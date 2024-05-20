BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    27 Pieces Of Clothing And Accessories Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

    Attention: these pieces are highly rated and recommended by reviewers.

    Julia Lynn Rubin
    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Amazon has a list of products called "Movers and Shakers," which is pretty much just fancy talk for things that are currently ~trending~. Here are some of the most stylish and loved pieces of clothing and accessories on the list this week:

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A buttery soft, breathable pair of high-waisted biker shorts reviewers love for their fantastic fit that helps keep everything properly in place and won't fall down no matter if you're hitting the gym or doing a series of downward-facing dogs.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These bikers shorts are AMAZING!!! They are very comfortable, lightweight, breathable, and a beautiful color. These shorts have a V crisscross waist, a seamless front, and a 4-inch inseam. They are SUPER soft and true to size. Perfect for the gym or a comfy casual outfit. Definitely, a must-have!!!" —bluevioletfour

    Price: $23.99+ (available in sizes XS–XXL, two inseams, and 31 colors)

    2. A roomy, flexible crossbody sling bag perfect for trips both long and short as it has plenty of room for your passport, keys, ID, cards, lip gloss, phone, and pretty much any other small items you could think of that you'd need for smooth-sailing travels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I wore this bag on a recent NYC trip, and I loved it. It held all the items I needed and then some. The card slots are super easy to access (warning: there are only four or so) and the strap is easily adjustable. I kept worrying I had forgotten something because I had nothing to carry. Wearing this made traveling through airports and the city a breeze, and it’s very cute.." —Alexandra

    Price: $23.99 (available in 34 colors)

    3. A sleeveless midi dress with ~actual pockets~ (YESS) available in so many darling colors and patterns, you'll be tempted to grab a handful of your absolute faves.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Loved the print, style, and material of this dress. It's so cute, very soft, and very comfortable and fits true to size." —Steph

    Price: $29.48+ (available in sizes XS–3XL and 41 styles)

    4. A pair of low-wedge Crocs sandals reviewers rave you can wear with ANYTHING in your closet. They also make for the absolute perfect strolling around shoe.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: These sandals look cute and are super comfortable at the same time. I can wear these walking for hours, and my feet don’t hurt. I have three pairs, and my sister has five pairs. I’m a nurse so I know a thing or two about our feet hurting. Get this now!" —Placeholder

    Price: $41.80+ (available in sizes 4–11 and 17 styles)

    5. An adorable sleeveless romper ideal for those days when you can't be bothered to pick out a whole separate top and bottom and just want something incredibly comfortable (with pockets, no less) and cute to slip on and go.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "The material was comfortable to wear. I love that it’s easy to slip on and off and it has deep pockets! A plus!" —Tena

    Price: $32.88 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 18 colors)

    6. A chic pair of oversized sunglasses so lightweight you'll seriously forget you're even wearing them...until you get a glimpse of your gorgeous self in a mirror or reflection, of course.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I absolutely love sunglasses but I have a hard time keeping them for an extended period of time. Usually someone 'borrows' them or the kids break them. These I'm proud to report I've had for a whole month and I love them. I'd usually go for brown or black frame and lens but I wanted something different, a bit more feminine, and bold. These are it!!! They look good with everything. It's worth the try, in my opinion" —Angel

    Price: $14.99 (available in nine styles)

    7. A racerback crop top reviewers happily report is double-lined (aka NOT see-through), stretchy, and ultra easy to wear with a variety of bottoms. It's honestly a layering fan's dream come true, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Amazing quality, thick but not too thick. Superrrr soft and the white is the only shirt that I’ve found that is NOT AT ALL see-through. I will be buying more colors. It’s not often that I love everything about what I buy, but no complaints here. You won’t regret buying." —Alexis

    Price: $14.99 (available in sizes XS–XXL and 23 colors)

    8. A trendy pair of espadrille sandals if you've been itching to show off your latest pedicure *and* want to add a little height to your OOTD. Oh yeah, and they're excellent for walking long distances, too.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I needed a cute but comfortable pair of tan sandals for my trip to Houston because I knew I would be walking far distances for long periods of times, and these were perfect. They are true to size and I highly recommend!" —Shatera

    Price: $25.41+ (available in sizes 5–12 with wide options and 41 colors)

    9. A three-pack of cropped cami tanks if you have a trip or vacay coming up and want to pack light while giving yourself ~plenty~ of cute and ultra-versatile top options.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m absolutely over the moon obsessed with these tanks! The fabric is a nice quality ribbed material, thick enough to hold up the girls but breathable enough to wear for working out or just as a tank/undershirt, and they hit right at the waist, as well. They aren’t transparent either, so you don’t have to worry about showing everything when you go bra-less, and the colors are spot-on to what was shown. I’ve washed this set, which holds up great with no shrinking, fading, or pilling. These tanks are a true must-have, especially for the price. Which is why I’ve ordered three sets now! Don’t miss out ladies, these are it!" —Amanda*C

    Price: $28.98 for a pack of three (available in sizes XS–XXL and a variety of style and color combos)

    10. A pitch perfect pair of ballet flats easy as pie to pack for trips whether for business or pleasure plus they're ultra-comfy and provide plenty of cushioning.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These flats has a cushion heel and toe padding, and are wide enough for for it being a pointy flat. I also appreciate the fact the leather is breathable and provides enough stretch to keep your feet in place while walking. Nice pointed flats for a great price." —Wendy

    Price: $21.80 (available in sizes 5–15 with wide options and 20 styles)

    11. A vibrant lantern long-sleeve top excellent for the office, and then Happy Hour drinks, and dinner afterwards with all your favorite people. 🥂

    Woman posing in a pink striped blouse and white pants, paired with open-toe heels
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This top is so cute and true to size! I received so many compliments!" —Shaleesa

