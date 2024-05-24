BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    27 Beauty Products You're About To Become A Fervent Fan Of

    Get ready to *fangirl* over these beauties.

    by Julia Lynn Rubin

    1. A vitamin-infused Lancôme eyelash primer to apply *before* the mascara to provide a smooth base, help avoid clumping, plump up your pretty lashes, and help keep your look staying on for longer. I'm a big mascara wearer and I swear by this stuff.

    Model applying the primer to their lashes
    Nordstrom

    Promising review: "Not only does this base make your lashes look better, it helps when it's time to take off your mascara. Without it, there is a little bit of a tug of war to get all the mascara off. The base allows you to use less mascara and to finish applying mascara quickly! Your lashes look gorgeous afterward (and not globbed together). VOILA!" —Susievh

    Get it from Nordstrom for $30.

    2. And a L'Oreal lengthening mascara to go with it for lusciously long lashes in a long-lasting, smudge-proof formula suitable for sensitive eyes, contact lens wearers, *and* those with allergies alike so you won't ever accidentally smear it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s lashes before and after applying the mascara
    amazon.com

    Promimsing review: "This is the best drugstore mascara in the market! This product makes my lashes extremely long. My fave!" —Juliet

    Get it from Amazon for $10.99 (available in two colors).

    3. A cult-favorite Colourpop highlighter which I seriously cannot say enough good things about, as it glides on smoothly over my foundation or bb cream and offers a buttery soft, blendable, pearlized finish. My personal fave shade is "lunch money." Worth every penny. 💰

    BuzzFeed / Julia Lynn Rubin, Colourpop

    Promising review: "I absolutely love this highlighter! It gives the most beautiful highlight and stays on all day, though I don’t know if that’s because of my setting spray. It also can be used both for natural and full glam looks since the product is very buildable and blendable. Overall, it’s my favorite highlighter I’ve owned and I can’t wait to buy it again" —julia w.

    Get it from Colourpop for $9 (available in 15 shades).

    4. A magical One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 conditioner spray that has absolutely changed my life since I started using it. This miraculous stuff makes my hair so much softer than it's felt since my last salon visit, plus it smells fab, conditions effectively, and works to protect my locks from heat ALL WHILE controlling my frizz.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "I only use Mane Club. I am obsessed with the smell and how it makes my hair feel. I have very thick curls and this spray helps settle the frizz and give a great shine to my hair." —Mikayla B.

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

    5. A moisturizing glow balm for a gorgeous, effortlessly *dewy glow-up* that leaves your skin looking radiant and refreshed, like you've just emerged from a luxurious spa day for a FRACTION of the price.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "That’s my holy grail for that glass skin look. It is lightweight, smells nice, gives you the perfect glow, and the price does not bite.🥰" —Christina

    Get it from Amazon for $13.69.

    6. A Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 made by women of color to protect your skin from sun damage while adding much-needed moisture. Bonus: it won't leave an annoying white reside behind as it dries completely clear.

    Model holding and wearing the sunscreen
    Black Girl Sunscreen

    Promising review: "It’s just a wonderful product. Doesn’t make me look ashy, smells good, feels good, and I take it on all of my vacays!" —Miriam M.

    Get it from Target for $15.99 or Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.

    7. An E.l.f. concealer which miraculously lasts up to *16 hours* and, as some reviewers say, is the holy grail of all concealers, plus is ultra-pigmented, full of skin-lovin' ingredients, and dries quickly. What more do you need?

    Five makeup applicators with different shades of concealer lined up horizontally on top of corresponding color stripes
    Reviewer wearing concealer
    Amazon, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is the holy grail of all concealers. So affordable and works better than other high-end concealers." —Tiffany

    Get it from Amazon for $7+ (available in 23 shades).

    8. A Make Up For Ever cream palette undeniably versatile and featuring 12 boldly pigmented cream shades for the face, lips, and body. Talk about a triple threat.

    The cream palette
    Sephora

    Promising review: "This is an essential product for an artist. I body paint and do face paintings quite often and it allows me to create pretty much anything I can imagine. The product will smear and crease if you don’t set it with a translucent finishing or setting powder. Once you set, it is locked. The product has a smoothing effect, as well." —TheBoyOfSugar

    Get it from Sephora for $99.

    9. A 99-color eyeshadow palette simply chock full o' vibrant, highly pigmented, long-lasting shades including glittery ones if you're in the mood to get a little sparkly. Seriously, you'll never run out of great options with this baby.

    Review photo of the palette
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I ADORE this palette! I've worked as a makeup artist for 13 years. This pallet is STUNNING! I ordered two as gifts and just ordered another!" —mimiami

    Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (also available in two other styles).

