designer.

    Christina Christi / Etsy

    Christina Christi is a woman-owned, Athens, Greece-based business. All of her jewelry, bags, and sandals are handcrafted.

    Promising review: "Love these sandals, good fit, beautifully made, and they arrived so quickly. I would definitely buy from Christina again." —karengazz

    Get them from Christina Christi on Etsy for $94.23+ (originally $125.64; available in sizes 5–10.5 and two colors).

    2. A pair of studded Steve Madden sandals because best believe you're still bejeweled, as our girl Taylor sings. Add a little edge to your OOTD and shine on, beautiful.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "LOVE these sandals! So comfortable and stylish. I adore the Valentino Rockstud line, and these sandals offer a similar look. I found them true to size (same as my other open-toed sandals) and comfortable out of the box." —TJ

    Get them from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 21 colors).

    3. A pair of highly popular Plaka sandals which are handmade and incredibly durable for both long and short strolls alike.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I bought these for a trip to New Orleans, which involved lots and lots of walking in high humidity. I literally got compliments on them everywhere we went, and they were so comfortable I could wear them all day. We walked miles and miles and my feet didn't hurt (which is a small miracle given that I have arthritis). They're surprisingly durable and the woven fabric is incredibly soft. Even when my feet swelled due to the heat and humidity, they were still pretty darn comfy. I highly recommend these sandals and plan to buy a few more pairs this spring." —UrbanUtah

    Get them from Amazon for $34.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and 25 colors).

    4. A pair of beloved Teva sandals that have the following fantastic things going for them: they're quick-drying, extremely cute, adjustable, and super easy to walk in. Whew. Talk about a multitasker.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Comfiest shoes on the planet. I bought them for my trip to Thailand, which included a heavy amount of walking and hiking. I now wear them all the time, even for non-adventurous activities. They are so darn comfortable, and have great grip." —Caroline V.

    Get them from Amazon for $39.95+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 13 colors).

    5. An extremely comfortable pair of Clarks sea breeze sandals you can honestly never go wrong with, as they're great for all manner of warm weather, including beach trips, picnics, pool days, and long walks in the sunshine.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I own these shoes in three different colors and this is my fourth purchase. I love walking in these and I can’t tell you how comfortable they are! It literally feels like I am walking on clouds. After buying these shoes, I am able to complete my daily steps goal easily. I actually enjoy walking now, thanks to these sandals. They come in a large variety of colors so you can match them to your outfits! You must get these!"—Hira

    Get them from Amazon for $30.41+ (available in sizes 5–12 and a variety of styles).

    6. A pair of ultra-supportive Croc platforms reviewers rave are as easy to walk in as they are fun, lightweight, and durable. You may just be tempted to grab them in several color combos.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These sandals look cute and are super comfortable at the same time. I can wear these walking for hours and my feet don’t hurt. I have three pairs and my sister has five pairs. I’m a nurse so I know a thing or two about our feet hurting. Get this now!" —Placeholder

    Get them from Amazon for $47+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 19 colors).

    7. A pair of huarache sandals specially designed to mold to your foot as you wear them, so it's ~highly recommended~ you size down if you're in between sizes. Oh yeah, and these beauties are all handmade by Mexican artisans. Super cool.

    Model holding the sandal and wearing the other
    Macarena Collection / Etsy

    Macarena Collection is a small California-based business. All of their shoes are handmade by Mexican artisans. 

    Promising review: "Quality is awesome, and I love the leather smell. Makes my whole closet smell good! Perfectly comfortable right out of the box. Wore them all day, no blisters! Color is pretty pale but it goes with everything." —esnotary

    Get them from Macarena Collection on Etsy for $46.49 (originally $61.99; available in sizes 5–10).

    8. A pair of vegan leather chunky platforms if you want to add a little height to your look. Maintain comfort all day long and give off a vibe of total casual coolness? Sign me up for these shoes.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! These are my third pair. They are extremely comfortable for all day or night wear immediately out of the box. I can dance in them for hours, which I can't say about most of my other shoes. I bought the silver pair to go with a specific dress I wore to a wedding. I have the gold ones and the white ones, too. I plan to buy the black ones soon. One drawback is the white bottoms because they get so dirty, and it is visible. But I have had success cleaning them with soap and water or baby wipes and getting most of the scuffs off." —beachbum2021

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and seven colors).

