28 Travel Products For People Who Are Dead-Set On Only Bringing A Carry-On

1. A 50-count set of laundry soap sheets that make on-the-go laundry an absolute breeze and can be easily used in a sink. No need to buy liquid bulky detergent when you get there or worry about finding an available washer and dryer.
These work best with hand-washing!
Promising review: "This came SO in handy during my vacation to Europe! I was making lots of different stops to places with different types of weather. With these laundry soap sheets I was able to wash my clothes in the sink — letting me pack just the right amount of clothes for all the different places I went." —Katie Fujarski
Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $10.95.
2. A sturdy, lightweight eight-compartment pill organizer so you not only have all your supplements and meds ready to rock during your travels, but you're also organized to a TEE ~and~ have space for extra pills you might need in case of emergency headache, tummy upset, etc.
Promising review: "These travel pill cases are totally worth it! We are always out and about traveling, and this case helps keep the travel pharmacy organized! No more clunky pill bottles. The pill case is very sturdy and has a clasp that stays tightly latched. The compartments on the inside are easy to open with plenty of storage for pills. I was able to fit about 10 larger pills into the smaller compartments. It’s nice to have the larger compartments too. You can fit wrapped cough drops or other medications in those. Highly recommend!!" —Sydney Harsh
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.97.
3. A set of travel compression cubes perfect for trips where you need a variety of options but you don't want to take up too much space in your suitcase. Not to worry, light packing has never been so simple and stress-free.
Promising review: "Must-have traveling accessory. Best way to pack a suitcase! I’ll never go back to stuffing everything in on its own. These compartments held way more than I imagined and kept me organized. I will definitely add more to my collection. Makes a great gift for frequent travelers too!" —Lisa
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
4. A shoe bag to compactly store shoes in your carry-on with minimal space and without getting street dirt all over your clean clothes. It's designed to fit at least three pairs, but some reviewers say they fit up to five.
Promising review: "You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Women's size 6.5 shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!" —Taylor
Get it from Amazon for $22.99 (available in nine colors and patterns).
5. An ergonomic Trtl neck pillow scientifically proven to help prevent stiff necks and sore shoulders during your travels so you can get some much-needed rest, relaxation, and shut-eye even if your seat isn't the comfiest place to nest. PLUS, it takes up waaay less space than most other neck pillow options.
It also easily attaches to backpacks and luggage handles (see the photo on the right), weighs less than half a pound, and is machine-washable!
Promising review: "Got the regular trtl pillow and so far have just tested at home. It is definitely more comfortable than a standard travel pillow. I like that it is compact and comes with a bag that can attach to your carry-on. It's small enough to fit in a bag but if you need to clip it to the outside you don't have to worry about it falling off or brushing up against stuff in the airport. I'm about to go on a long flight so will update the review after that experience but so far so good." —Dean
Get it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in five colors).
6. A dual voltage mini steam iron which is *the* compact solution for wrinkle-free clothes on-the-go. This lil' travel essential ensures you always look polished and put-together, no matter where your adventures take you.
Promising review: "Best travel iron available. I travel so much and hotel irons are just unreliable no matter what clothes you use them on. This one is a champ; it has a steamer option and fits in your weekender bag or business luggage. Security inspected my carry-on and they couldn’t get over how small it was. Make this your travel go-to!" —Yesenia
Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
7. A packing checklist because there's nothing worse than trying your best to be meticulous when pre-packing the night before your trip ONLY to discover on the way to the airport that you forgot that one thing you told yourself you wouldn't (like socks or dental floss). Say goodbye to last-minute scrambles and hello to smooth sailing.
Promising review: "We travel frequently and have two children. As any parent knows, packing for yourself and your children can be overwhelming (especially for a trip longer than a few days). I have found this list to be a lifesaver and I also give it as a gift for other traveling families. It is easy to plan, organize, and list out items that are easily forgotten. You can also list the quantity of each item needed. It has a variety of clothing options and space to add more. Overall, wonderful purchase and has likely saved me many forgotten items!" —I-really-bought-this
Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in three colors/styles).
