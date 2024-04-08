BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    These 28 Dresses From Amazon Are Cute, Inexpensive, And Perfect For Warm Weather

    You'll reach for these warm weather gems all season long.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A chiffon party dress if you want to elevate your style game while still feeling easy, breezy, and beautiful as this baby is *super* breathable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is SO CUTE! It is the perfect summer dress for special events. It is light and airy. It does have some stray thread and isn’t perfectly sewn but you can’t beat the price. I can’t wait to wear this dress to a summer wedding!" —Santanna

    Price: $43.54+ (available in sizes XS–XL and 33 styles)

    2. A retro, '50s style flared A-line dress available in *so* many fabulous patterns and colors, you'll be tempted to try them all on for your next dinner date at the local diner, whether or not you're dining inside or al fresco.

    Reviewer wearing the strawberry sleeveless flared A-line dress
    Instagram: @summerskin90 / Via instagram.com

    Promising review: "My friend sent me a picture of a dress from a boutique in New Orleans and I was obsessed with it. I spent hours searching for a similar one that didn't cost $150. This dress fit the bill. After I read reviews, I made the purchase. I couldn't be happier! It is gorgeous!" —Brianna

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 10 styles)

    3. A gorgeously layered swing dress that'll make you want to run barefoot through the woods like a happy little forest creature. Seriously, this beautiful dress is a warm-weather fairy tale dream.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "So beautiful, light, and it fits perfectly! Got so many compliments on it. This is a keeper for sure!" —Motherofone

    Price: $35.98+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 27 styles)

    4. An elegant lantern-sleeve dress with an adorable tie knot in the back to make you feel like the belle of the summer ball. You'll be dying to don it for your next outdoor 'gram photo shoot.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is exactly what I wanted! This is my graduation dress and it’s so adorable. It’s thin but not sheer so it’s perfect for warm weather! It’s easy to put on by yourself and it’s so flattering and adorable! For such a cheap price I was worried but I’m so happy with it I feel like a fairy!! I don’t typically wear dresses but I’ll start now!" —emily g.

    Price: $37.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 styles)

    5. A versatile T-shirt dress you can easily dress up or down, depending on what you're up to that day. Wear with high-heeled boots and chunky jewelry for an outdoor concert or add a light jacket on chillier evenings.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This was a gift for my daughter. She absolutely loves it! She says it is perfect! Just roomy enough, and the pockets are the best part ever! She is currently going to purchase the other two colors because she loves it so much!" —Nana

    Price: $31.85+ (available in sizes XL–5XL and 27 styles)

    6. An airy patchwork mini dress that'll have you longing to wear it while spinning in circles around on the sands of a beautiful beach. Oh, and did I mention that it comes with handy adjustable strings?

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love this dress! I ordered it in the beige color first and I absolutely love the material! It is so light and airy, feminine and flowy!" —Ironlatina

    Price: $27.99 (available in sizes S–XL and 28 styles)

    7. A casual flowy tunic dress to wear while strolling along the boardwalk, sipping wine on a rooftop, or simply sitting outside and enjoying the sun's lazy descent at dusk.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I can’t say enough good things about this dress. The length is great and fit is great! Perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals." —Kayla

    Price: $36.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 44 styles)

    8. A stylish, office-appropriate balloon-sleeve midi dress (with pockets!) because even though it's getting toasty outside, that doesn't mean you shouldn't always be as comfy, cool, and chic as humanly possible.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’d buy this dress in several more colors if I could. It’s a perfect casual dress that’s long enough to be professional and comfortable. I’d like to see it in a yellow stripe, very light gray stripe, and maybe a soft lavender." —DWS

    Price: $35.99+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 18 styles)

    9. A ruched mini dress which I personally own in multiple prints and always get *tons* of compliments on. It's flirty, flowy, and tons of fun, plus it looks great with everything from high heels to high-top sneakers.

    Reviewer wearing the maroon off-the-shoulder ruched mini-dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "Wore this recently on my road trip to Vegas. The dress is super comfortable and fits true to size! Very cute dress, solid material, and the arms aren’t too tight." —Janell 

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 13 styles)

    10. A high-waisted suspender dress you can pair with a tee or tank underneath to create a flirty "sk8r girl" look Avril Lavigne herself would be proud of.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This product fit way beyond my expectations. It is made of very nice material and looked great with a variety of blouses." —Sheryl

    Price: $9.99 (available in sizes S–L and five styles)

    11. A cotton beach dress absolutely *screaming* wear me in the summertime. Soft and nonclingy, you won't break a sweat in it even on the hottest of days.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Cotton dress fits perfectly. It has a zipper on the side but I can slide it on easily! Adjustable straps are a plus and the print is adorable! I will order another color, for sure! Super soft, as well. Dress is good quality and arrived as pictured. Recommend!!!" —Leslie

    Price: $32.95 (available in sizes S–XL and 40 styles)

    12. A fashionably loose graphic T-shirt dress with grunge appeal and the *perfect* amount of stretch. This one makes for the ideal music festival or outdoor fair attire as it's casual, comfy, and breathable.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The dress is so cute on and great for travel because it does not wrinkle." —kimem

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XL)

    13. A sexy bodycon dress featuring ruching that hugs every inch of you *just* right, no matter if you want to dress it down with flip-flops or up with fancy heels. It's the kind of dress you've been waiting all year to wear.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material is the perfect thickness, SO soft, not see-through at all, and the best part — the dress can be cinched up so it can be longer or shorter. Literally need every color!"—Stacie

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 16 colors)

    14. A polka dot cap-sleeve dress to really round out your wardrobe this spring and summer, especially if your dress selection has been a little spotty (puns very much intended).

