27 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most stylish and loved pieces of clothing and accessories on the list this week:
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A buttery soft, breathable pair of high-waisted biker shorts reviewers love for their fantastic fit that helps keep everything properly in place and won't fall down no matter if you're hitting the gym or doing a series of downward-facing dogs.
2. A roomy, flexible crossbody sling bag perfect for trips both long and short as it has plenty of room for your passport, keys, ID, cards, lip gloss, phone, and pretty much any other small items you could think of that you'd need for smooth-sailing travels.
3. A sleeveless midi dress with ~actual pockets~ (YESS) available in so many darling colors and patterns, you'll be tempted to grab a handful of your absolute faves.
4. A pair of low-wedge Crocs sandals reviewers rave you can wear with ANYTHING in your closet. They also make for the absolute perfect strolling around shoe.
5. An adorable sleeveless romper ideal for those days when you can't be bothered to pick out a whole separate top and bottom and just want something incredibly comfortable (with pockets, no less) and cute to slip on and go.
6. A chic pair of oversized sunglasses so lightweight you'll seriously forget you're even wearing them...until you get a glimpse of your gorgeous self in a mirror or reflection, of course.
7. A racerback crop top reviewers happily report is double-lined (aka NOT see-through), stretchy, and ultra easy to wear with a variety of bottoms. It's honestly a layering fan's dream come true, too.
8. A trendy pair of espadrille sandals if you've been itching to show off your latest pedicure *and* want to add a little height to your OOTD. Oh yeah, and they're excellent for walking long distances, too.
9. A three-pack of cropped cami tanks if you have a trip or vacay coming up and want to pack light while giving yourself ~plenty~ of cute and ultra-versatile top options.
10. A pitch perfect pair of ballet flats easy as pie to pack for trips whether for business or pleasure plus they're ultra-comfy and provide plenty of cushioning.
11. A vibrant lantern long-sleeve top excellent for the office, and then Happy Hour drinks, and dinner afterwards with all your favorite people. 🥂
12. A gorgeous, dainty little Kendra Scott necklace you can get in your birthstone or favorite go-to color that reviewers say looks *way* more expensive than it actually is.
13. A playful knit sweatsuit set perfect for lazy days lounging around on the couch with a hot mug tea, good book and/or Netflix binge, natch.
14. An elegant layered initials bracelet *everyone* will be complimenting you on and begging to know which trendy boutique you scored it from.
15. A darling ruffle-sleeve top if you're seeking a sweet, flirtatious new wardrobe staple to wear with everything from jeans and flats to skirts and heels.
16. A full-coverage, wire-free comfort bra you'll honestly forget you're wearing, it's just that good. Not only are there no wires to poke and annoy you, it blends beautifully under T-shirts.
17. A pair of jersey pocket shorts great for hot summer days, gym sessions, or nights when you want to sleep in the world's most enjoyable pair of shorts to ever exist.
18. A wonderful pair of memory foam slippers ideal for those with perpetually cold feet or anyone who covets everything cozy and plush.
19. A sweater pullover top that strikes the ~best~ balance between cute blouse and warm, snuggly sweater, only this one won't ever get you overheated.
20. A pair of chunky teardrop earrings for a touch of effortless elegance and glamour without weighing down your earlobes, as they're plenty lightweight enough for sensitive ears.
21. A pair of no-show running socks which won't slide down and annoy you all day long, staying hidden from view and giving your toes plenty of cushion.
22. A causal pullover top you'll want to sport year 'round as it's truly the Goldilocks of shirts: good for every season, a cinch to dress up or down, endlessly accessorize-able, and ALWAYS comfy.
23. A pair of hands-free Skechers sneakers *so* supportive and easy to wear, you'll wonder what your life was ever like before it felt like traipsing over big fluffy clouds each time you put shoes on. They're perf for airport security too, since they're a breeze to get on and off.
24. A pair of sweater pants that'll elevate your cozy lounge look. Their high-rise fit and slightly flared design go with basically every comfy top (tees, tanks, and more).