8. A lightweight, water-resistant Neutrogena SPF 50 face and body stick sunscreen if you're seeking a TSA- and carry-on approved solution to protecting your gorgeous face from the harsh rays of the sun, especially if your seat mate insists on keeping the window shades open in-flight.
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly brought this on an international trip and loved it: "I first bought this for a week-long Croatian vacation last year when I did carry-on, and as long as you are *thoroughly* reapplying, this stuff stays on pretty well. On a beach club afternoon, I did haphazardly reapply and missed a strip on one arm, but I tend to do that with spray-on or lotion sunscreen, too. Since then, I've packed this for any trip I've been on, including a two-day Disneyland trip where I toted this around in my bag and shared with friends. I sometimes carry it with me in my purse on my everyday adventures because I know it's so easy to apply. Also worth mentioning...I am about the palest lady you've ever seen and swear by daily application of sunscreen. But when on a beach trip, I'm constantly swimming in the water and sweating. So yeah, this stuff works. And if you're a bit hesitant about jumping on the solid sunscreen bandwagon, you can pack a stick of this, knowing you have enough sun protection to get you through to finding some spray-on or lotion SPF at your destination."
Get it from Amazon for $8.82.
9. An all-in-one universal wall adapter so you have everything you need to power up your devices wherever you go without weighing down your luggage or worrying over switching between adapters for multiple countries.
The charger can be used in Europe, the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, Russia, Asia, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.
Promising review: "If you travel a lot, especially internationally, this is a must-have because you have every kind of adapter on one plug and don’t have to worry about constantly buying a certain adapter every time you travel to a different country. This has it all." —Abby Santiago
Get it from Amazon for $11.99 (available in four colors).
10. A pack of silicone travel bottles if you're like me and insist on having your extra special shampoo and conditioner with you on your trip even if the full-sized regular bottles of 'em would never ~fly~ with TSA... so to speak.
*Plus* decanting your creams and liquids into these babies will free up space in your carry-on and spare you weight.
PS: It also comes with pre-printed labels and a handy, clear zipper pouch!
Promising review: "Just took a trip to the Dominican Republic and used carry-on luggage only throughout the entire trip, never once was questioned about the size. The bag they are in seems thin but it worked great to put bottles back in as well as some smaller items fit in the bag too, like lip gloss, mascara, and such. The holes are big enough to get your product in to the bottles without any complications. My fiancé and myself had plenty of shampoo, conditioner, sunblock and lotion for seven days. Highly recommend these bottles, they are perfect for carry-ons!!" —Stephanie Miller
Get a set of four 3-ounce bottles from Amazon for $12.99 (available in three sizes and a variety of colors).
11. A carry-on friendly travel Gillette razor designed for convenience and performance, allowing for a clean, close shave free of bumps without sacrificing space in your bag or quality. Seriously, don't even THINK of using those ultra cheap ones that accidentally nick your skin.
It comes with one handle, one blade refill, and a carrying case!
Promising review: "I got this for a vacation and it was great! The little carrying container is awesome, and keeps you from having a weird, loose razor floating around in your suitcase. Plus, the heads are the same as a regular-sized razor, so you can keep using it when that one is worn out!" —Tegan H
Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12. A tiny retractable travel lint roller that gets the job of done just as well as a larger, more traditional one in removing lint, fuzz and pet hair from your clothes, plus it comes in a sleek case to make sure it doesn't stick to anything in your suicase.
It's also refillable.
Promising reviews: "Love this! Other lint rollers are horrible for traveling; they always stick to stuff or you have to put them in a resealable plastic bag. I loved this so much I even bought one for my daughter-in-law and her mom!" —Barbara
"Great to give, great to have! Giving this to my wife for a stocking stuffer since she really liked the one I had for travel. It's a beautiful travel-hack item to ensure your black clothes stay lint-free (or animal hair-free). Rolls back up into its own casing and back in the bag. Done! SIMPLE!" —Andrew Marquez
Get it in hot pink from Amazon for $17.59.