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "Perfect summer dress. The cutest and dress I own! Lightweight and form-fitting but still have room to breathe; wish there were more colors so I could buy a bunch!!" —Holly

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 11 styles)

    15. A belted denim shirt dress that's a little bit country, a little bit rock 'n' roll, and a whole LOTTA boss babe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely positively love love love my denim dress. It’s super cute and flowy. I highly recommend that everyone purchase it. It fit perfectly." —KRush

    Price: $39.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and five colors)

    16. An A-line wrap dress easy to dress up or down and all but *made* for sunset photoshoots. This one is so good, you'll be nodding and saying, "yeah, that's a wrap, I found the best dress ever."

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this dress to a July wedding and I received COUNTLESS compliments! The dress was incredibly comfortable and breathable. Not see-through at all. I was anxious to see if the top portion of the dress would need pinned to stay together, but it did not! Perfect as is. The slit in the dress was high, so I had to be careful dancing, but other than that I had absolutely no issues. If I could rate this dress more than 5 stars I would!" —Abbey

    Price: $24.47 (available in sizes 1X–4X and 11 styles)

    17. A playful sleeveless midi-dress you'll want to romp around in all day and night, plus the wide array of quirky prints it comes in are so much fun you'll be tempted to buy 'em all.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I'm a mom of three boys under five so this seemed like a must-have...I am super impressed with how well this dress is made and how it fits. The fabric feels really nice and reminds me of an expensive Columbia sweat-wicking dress that I have. The colors are bright and fun! It fits true to size." —kalielise7

    Price: $26.99 (available in sizes S–3XL and 18 styles)

    18. A stunning button-down ruched dress sure to add a ~spring~ in your step and a ray of sunshine to your day even if it's cloudy or rainy outside.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this dress! It looks just as pictured; the material is of good quality and thick enough not to be see-through, yet not too heavy and it’s very well-made. This dress comes to just below my knees. Would definitely purchase again." —Dee

    Price: $30.90 (available in sizes S–XL and 19 styles)

    19. A V-neck wrap dress that'll have all of your friends *begging* to know which boutique you snagged it from. Wear it with bold sunglasses and a big floppy hat for an instant confidence boost.

    Reviewer wearing the black v-neck wrap dress
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This dress is super cute! I love it. Material is a bit thin but living in a state that’s always hot, it’s worth it." —William

    Price: $38.99 (available in sizes L–5XL and 13 styles)

    20. A sophisticated mock neck long-sleeve dress if you're in the mood to cover up a little yet still show off your stunning figure. Add a waist belt for a little extra style oomph.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The fit and flow of this dress is perfect! I liked how it looked online but was pleasantly surprised when it arrived. Great fit, true-to-size and the fabric feels great on my skin. Pair it with knee-high boots and a belt for the winter or wear with stylish sandals to bring the outfit into the spring/summer season!" —Renee

    Price: $29.99+ (available in sizes XS–4XL and 24 styles)

    21. A whimsical chiffon midi dress perfect for all your upcoming bridal or baby showers, brunch dates, family photo shoots, tea parties...really, anything that deserves a little sweet n' fanciful flair. 🌸

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The second I put this dress on I felt so beautiful. It fit perfectly, was well-made, with a perfect color and design. I wore it during some family pictures and it looked flawless." —Emilee

    Price: $36.99 (available in sizes 14–26 and 20 styles)

    22. An embroidery shift dress to truly bring back the summer of love and impress everyone around you with your laid-back '60s sense of style.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The fact that the material is thick enough so it won’t be clear but it's light enough to wear in summertime and not sweat is what I am loving! Perfect summer dress for a BBQ." —KARINA

    Price: $29.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 15 styles)

    23. A smart workout dress with built-in dress (um, genius) so you don't have to sacrifice style even when it's time to get your sweat on at the tennis courts, golf course, or any kind of athletic arena, really.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m so pleased with my purchase. I was nervous about ordering at first as I was afraid it would be really cheaply made. But it's actually great quality, very cute, and fits me perfectly. It comes with built-in shorts which is great. It is also very lightweight and not see-through. It is a tad longer than normal tennis dresses, but it's certainly not regular dress length. It’s a versatile dress, too. Overall, good value, excellent quality, and feels great." —Christopher

    Price: $34.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 styles)

    24. A lovely peasant chiffon dress so you can fully tap into the easy-going, eazy-breezy spirit of the season (in ultimate style, of course).

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I received multiple compliments wearing this dress to a wedding. It fit wonderfully and I felt beautiful in it!" —kaci

    Price: $44.99 (available in sizes XS–XL and 10 styles)

    25. A trendy geometric tunic dress which looks like resort wear but is great for a plethora of activities that don't just involve the beach and pool, like brunches, nice dinners al fresco, and even lounging around on the patio at sunset with a glass of wine and a good book.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Dress material was very thin and light, good for warm weather. Straps adjust. Colors are vibrant which I loved. I wore it for my bachelorette party and I got a lot of compliments on the dress." —Bethany

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL and 14 styles)

    26. A short-sleeve maxi dress practically made for days spent out in the sunshine, strolling around a beautiful botanical garden or enjoying an outdoor BBQ. Oh yeah, and did I mention the pockets??

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new favorite dress. I had strangers stopping me on my vacation and telling me how nice this dress looked. I loved the pockets; it got bunched up in my suitcase but came out looking perfectly. I've got to order some more of these and other styles. It is a little bit long, but I was able to cut off two inches of the bottom, did not hem and it worked perfectly. You can't even tell that it was cut off! I've never had a dress that was long like this. I usually am fighting them when they say they're long and they only come about mid-calf on me so to have a dress that was on the long side was awesome. Thank you." —UtahDiyWedding

    Price: $29.59 (available in sizes XS–4XL and a variety of styles)