    10. A Tarte whipped moisturizer if you want a lightweight, luxurious, and great-smelling cream that feels *amazing* as it helps minimize dryness. This skincare essential can be used in the morning or night after your cleanser.

    The moisturizer
    Tarte

    Promising review: "Love this moisturizer!!! Perfect for dry winter skin! I use it around my eye area, which gets extra dry and it definitely does the trick! Nice light citrus smell, which I find pleasant and doesn't bother me or my skin. Would recommend!" —B R.

    Get it from Tarte for $18+ (available in two sizes).

    11. A cult classic Tula hydrating face wash, which I use *twice daily* and absolutely swear by, as it offers such a deep yet gentle, refreshing clean while leaving my skin soft and smooth as butter. Oh, and did I mention each bottle lasts FOREVER, as a little pump goes a long way each time?

    The face wash
    instagram.com

    Promising review: "I have a very sensitive face and this stuff works great. I'm pushing into my fourth decade and this has been part of my skincare routine for the last few years." —Maggie

    Get it from Amazon for $27.20+ (available in five sizes).

    12. A bestselling Fenty Beauty diamond highlighter that I honestly cannot say enough good things about. Swipe it over your cheeks, face, and body for an all-over diamond dusting with an all glitz, no grit kinda finish. 💎

    The purple platinum sparkle highlighter
    Ulta

    Promising review: "I have been searching high and low for a product that isn't quite a shimmery highlighter, but also isn't a glittery eyeshadow, and THIS IS IT! It's so beautiful and a little bit goes a LONG way! Also love that it doesn't have a ton of fall out." —Lydia

    Get it from Ulta for $42 (available in two shades).

    13. A gua sha tool that feels like a luxurious face massage each time you use it. This skincare tool can help boost circulation, de-stress, de-puff, and aid *all* your serums and oils during your routine. Just remember never to use it on dry skin.

    amazon.com, Amazon

    Promising review: "High quality for the price. Contours are smooth and comfortable to use. Easy to clean. I like how the 'quartz' is thicker. Hope it lasts a long time." —Jamie

    Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (available in 15 styles).

    14. A volumizing hair powder to give your locks a little lift any time you fancy one, with a poof n' boost of instant volume, texture, and lasting hold.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "Holy grail! Finally found a volumizing product that works better than anything else! I have fine hair and my hair doesn’t hold volume for long. This is seriously the best product and I have tried so many." —Erin

    Get it from Amazon for $27 (available in two styles).

    15. A downright delectable Eos shea butter shaving cream that glides on oh-so-smooth and leaves your legs, underarms, and yes, even intimate areas, moisturized, protected, and soft as heck. It's like paradise in a bottle (and smells incredible no matter which scent you choose).

    The orange shaving cream
    Amazon

    Promising review: "Try this, seriously, throw out that shaving cream! This stuff glides on silky smooth and will leave your legs soft, supple, and looking like you had applied body lotion after showering. Plus, the scents are wonderful. I actually look forward to using it." —Catherine

    Get it from Amazon for $4.97+ (available in five scents and multipacks).

    16. A NYX Professional setting spray if you prefer a good ol' spritz as opposed to loose setting powder (though truly, you can combine both). Lock in your look and achieve a smooth finish without residue or shine but WITH a permanent glow.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promising review: "As a makeup artist for more than 15 years, I switched from a more high-end setting spray to the NYX setting spray, and I am more happy with the NYX product. The dewy spray works best for drier skin or more mature skin. It gives a perfect glow." —KL

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97.

    17. A pack of washable, reusable cleaning cloths for an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable makeup wipes. Scrub off all that gunk and goo to leave your face fresh and flawless again. Psst, they're also sensitive-skin friendly.

    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is a holy grail for those who have sensitive skin! Removes all makeup with just water and is super soft!" —Caitlyn Rogers

    Get a two-pack from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in three sizes and two colors).

    18. An E.l.f. satin lipstick because sometimes all you need to polish off the PERFECT face is a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).

    Model showing off the No Regrets red lipstick
    Target

    Promising review: "Really great quality lipsticks. These are worth way more than the price." —Tele

    Get it from Target for $9 (available in 24 shades).

    19. A soft foundation brush tapered to help guide your makeup without accidentally smudging or over-applying (the worst ), and made with unique vegan fiber tech and custom, silky soft bristles for effortless blending.

    Sephora

    Promising review: "I've been a makeup artist for 15 years and have every brush in the books. When I saw this one in store I knew I didn't have anything like it. The taper is perfect for getting around the nose and eyes, yet it's large enough to work your whole face. The bristles are like silk, and I wash this using the beauty blender solid unscented block and it works perfectly to keep my brush in mint condition. I HIGHLY recommend this brush, for any foundation, but especially if you buy the Ambient Soft Glow Foundation because they're a match made in heaven!" —teenyyogini

    Get it from Sephora for $47.