    9. A pair of Sam Edelman sandals simply begging to be paired with a pretty sundress, big floppy hat, and your sparkliest jewelry. It's time for springtime brunch.

    Reviewer wearing the light yellow sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love them and want to buy another pair! So comfortable. My first day in these I walked all around the city, no blisters or rubbing. I’ve been wearing them all week, and they are my new favorite sandals." —Evelyn

    Get them from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in sizes 5–13, including wide fits, and 26 colors).

    10. A darling pair of Crocs Hello Kitty slides *bursting* with personality. Be the cat's meow no matter where you wear these purr-fect shoes.

    The Hello Kitty slides
    Urban Outffiters

    Get them from Urban Outfitters for $80 (available in sizes six-nine).

    11. A pair of strappy Volcom flip-flops since it's likely high time to toss out your super worn ones from last season and graduate to a much sturdier, comfier pair perf for pedi season.

    Reviewer wearing the black sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "First: I hate flip-flops...I always break them or twist them sideways somehow. These are not your typical flip-flops. These are the most comfortable flip-flop sandals I’ve ever owned. I love these shoes! The extra strap makes all the difference in added comfort. I ordered these to take on vacation for wearing to/from the pool. Ended up not even unpacking the other shoes I packed. These were so comfortable and versatile that not only were they pool shoes, but also walking on the beach shoes and dinner shoes. I love them so much I’ll be ordering more in different colors." —Ian R.

    Get them from Amazon for $22.89+ (available in sizes 5–11 and 17 colors).

    12. A pair of platform espadrilles reviewers absolutely *ADORE* as they're wide feet friendly, comfy as heck, and a great alternative to traditional heels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I have been looking for some new spring/summer sandals and I just received these and they are so incredibly comfortable and super cute! I think I will order them in more colors. The width is perfect on me. I tend to have a wider foot, but not that wide and found they fit true to size. The color is fabulous too! I ordered gray." —Magical Everyday

    Get them from Amazon for $19.47+ (available in sizes 5.5–13, with wide fits, and a variety of colors).

    13. A flexible pair of cork sandals created specifically for maximum comfort because they contour perfectly to your feet as you wear them in over time. Reviewers say they're an excellent, affordable alternative to Birkenstocks...and one even claims they're COMFIER.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These shoes are amazing! They are so comfortable and so cute. These knock-stocks are the best! Will be buying a new pair as backup in case they break in the future." —Caroyln

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in sizes 6–12, including wide fits, and 20 colors).

    14. A pair of braided gladiators which are TOTALLY adjustable to your calves, allowing for maximum flexibility in comfort even if you're prone to swelling. Feel like the ultimate Greek gladiator in these.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "These are exactly what I was looking for. They're really cute, comfortable, and fit well. I prefer sandals to have some sort of ankle closure, so the soft straps on these are perfect. They can be tied in different ways, and won't slide off. I also love the color choices!" —JLH46&2

    Get them from Amazon for $26.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

    15. A stunning pair of open-toe beaded sandals so you can live your ultimate fairy tale, woodland nymph fantasy. (Anyone else??) Pair with casual jeans or a flowing dress to look and feel like a million bucks.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "I love these sandals! I have wide feet but they fit perfectly. The sole is cushioned and comfortable even for all day wear. I wore them for a week straight in Cancun and loved them." —Anna

    Get them from Amazon for $22.99 (available in sizes 5.5–10 and 15 colors).

    16. A sturdy pair of athletic sandals that are SUPER easy to clean (so feel free to get them as wet, sticky, and sandy as you like), keeping your feet securely in place as you adventure on all spring long.

    Reviewer on a kayak wearing the black sandals
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "My daughter has been wanting the sandals for sometime, so imagine her excitement when she came across the amazing sale they had. These are perfect sandals for any occasion whether it is hiking or throwing them on with a summer dress. Comfortable and durable." —Heather

    Get them from Amazon for $20.01+ (available in sizes 5–11, wide with fits, and 27 colors).

    17. A pair of Reef cushion flip-flops if you've been meaning to book a springtime vacation and need all the more incentive comfy shoe-wise (hey, these are lightweight and easy to pack). Just a note that fans of these shoes recommend sizing up.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wow! I’m SOLD. These are super comfortable! Love the arch support. The straps are thin and feminine, which I love. I typically wear a 9, but sized up to a 10, based off reviews and I’m glad I did. I never want to take these off!" —Madilyne

    Get them from Amazon for $29.70+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 11 colors).

