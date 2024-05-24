27 Beauty Products You’re About To Become A Fervent Fan Of

1. A vitamin-infused Lancôme eyelash primer to apply *before* the mascara to provide a smooth base, help avoid clumping, plump up your pretty lashes, and help keep your look staying on for longer. I'm a big mascara wearer and I swear by this stuff.
2. And a L'Oreal lengthening mascara to go with it for lusciously long lashes in a long-lasting, smudge-proof formula suitable for sensitive eyes, contact lens wearers, *and* those with allergies alike so you won't ever accidentally smear it.
3. A cult-favorite Colourpop highlighter which I seriously cannot say enough good things about, as it glides on smoothly over my foundation or bb cream and offers a buttery soft, blendable, pearlized finish. My personal fave shade is "lunch money." Worth every penny. 💰
4. A magical One Hit Wonder 10-in-1 conditioner spray that has absolutely changed my life since I started using it. This miraculous stuff makes my hair so much softer than it's felt since my last salon visit, plus it smells fab, conditions effectively, and works to protect my locks from heat ALL WHILE controlling my frizz.
5. A moisturizing glow balm for a gorgeous, effortlessly *dewy glow-up* that leaves your skin looking radiant and refreshed, like you've just emerged from a luxurious spa day for a FRACTION of the price.
6. A Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 made by women of color to protect your skin from sun damage while adding much-needed moisture. Bonus: it won't leave an annoying white reside behind as it dries completely clear.
7. An E.l.f. concealer which miraculously lasts up to *16 hours* and, as some reviewers say, is the holy grail of all concealers, plus is ultra-pigmented, full of skin-lovin' ingredients, and dries quickly. What more do you need?
8. A Make Up For Ever cream palette undeniably versatile and featuring 12 boldly pigmented cream shades for the face, lips, and body. Talk about a triple threat.
9. A 99-color eyeshadow palette simply chock full o' vibrant, highly pigmented, long-lasting shades including glittery ones if you're in the mood to get a little sparkly. Seriously, you'll never run out of great options with this baby.
10. A Tarte whipped moisturizer if you want a lightweight, luxurious, and great-smelling cream that feels *amazing* as it helps minimize dryness. This skincare essential can be used in the morning or night after your cleanser.
11. A cult classic Tula hydrating face wash, which I use *twice daily* and absolutely swear by, as it offers such a deep yet gentle, refreshing clean while leaving my skin soft and smooth as butter. Oh, and did I mention each bottle lasts FOREVER, as a little pump goes a long way each time?
12. A bestselling Fenty Beauty diamond highlighter that I honestly cannot say enough good things about. Swipe it over your cheeks, face, and body for an all-over diamond dusting with an all glitz, no grit kinda finish. 💎
13. A gua sha tool that feels like a luxurious face massage each time you use it. This skincare tool can help boost circulation, de-stress, de-puff, and aid *all* your serums and oils during your routine. Just remember never to use it on dry skin.
14. A volumizing hair powder to give your locks a little lift any time you fancy one, with a poof n' boost of instant volume, texture, and lasting hold.
15. A downright delectable Eos shea butter shaving cream that glides on oh-so-smooth and leaves your legs, underarms, and yes, even intimate areas, moisturized, protected, and soft as heck. It's like paradise in a bottle (and smells incredible no matter which scent you choose).
16. A NYX Professional setting spray if you prefer a good ol' spritz as opposed to loose setting powder (though truly, you can combine both). Lock in your look and achieve a smooth finish without residue or shine but WITH a permanent glow.
17. A pack of washable, reusable cleaning cloths for an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable makeup wipes. Scrub off all that gunk and goo to leave your face fresh and flawless again. Psst, they're also sensitive-skin friendly.
18. An E.l.f. satin lipstick because sometimes all you need to polish off the PERFECT face is a swipe of bold, creamy color (Taylor Swift taught us this trick during her Red era, to be honest).
19. A soft foundation brush tapered to help guide your makeup without accidentally smudging or over-applying (the worst ), and made with unique vegan fiber tech and custom, silky soft bristles for effortless blending.
20. An NYX Professional brow glue that's non-sticky and has a hold so strong, you won't ever have to think twice about how your brows are holding up. Your roomie will def *raise* their eyebrows with interest when they see you sporting it.
21. A cuticle oil if too many trips to the nail salon have left your poor nails dry, brittle, and in need of a little love. Packed with almond oil, vitamin E, and jojoba, it softens and strengthens your nails with no manicure necessary.
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this wouldn't do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later, I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice, smooth, healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nails, including under the tips of the nails, before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
Get it from Amazon for $9.90+ (available in three sizes).
22. A top-of-the-line, classic Beautyblender makeup sponge that is the perfect partner for all forms of primer, foundation, highlighter, and concealer, ensuring a smooth, seamless blend every single time. Yeah, it's just that good.
23. A multi-use Bio-Oil skincare oil designed for various skin issues, from uneven texture and stretch marks to acne scars. This skincare formula contains several oils, including vitamin E, A, and calendula oils, that help clear acne and unclog and exfoliate pores.
Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71-years-old. No one paid me to write this." —Amazon Customer
Get it from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in two sizes).
24. A waterproof winged eyeliner stamp perfect for peeps who've never quite mastered the art of "winging it" (get it?) when it comes to lining their lids. Use the stamp and connect the line, and boom, you'll get a cool cat eye look without smudging.
Promimsing review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angle, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly...worth every penny." —Molly
Get it from Amazon for $14.98 (available in three styles and a combo pack).
25. A NYX tinted lip gloss with just a *hint of shimmer* to keep your smackers well-hydrated and moisturized throughout the day, no matter WHAT climate or environment you find yourself in. This stuff looks amazing over lipstick, too. 💋
26. A dead sea mud mask to combat oiliness, blackheads, acne and all other manner of pesky skincare woes. Slather this over your face and get ready for smoother, softer, more supple skin, beautiful.
27. And a seriously impressive pack of resurfacing daily cleansing pads with 2.8% glycolic acid for a mellow but effective clean. Translation: you get a gentle chemical exfoliation that slowly but surely reveals brighter, clearer skin each time you apply it.