    20. An NYX Professional brow glue that's non-sticky and has a hold so strong, you won't ever have to think twice about how your brows are holding up. Your roomie will def *raise* their eyebrows with interest when they see you sporting it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s eyebrows before and after using the glue
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "This is my new holy grail for brow gel. I apply this then brush through with a clean spoolie to get them how I want and then once they dry, you’re good for the day!" —Kelsey

    Get it from Amazon for $9.97 (available in five colors).

    21. cuticle oil if too many trips to the nail salon have left your poor nails dry, brittle, and in need of a little love. Packed with almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba, it softens and strengthens your nails with no manicure necessary.

    Before and after of reviewer who used the oil, showing that it helped reduce nail breakage
    reviewer with healthy-looking cuticles
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "I was skeptical that this wouldn't do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later, I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice, smooth, healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nails, including under the tips of the nails, before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247

    Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).

    22. A top-of-the-line, classic Beautyblender makeup sponge that is the perfect partner for all forms of primer, foundation, highlighter, and concealer, ensuring a smooth, seamless blend every single time. Yeah, it's just that good.

    the pink Beautyblender makeup sponge
    Sephora

    Promising review: "I love the og Beautyblender, you can never go wrong with it. It absorbs the perfect amount of water to give you a smooth application of foundation and concealer (what I specifically use it for) without absorbing too much product. Will be repurchasing!" —vaaaleria

    Get it from Amazon for $16.15+ (available in 16 colors) or Sephora for $20.

    23. multi-use Bio-Oil skincare oil designed for various skin issues, from uneven texture and stretch marks to acne scars. This skincare formula contains several oils, including vitamin E, A, and calendula oils, that help clear acne and unclog and exfoliate pores.

    Before photo of reviewer's red, slightly raised scar and an after photo of the same scar that is barely visible after using the oil
    reviewer with dark post-partum stretch marks that have lightened dramatically after using bio oil
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71-years-old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer

    Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).

    24. A waterproof winged eyeliner stamp perfect for peeps who've never quite mastered the art of "winging it" (get it?) when it comes to lining their lids. Use the stamp and connect the line, and boom, you'll get a cool cat eye look without smudging.

    reviewer with cat eye liner applied with the stamp
    another reviewer showing off their crisp winged liner
    www.amazon.com, www.amazon.com

    Promimsing review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angle, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly...worth every penny." —Molly

    Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three styles and a combo pack).

    25. A NYX tinted lip gloss with just a *hint of shimmer* to keep your smackers well-hydrated and moisturized throughout the day, no matter WHAT climate or environment you find yourself in. This stuff looks amazing over lipstick, too. 💋

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promimsing review: "I live in a super cold and dry winter environment. This lip oil is great for moisture. I have a bad habit of licking my lips and I don’t like to wear lipstick. I actually wear this lip oil at night to help moisturize and it works great. It does a little color, so I can see it being great for a daytime gloss. It is a great price point and could be worn over lipstick. I am definitely going to reorder and keep it in my makeup bag and by my bed." —RoamingElk

    Get it from Amazon for $8.97 (available in eight colors).

    26. A dead sea mud mask to combat oiliness, blackheads, acne and all other manner of pesky skincare woes. Slather this over your face and get ready for smoother, softer, more supple skin, beautiful.

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Promimsing review: "I've been using the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask with Manuka Honey for a few weeks now, and I'm really impressed! My skin feels so much softer and smoother after using it, and it's helped clear up some of my blackheads. I love that it's made with natural ingredients, and it has a nice, subtle scent. It's also gentle enough to use on both my face and body. Overall, I would definitely recommend this mask to anyone looking for a deep cleansing and purifying treatment." —CL

    Get it from Amazon for $16.95 (available in three styles).

    27. And a seriously impressive pack of resurfacing daily cleansing pads with 2.8% glycolic acid for a mellow but effective clean. Translation: you get a gentle chemical exfoliation that slowly but surely reveals brighter, clearer skin each time you apply it.

    Reviewer&#x27;s face before and after using the cleansing pads for two months
    amazon.com

    Promising review: "I’m really impressed with these pads. I’ve suffered from adult cystic acne for about a decade now, and have tried countless products over the years. Adding these things into my skincare routine has made my skin look bright and clear like porcelain. I still get the occasional blemish, but they’re always very small and go away in a day or two. I highly recommend them." —Caroline

    Get a 60-pack from Amazon for $13.40.

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.