    Price: $29.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 styles)

    12. A gorgeous, dainty little Kendra Scott necklace you can get in your birthstone or favorite go-to color that reviewers say looks *way* more expensive than it actually is.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love, love, love! The green color was so pretty! I got lots of compliments! It was an amazing price compared to other places. I’ve never had a Kendra Scott piece tarnish or break." —Devin

    Price: $65 (available in a wide variety of styles)

    13. A playful knit sweatsuit set perfect for lazy days lounging around on the couch with a hot mug tea, good book and/or Netflix binge, natch.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I will immediately be purchasing this in more colors! I’m wearing a small in case it shrinks when I wash!!! Very light, comfortable, and well-made!" —Amber

    Price: $47.99 (available in sizes S–XXL and 17 colors)

    14. An elegant layered initials bracelet *everyone* will be complimenting you on and begging to know which trendy boutique you scored it from.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Beautiful bracelets! I got six of them for my in-laws and one for myself. Everyone loves them and I love how simple yet elegant they are! Definitely would buy again!" —Kristiina

    Price: $9.99+ (available in two colors and all 26 letters)

    15. A darling ruffle-sleeve top if you're seeking a sweet, flirtatious new wardrobe staple to wear with everything from jeans and flats to skirts and heels.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Love how simple this top is! It is definitely a great basic to have in your closet. I love the ruffle sleeves; I think it really elevates the top. It fits true to size." —essentiallyesha

    Price: $25.98 (available in sizes S–XXL and 24 colors)

    16. A full-coverage, wire-free comfort bra you'll honestly forget you're wearing, it's just that good. Not only are there no wires to poke and annoy you, it blends beautifully under T-shirts.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "They are excellent. They are so comfortable, I don't give them a single thought all day long! Which means they don't ride up or itch or have straps that slide down. These bras are perfect. They are completely smooth under T-shirts. I have spent a whole lot more on bras, but now I wonder why! I will definitely buy more in different colors. So far I only have black and navy blue." —mfiligree

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes S–3XL and 19 styles)

    17. A pair of jersey pocket shorts great for hot summer days, gym sessions, or nights when you want to sleep in the world's most enjoyable pair of shorts to ever exist.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I bought these for my mother in two different colors. They run true to size and are well-made. The elastic waist and drawstring make them easy to get on and off and get the most comfortable fit at the waist. The fabric is soft and washes nicely. Great shorts for a great price." —Julie

    Price: $9 (available in sizes S–XXL and four colors)

    18. A wonderful pair of memory foam slippers ideal for those with perpetually cold feet or anyone who covets everything cozy and plush.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These slippers are warm and easy to pop on and off. I have not yet needed to but I can clean them in the washing machine. They fit perfectly stretched to my foot size and overall are a good, strong, comfy pair of slippers. The bottom is hard, making them versatile and slip-resistant. They do work outside for simple errands like getting the mail or taking the dog out and of course to cuddle up inside too." —biggest book worm

    Price: $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors)

    19. A sweater pullover top that strikes the ~best~ balance between cute blouse and warm, snuggly sweater, only this one won't ever get you overheated.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "This sweater is so cute and comfy! For the price, it is an absolute steal. I love how versatile it is, and I would highly recommend." —Amazon reviewer

    Price: $24.98 (available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors)

    20. A pair of chunky teardrop earrings for a touch of effortless elegance and glamour without weighing down your earlobes, as they're plenty lightweight enough for sensitive ears.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I am so pleased with these pairs of earrings! They arrived in the coolest packaging; I've never seen a box like this before. The 18mm size is perfect; large enough to be noticed, but not so big as heavy. In fact, with my small, sensitive earlobes, these earrings are so comfortable that I don't even feel them when I'm wearing them. Great price, great design, I'm really glad I bought the two-pack of these gorgeous earrings!" —chas

    Price: $9.99+ (available in a variety of different colors and styles including multi-packs)

    21. A pair of no-show running socks which won't slide down and annoy you all day long, staying hidden from view and giving your toes plenty of cushion.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "These socks don't slide off during the day, which is what I find other no-show socks do so often. Great cushion on the bottom, making them really comfy to wear all day!" —Riley

    Price: $14.99+ (available in sizes 6–11 and seven pack styles)

    22. A causal pullover top you'll want to sport year 'round as it's truly the Goldilocks of shirts: good for every season, a cinch to dress up or down, endlessly accessorize-able, and ALWAYS comfy.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "This three-quarter sleeve top is a beautiful color. I got the purple! It’s lightweight and washes well. True to size, and I like that it isn’t boxy. It has style to it." —Jeanne

    Price: $23.98+ (available in sizes S–XXL and 26 colors)

    23. A pair of hands-free Skechers sneakers *so* supportive and easy to wear, you'll wonder what your life was ever like before it felt like traipsing over big fluffy clouds each time you put shoes on. They're perf for airport security too, since they're a breeze to get on and off.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I love these sneakers. The colors are great (I got the light grey with mint and violet accents). When I first put them on, they were a little uncomfortable in the back but after wearing them for a few minutes, they were so comfortable, like walking on a cloud. The arch support is good and the sneakers are very breathable and lightweight. Very easy to put on." —PA Girl

    Price: $60+ (available in sizes 5–13 with wide options and three colors)

    24. A pair of sweater pants that'll elevate your cozy lounge look. Their high-rise fit and slightly flared design go with basically every comfy top (tees, tanks, and more).

    Reviewer photo of them wearing teal sweater pants
    a different reviewer wearing khaki
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising reviews: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such an awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." —Kyrene Galanis

    "I love these pants! They are warm and soft. The most important thing to me is that they can be machine-washed. I bought them for casual and in-house wear and hope to give them minimal care. The fact they can be machine washed is such a relief." —