    18. A cushy slide sandal that's truly like traipsing around on big, fluffy clouds all day long. I own a similar pair and I'm absolutely obsessed with how perfect they are for wearing around the house or during a quick walk to the corner store.

    Model wearing the yellow slide sandals
    Walmart

    Promising review: "So comfortable! I love the shoes. I love them!! I'm getting ready to order two more pairs [in] different colors." —Krystal

    Get them from Walmart for $16.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and five colors).

    19. A sporty pair of Sorel sandals which may just be the most comfortable pair of shoes you've ever put on. They're ~especially~ awesome for long walks, errands, and days out on the town.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising reviews: "Just perfect! I love these! They're so comfortable. I can walk a mile and more in these." —Carolyn

    "Love my new sandals! Great cushioning and arch support, sporty look, and the adjustable strap is great for the Florida humidity that makes your feet swell when you walk a bit. I found them true to size. I'm usually between an 8 and 8.5 (usually the larger size in athletic shoes) and found the 8 in these to fit well. Got lots of compliments on them my first day wearing them! Soooo comfy!" —Maggie

    Get them from Amazon for $109 (available in sizes 6–11 and eight colors).

    20. A pair of Toms heeled sandals ideal for the office, dinner, or date nights, as they'll leave your feet feelin' happy even if you're on them for hours at a time. Oh yeah, and they're just plain beautiful to look at.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this shoe! I love that it fits like a bootie. Adorable with skinny jeans/leggings, dresses, etc. Can be dressed up or down — I wore them to a wedding in Greece, and also out and about during the day in Spain. Very comfortable for walking, dancing, whatever! I typically wear between a 7.5 and an 8, and I tried on both sizes. Ultimately the 8 was more comfy." —jasmineflower

    Get them from Amazon for $59.98+ (available in sizes 5–12 and seven colors).

    21. A pretty pair of Steven Madden flats to wear with your fave seasonal dress and add a handbag and live your *full* springtime fantasy.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Great quality and fits nice on the foot. The sandal has nice stretch and is comfortable to walk in. The color is pretty and goes well with white and all light colors. The seller delivered the item in perfect condition and as promised." —Julie

    Get them from Amazon for $54.95 (available in sizes 5–11 and 18 styles).

    22. A pair of elastic-strap low wedges which are delightfully stretchy and, as reviewers rave, easy to wear even if you are prone to bunions or have high arches.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Planned a last-minute international beach trip and assumed that my trip would be spent in flip-flops. Nope. These I purchased at the last minute as a back up and they worked miracles. They fit my wide feet (one is wider than the other and both fit with the stretchy straps), they were comfortable and I wore them seven times in seven days. Great arch support. Simply felt great. I will buy every other color and they will be my go-to all summer! Also, I stopped wearing heels a couple of years ago due to ankle challenges and the small heel on these is no problem." —Lisa

    Get them from Amazon for $24.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and nine colors).

    23. An understated pair of Kenneth Cole wedges with stacked heels oh-so-subtle, you'll barely notice them (and they won't cause you any pain).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "SOOO comfy! These are CUTE! Made very well and has a cushion built in so they are very comfy to walk in and doesn't require 'breaking them in' before first time use. Love them...may get in another color. I have thin feet...from arch to top of foot and sandals are typically loose but these fit great. Not tight and not too loose." —Stacey

    Get them from Amazon for $36.99+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and seven colors).

    24. A pair of rhinestone sandals so you can really get your *mermaid-core* aesthetic on this spring. It's totally on-trend right now, after all. 🧜‍♀️

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Gorgeous! These sandals look beautiful and are so comfy. They have a cushioned bottom that allows for walking for long periods of time." —Ruth

    Get them from Amazon for $30.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 12 colors).

    25. And an ankle strap espadrille wedge to wear proudly from mid-spring to late summer. They give you *just* enough added height without the usual discomfort of heels.

    Model wearing the yellow wedges
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They are very comfortable right from the start. No breaking them in and a perfect height!" —Wanda

    Get them from Walmart for $10.37+ (available in sizes 5.5–10.5 and five colors).

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.